Scholz says Zelensky to take part in G7 summit

In a tweet, Scholz thanked Zelensky for “accepting my invitation to participate in the G7 summit” being held June 26th to 28th in the German Alpine resort of Schloss Elmau.
Zelensky, who is not believed to have left Ukraine since the start of the war on February 24, was expected to join the leaders by video-link.
Scholz arrived with French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian premier Mario Draghi in Ukraine by train early Thursday and headed to Irpin, scene of fierce battles early in Russia’s invasion.
READ ALSO: Macron, Scholz and Draghi meet Ukrainian president in Kyiv
Scholz called the wreckage he witnessed “terrible” and “senseless”.
“An entire city in which there was no military infrastructure whatsoever was destroyed,” he told reporters.
“That tells us a lot about the brutality of the Russian war of aggression which is only aimed at destroying and conquering.”
Scholz pledged “international solidarity so the citizens of Ukraine will be able to rebuild their country”.
Member comments