Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

Germany’s Scholz vows military backing for Ukraine for ‘as long as needed’

Germany will continue to provide military support to Ukraine for as long as necessary, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Kyiv on Thursday, amid criticism over Berlin's relatively slow response on sending armaments.

Published: 17 June 2022 09:27 CEST
Scholz in Irpin
Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, where Russian forces carried out atrocities. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Bundesregierung | Jesco Denzel

 “We are supporting Ukraine with the deliveries of weapons. We will keep doing that for as long as it is needed,” he said at a news conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Italy, France and Romania’s leaders.

The German chancellor did not make any new weapon pledges, but pointed to previous promises like the Iris-T air defence shield and MARS II multiple launch rocket system.

“It is exactly about that — the possibility to organise defence over longer distances and all that is linked to all these weapons”.

“That’s what’s needed now,” Scholz said.

READ ALSO:

Germany has come under pressure for the sluggishness in the actual delivery of heavy weapons to bolster Ukraine, with Zelensky earlier this week singling out Berlin as a laggard on armaments supply.

Following their talks on Thursday, Zelensky said he received the “backing of each leader and Germany was not an exception”.

“I felt the support of Olaf Scholz today and I am glad,” he said.

Zelensky added that he was in particular looking forward to reception of the Iris-T system which is “very important for us”.

“Our country is big, a very big territory, that’s why we need a lot of (anti-air) systems and I’m sure that Germany will help us greatly with that,” he said.

The Iris-T system has been touted by Scholz as being capable of shielding an entire large Ukrainian city from Russian air strikes.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Scholz says Zelensky to take part in G7 summit

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday during a visit to Kyiv that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would take part in this month's Group of Seven summit.

Published: 16 June 2022 16:46 CEST
Scholz says Zelensky to take part in G7 summit

In a tweet, Scholz thanked Zelensky for “accepting my invitation to participate in the G7 summit” being held June 26th to 28th in the German Alpine resort of Schloss Elmau.

Zelensky, who is not believed to have left Ukraine since the start of the war on February 24, was expected to join the leaders by video-link.

Scholz arrived with French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian premier Mario Draghi in Ukraine by train early Thursday and headed to Irpin, scene of fierce battles early in Russia’s invasion.

READ ALSO: Macron, Scholz and Draghi meet Ukrainian president in Kyiv 

Scholz called the wreckage he witnessed “terrible” and “senseless”.

“An entire city in which there was no military infrastructure whatsoever was destroyed,” he told reporters.

“That tells us a lot about the brutality of the Russian war of aggression which is only aimed at destroying and conquering.”

Scholz pledged “international solidarity so the citizens of Ukraine will be able to rebuild their country”.

SHOW COMMENTS