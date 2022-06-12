Read news from:
Austria
Woman dies after stabbing on German university campus

A 30-year-old woman has died from her injuries after an apparently random knife attack on students at a German university campus.

Published: 12 June 2022 17:12 CEST
German police officers on patrol. Photo: Tobias Schwarz/AFP

A 30-year-old woman has died from her injuries after an apparently random knife attack on students at a German university campus, police and prosecutors said on Sunday.

The woman was an assistant professor who had been attending a conference at the Hamm-Lippstadt University of Applied Sciences when the incident happened on Friday.

Two other women and one man were injured before other students managed to restrain the attacker. A 34-year-old suspect was on Saturday transferred to psychiatric care after prosecutors said he was likely suffering from paranoid schizophrenia.

The university said on Sunday it had learned of the death “with great sadness” in a statement posted on its website. “The act itself had already horrified us, but the fact that it has now torn such a valued colleague from our midst is inconceivable,” the statement said.

A memorial event is being prepared for Monday. The alleged attacker, a student at the university, had randomly targeted the victims with two kitchen knives, according to prosecutors.

A 22-year-old student suffered eight stab wounds to the stomach and needed emergency surgery, but her condition is not thought to be life threatening.

The other two victims, a 22-year-old man and another young woman of the same age, were less seriously injured.

The suspect had earlier on Friday discharged himself from a psychiatric hospital where he had been staying after a suicide attempt, prosecutors said.

UPDATED: German knife rampage suspect moves to psychiatric care

The alleged perpetrator of a knife attack on a university campus in Mann was on Saturday transferred to psychiatric care, as one victim fought for her life in hospital, prosecutors said.

Published: 11 June 2022 11:30 CEST
Updated: 11 June 2022 17:29 CEST
Three women and one man were injured in the incident on Friday, before other students managed to restrain the attacker at the Hamm-Lippstadt University of Applied Sciences.

The 34-year-old suspect, who had been armed with two kitchen knives, “randomly selected” the victims, Dortmund prosecutors’ office spokesman Henner Kruse told reporters.

A 30-year-old assistant professor who was among those attacked while attending a conference was in hospital in a critical condition and doctors feared the worst. 

A 22-year-old student had suffered eight stab wounds to the stomach and needed emergency surgery, but her condition was not life threatening.

The other two victims, a 22-year-old man and another young woman of the same age, were less seriously injured, he added.

The suspect, a student at the university in the western German city of Hamm, said after the attack that he had felt threatened by a group of students who, according to him, wanted to “annihilate him”.

He was possibly suffering from “paranoid schizophrenia” and “hallucinations”, Kruse said, adding that he had a long history of treatment for mental health problems.

The police had ruled out any political or religious motives for the attack and an investigation for attempted murder and serious injury had been opened against him.

The WDR broadcaster, has reported that the suspect released himself from a psychiatric ward shortly before the stabbings, where he had been treated after a suicide attempt. He was in the psychiatric ward voluntarily because of self-harm and not by force or by a police order.

On Friday, the Ham police force wrote on Twitter that they were conducting a “major operation” in the area of the Hamm-Lippstadt University of Applied Sciences, asking people to avoid the area. The Dortmund police force have since taken over the investigation.

According to the WDR broadcaster, the 34-year-old suspect went into the university building around 3:30pm on Friday. He attacked students with a knife in the corridors and then headed for a larger lecture hall with a lecture in progress, where students managed to restrain him. 

The first emergency services were on site just three minutes after the first emergency calls. Students held the suspect until the police arrived, WDR reported.

It is unclear whether the university will open as usual on Monday.

“We can’t imagine going back to normal standard operations on Monday. That wouldn’t be appropriate either,” the chancellor of the university, Sandra Schlösser, told WDR.

