CRIME
CRIME

Four injured in knife attack at German university

Four people were injured in a knife attack on a university campus in Hamm on Friday, German police said, adding that the perpetrator has been detained.

Published: 11 June 2022 11:30 CEST
Police emergency vehicles parked in front of the Hamm-Lippstadt University of Applied Sciences building where a 34-year-old man attacked several people with a knife and injured four people on 10th June 2022.
Police emergency vehicles parked in front of the Hamm-Lippstadt University of Applied Sciences building where a 34-year-old man attacked several people with a knife and injured four people on 10th June 2022. Photo: Festim Beqiri/TV7NEWS/dpa

Police are conducting a “major operation” in the area of the Hamm-Lippstadt University of Applied Sciences where “several people were injured with a knife”, they wrote on Twitter, asking people to avoid the area.

The Dortmund police force have since taken over the investigation.

A police spokesman told AFP four people had been injured but could not say how badly but according to the WDR broadcaster, one woman is in a critical condition.

WDR has reported that the perpetrator was a 34 year old man from Hamm who lived in student residence. 

The young man went into the university building around 3:30pm on Friday. He attacked students with a knife in the corridors and then headed for a larger lecture hall with a lecture in progress, where students managed to restrain him. Three women and one man were injured, WDR said.

It is unclear whether the university will open as usual on Monday.

“We can’t imagine going back to normal standard operations on Monday. That wouldn’t be appropriate either,” the chancellor of the university, Sandra Schlösser, told WDR.

In a separate incident on Friday, a woman and a seven-year-old girl were seriously injured in a knife attack at an elementary school in Esslingen, near Stuttgart.

Germany was also shocked earlier this year by a rare shooting on a university campus. An 18-year-old student opened fire in a lecture hall at Heidelberg University in southwestern Germany, killing a young woman and injuring three others before fleeing the scene and turning the weapon on himself.

BERLIN

‘It happened so fast’: Berlin in shock after car ploughs into pedestrians

A car was driven into a crowd of people, including school pupils, on a busy Berlin street on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring several others, before crashing through a store. People said they heard screams, and a large bang.

Published: 8 June 2022 15:38 CEST
Updated: 9 June 2022 09:41 CEST
The driver, a 29-year-old German-Armenian man living in Berlin, was detained by police following the crash on Wednesday morning shortly before 10.30am. 

According to reports, the silver Renault Clio first rammed into a crowd at the corner of Tauentzienstraße and Rankestraße, before returning to the road and then slamming into the window of a Douglas perfume and make-up store on Marburger Straße, about 150 metres away.

A group of school students on a class trip from Hesse were hit, and their teacher died. Several people from the group were injured, some with life-threatening injuries. 

READ ALSO: Teacher dead and school pupils injured in Berlin after car drives into crowd

Police haven’t said whether the crash was intentional. On Thursday they said their investigations were continuing. 

Berlin interior minister Iris Spranger said that “according to latest information” the attack seemed to have been “committed by someone suffering from psychological problems”.

People gathered in the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church (Gedächtniskirche) on Wednesday evening to pay tribute to the victims of the crash. 

Witnesses described how the car mounted the pavement. 

A 58-year-old man from the Philippines said he was walking on Kurfürstendamm on his way to work when he was almost caught by the car after it veered off the road and into pedestrians.

He told The Local how he saw the car drive into a crowd of people, and heard shouts and screams as people were knocked out of the way.

“Thank God I was walking on the side of the pavement and not in the middle,” he said.

“Otherwise I could be in hospital now. Of course I feel very sad and I’m in shock.”

A large area near the Gedächtniskirche (memorial church) was closed to the public as police carried out investigations. 

There was a quiet mood in the afternoon, with lots of people standing around in shock. 

Close to Berlin Zoo, the area in Breidscheidplatz is usually packed with people, especially shoppers and tourists. 

Dozens of police vans as well as fire and rescue vehicles were parked on the roads. 

Emergency workers stand on a cordoned-off street after the car crash in Berlin.

Emergency workers stand on a cordoned-off street after the car crash in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Sommer

Frank Vittchen, a witness at the scene, told AFP he was sitting at a fountain nearby when he “heard a big crash and then also saw a person fly through the air”.

The vehicle drove “at high speed onto the pavement and didn’t brake”, he said, with its windows shattering from the impact.

“It all happened so fast,” he said.

A waiter from a restaurant near the crash scene told the Berliner Zeitung how a car travelling at high speed rammed into people, and “bodies just flew through the air”.

The waiter said he ran to help the victims.

Another witness, who declined to be named, said the people hit by the car included a group of 15-16 year olds, and that two teachers were among those injured.

British-American actor John Barrowman, who was near the street at the time, said on Twitter: “I heard the bang and the crash when we were in a store and then we came out and we just saw the carnage,” he said.

‘I thought someone had been shot’

Outside the police cordon, most shops remained open.

A 30-year-old security guard who was working at a store directly across the road from where the crash happened, told The Local: “I heard the glass smash in the shop across the street.

“I thought someone had been shot. But then my boss told me that it was a driver who had driven down the pavement.

“The police were there in about five minutes. There were lots of people just standing around watching.”

The crash happened close to Breitscheidplatz – where an Islamic State group sympathiser ploughed a truck through a Christmas market in 2016, killing 12 people. In the wake of the attack, authorities implemented security measures in the area.

“There is still a gaping wound in the heart of this city,” said police spokesman Thilo Cablitz after updating reporters on the car crash on Wednesday. 

Many are feeling anxious after the latest incident.

The security guard said: “It’s terrible. It’s really scary. How are mothers and small kids supposed to walk on the street now when things like that happen?”

A worker at a nearby book shop said: “Me and all my colleagues are in shock. We didn’t see it with our own eyes but we all started getting messages from our friends and family asking if we were okay.”

Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey said she was “deeply affected by the incident” and planned to go to the scene. 

A German government spokeswoman said the government was “very concerned and shocked” by the “terrible incident in Berlin” adding that their thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones.

With reporting from AFP and Rachel Loxton

