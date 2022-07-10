Read news from:
IN PICTURES: Thousands celebrate Berlin techno music festival

Thousands of revellers hit Berlin's streets on Saturday for a techno music celebration created by the DJ who once made the German capital Europe's hub for the genre.

Published: 10 July 2022 11:24 CEST
Participants celebrating during 'Rave the Planet' music parade in Berlin
Participants celebrate during the "Rave the Planet" techno music parade on July 9, 2022 in Berlin. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

Organisers of “Rave the Planet” expected around 25,000 people for the dance and music parade, which started in rainy conditions at the Ku’damm thoroughfare.

The march was initiated by famous DJ Dr Motte, whose “Love Parade” festival played an instrumental role in creating Berlin’s reputation as Europe’s techno music capital after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

DJ Dr Motte

Dr Motte, inventor of the Love Parade music festival, celebrates during the “Rave the Planet” techno music parade on July 9, 2022 in Berlin. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

In the evening, police spoke of the number of participants being in the “low hundreds of thousands” while at the end of the parade, Dr Motte himself said 300,000 people took part, regional channel RBB reported

Participants celebrate on a truck during the Rave the Planet techno music parade in Berlin on July 9, 2022. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

The event, postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, covered seven kilometres (four miles) and crossed west Berlin before finishing at the Victory Column in Tiergarten Park, one of the city’s major landmarks.

In 1989, Dr Motte created the Love Parade, which became a globally recognised event in the following years, and kicked off proceedings on Saturday.

Participants celebrate in the streets during the “Rave the Planet” techno music parade on July 9, 2022 in Berlin. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

The DJ, 62, denounced the Love Parade’s commercialisation, called for a universal basic income for artists and asked for Berlin’s techno culture to be added to UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list, according to regional
channel RBB.

Participants pass the capital’s landmark Brandenburg Gate during the Rave the Planet techno music parade in Berlin on July 9, 2022. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

The Love Parade reached its peak in 1999 when 1.5 million party-goers, many wearing costumes, gathered behind vehicles blaring out loud techno music.

Participants celebrate as they pass the capital’s landmark Brandenburg Gate during the Rave the Planet techno music parade in Berlin on July 9, 2022. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

The festival moved from Berlin to the ex-industrial Ruhr region, where it lost some of its lustre before a deadly incident in 2010 that shocked Germany.

Participants celebrate as they pass the capital’s landmark Brandenburg Gate on a truck during the Rave the Planet techno music parade in Berlin on July 9, 2022. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

On 24 July that year, 21 people died in a stampede when panic broke out in a narrow tunnel that served as the only entrance and exit to the event. More than 650 people were also injured.

A woman dances under the rain as she takes part in the “Rave the Planet” techno music parade on July 9, 2022 in Berlin. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

BERLIN

Berlin car-ramming driver mentally ill, say prosecutors

Prosecutors will seek to have the man accused of ploughing a car through a crowd in central Berlin placed in psychiatric care after he showed signs of mental illness, a spokesman for the prosecution said Thursday.

Published: 9 June 2022 16:13 CEST
Berlin car-ramming driver mentally ill, say prosecutors

The 29-year-old German-Armenian man, who was living in Berlin, has shown “relatively strong” signs of suffering from paranoid schizophrenia, spokesman Sebastian Büchner said, a day after a schoolteacher was killed and 32 other people injured in the incident.

Drugs were found in the suspect’s flat, he added.

Further investigations will determine whether mental illness was the cause of the crime, but a political motive is currently being ruled out, Büchner said.

READ ALSO: Teacher dead and school pupil injured in Berlin after car drives into crowd

The suspect is accused of driving into passers-by in a busy shopping district in the German capital, mowing down a group of teenagers and killing their teacher before crashing through a shop window.

The incident happened just across from Breitscheidplatz, where an Islamic State group sympathiser deliberately ploughed a truck into a Christmas market in 2016, killing 12.

In Wednesday’s case, the silver Renault Clio with a Berlin licence plate first mounted the sidewalk, hitting the secondary school students on a class trip, before returning to the road and then ramming into the front of a perfume shop.

READ ALSO: Berlin in shock after cars ploughs into pedestrians

A female teacher with the group from a school in Bad Arolsen, a small town in the state of Hesse, was killed and a male teacher was seriously injured.

Tributes lie on the pavement on Berlin's Tauentzienstraße where a car was driven into a group of people, resulting in the death of a teacher.

Tributes lie on the pavement on Berlin’s Tauentzienstraße near where a car was driven into a group of people, resulting in the death of a teacher. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Sommer

The car was found to belong to the suspect’s sister. 

Berlin’s interior senator Iris Spranger said the investigation was being conducted by the homicide division. 

Germany has seen several deadly car rammings since the deadly 2016 Christmas market assault, with most carried out by people who were found to have psychological issues.

Spranger said on Wednesday said there was no “conclusive evidence of a political act” in Berlin and the attack seemed to have been “committed by someone suffering from psychological problems”.

