Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TECH

Why so many German drugstores have had to close on Tuesday

People may have a harder time shopping for toiletries on Tuesday as several branches of DM, Germany's largest drugstore, have shut their doors.

Published: 14 June 2022 12:51 CEST
DM branch Stuttgart
A driver drops off a delivery at a branch of DM in Stuttgart. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sebastian Gollnow

The shop closures are reportedly due to a technical failure that has caused the tills and payments systems to stop working.

“There are currently problems with the tills in a number of DM stores due to a software error,” Christopher Werner, the CEO of DM, told Bild. According to Werner, however, the cause of the issue is known and is currently being fixed.

The issue has affected numerous branches of the drugstore all across Germany, including Berlin Friedrichstraße, Berlin Lichterfelde, Munich Sonnenstraße and all DM shops in Freiburg. 

On Twitter, customers posted pictures of closed branches in their neighbourhoods.

One Freiburg resident took a photo of a local DM with a notice pinned to the door apologising for the issue. 

“Dear customers, due to a checkout failure and the fact that we cannot cash out your purchases, we are currently unable to open our shop,” the notice read. “The specialist department is working flat out to find a solution! We ask for your understanding.”

According to the same Twitter user, branches of Rossmann have also been affected by the issue, but these reports have not yet been confirmed.

Focus Online reported that some of the shops had had trouble connecting to the internet. 

Digitalisation woes 

The checkout issue at DM isn’t the first major disruption to retail businesses this year.

At the end of May, an issue with a popular brand of card machine meant that thousands of shops across Germany were unable to take card payments for days on end.

The technical failure forced supermarkets such as Aldi and Edeka and other retailers, including DM, to switch to cash-only purchases while they waited for an important software update.

READ ALSO: Why are card payments getting rejected in Germany?

DM only managed to resolve the issue on June 3rd, having been without card payments in several branches since May 24th.

The repeated technical issues have cast Germany’s attempts at digitalisation in an unflattering light. 

Despite significant growth in contactless and digital payment methods following the Covid pandemic, just 30 percent of all point-of-sale payments in Germany in 2020 were made by card. 

In comparison, 60 percent of payments were made by cash in the same year.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

MONEY

What to know about German parcel delivery price hikes

People sending packages in Germany face higher costs after Deutsche Post subsidiary DHL announced it will increase prices from July.

Published: 13 June 2022 17:13 CEST
What to know about German parcel delivery price hikes

Under the changes, sending some packages will become more expensive, both within Germany and internationally.

Logistics group DHL said the price hikes were due to several factors. 

“Increased transport, delivery and wage costs, as well as general cost increases, make price rises in national and cross-border parcel shipping unavoidable,” the company said. 

Meanwhile, there will no longer be a price advantage for buying parcel and package stamps online for domestic shipments. 

The different prices for labels bought online or in store will remain in place for international-bound parcels.

The changes come into force on July 1st.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Why people in Germany are being charged to receive small parcels from outside the EU

What are the changes for domestic-bound packages?

The branch and online prices in the product category ‘Päckchen S’ will rise to €3.99 from €3.79.

The price for ‘Päckchen M’ will be €4.79 from July, up from €4.50 for a store-bought label, and €4.39 online. 

The price for the two-kilogram parcel, which is only available online, will rise to €5.49 from €4.99.

Packset and Pluspäckchen products will also cost slightly more due to the increase in paper costs, said DHL. 

However, the price to send a 5kg parcel is going down – it will be €6.99 instead of €7.49.

Prices for the 10kg and 31.5kg parcels will remain unchanged.

A DHL delivery worker carries packages.

A DHL delivery worker carries packages. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Jan Woitas

What’s changing for sending packages abroad?

The cost of many cross-border parcel and small package shipments from Germany will also increase. The logistics company said that’s because of the hike in flight rates as well as higher costs charged by other delivery firms.

The firm said it was “partially passing on to customers what are in some cases steep increases in airfares and the substantial rise in costs charged by delivery partners abroad”. 

There are particularly large price hikes for shipments to the United States.

For instance, from July it will cost €49.99 to send a package weighing up to 5kg to the US (zone 5 in Deutsche Post’s price chart) rather than €38.99. The online price for the same product will be €47.99 instead of €36.99.

The price of sending a packet weighing up to 10kg to the US will go up to €79.99 instead of €54.99. 

For an overview of the new prices, check out this chart. 

READ ALSO: How to challenge high import fees on non-EU parcels in Germany

Are there any other changes to know about?

Deutsche Post says the €1.70 customs data entry fee for shipments to non-EU countries franked at retail outlets will no longer apply from July 1st.

Instead, it will be incorporated directly into the respective retail outlet prices for non-EU shipments at a rate of €1.

The company is also pushing its sustainability strategy, with its GoGreen service being included for all products from July 1st, 2022, without customers having to pay a surcharge. “This is already the case for domestic parcel shipments,” said the firm. 

SHOW COMMENTS