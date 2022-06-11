Four injured in knife attack at German university

Police are conducting a “major operation” in the area of the Hamm-Lippstadt University of Applied Sciences where “several people were injured with a knife”, they wrote on Twitter, asking people to avoid the area.
The Dortmund police force have since taken over the investigation.
Die #Polizei #Hamm hat einen größeren Einsatz im Bereich der Hochschule Hamm-Lippstadt. Mehrere Personen wurden mit einem Messer verletzt. Der Täter ist sicher. Wir sind mit starken Polizeikräften vor Ort und bitten Sie, diesen Bereich zu meiden. Wir berichten hier.
— Polizei NRW HAM (@polizei_nrw_ham) June 10, 2022
A police spokesman told AFP four people had been injured but could not say how badly but according to the WDR broadcaster, one woman is in a critical condition.
WDR has reported that the perpetrator was a 34 year old man from Hamm who lived in student residence.
The young man went into the university building around 3:30pm on Friday. He attacked students with a knife in the corridors and then headed for a larger lecture hall with a lecture in progress, where students managed to restrain him. Three women and one man were injured, WDR said.
It is unclear whether the university will open as usual on Monday.
“We can’t imagine going back to normal standard operations on Monday. That wouldn’t be appropriate either,” the chancellor of the university, Sandra Schlösser, told WDR.
In a separate incident on Friday, a woman and a seven-year-old girl were seriously injured in a knife attack at an elementary school in Esslingen, near Stuttgart.
Germany was also shocked earlier this year by a rare shooting on a university campus. An 18-year-old student opened fire in a lecture hall at Heidelberg University in southwestern Germany, killing a young woman and injuring three others before fleeing the scene and turning the weapon on himself.
