Germany tightens border controls ahead of G7 summit

In order to increase the security for the heads of state attending the G7 summit at the Schloss Elmau near the Alpine resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany is temporarily re-establishing border controls.
The controls are aimed at preventing potential violent perpetrators from entering Germany ahead of the G7 summit which is taking place from June 26th to 28th.
“Travellers must therefore expect to be checked during this period,” said the government’s Interior Ministry in a statement.
The ministry said the checks will be carried out at the “German land, air and sea Schengen internal borders” depending on the situation, meaning that they could be more intense in certain areas or on particular dates.
Authorities warned travellers that disruptions to cross-border traffic are possible, “but will be limited to what is necessary for security”.
The government reminded travellers that they are always “obliged to carry their passport or identity card when crossing the border”.
The controls are in place from Monday June 13th until July 3rd.
This year Germany holds the presidency of the G7, a forum which also includes France, Italy, Japan, Canada, the UK and the USA.
Several demonstrations are expected in the surrounding area.
Bavarian border police are supporting federal police during the checks, with the aim of making sure the summit runs as smoothly as possible.
Bavaria’s interior minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) welcomed the temporary controls. “This decision was absolutely necessary,” Herrmann said. He added that Germany-wide internal border controls had proven their worth at the 2015 G7 summit, which was also held at the Schloss Elmau.
“The global political situation has worsened again compared to then,” he added, saying Germany had to do everything it could to keep perpetrators out.
