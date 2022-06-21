For members
RENTING
The most expensive (and cheapest) cities in Germany to rent a room
For those looking to find a room in a flatshare in Germany, it can be helpful to know which cities have higher prices, and where it's more affordable.
Published: 21 June 2022 16:29 CEST
An aerial view of flats in Munich. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sina Schuldt
For members
ENERGY
Why Germany is discussing whether people should ‘freeze by law’
German ministers and government officials are at loggerheads over whether the minimum temperature in homes should be reduced for the winter to ward off a gas supply crisis.
Published: 17 June 2022 10:58 CEST
