Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

OLAF SCHOLZ

Germany’s analogue admin is even annoying the chancellor

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has found himself caught in the sticky web of Germany's notoriously outdated administrative processes, he has told a conference on digitalisation.

Published: 10 June 2022 09:22 CEST
Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks at the digital conference in Berlin on June 9th
Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks at the digital conference in Berlin on June 9th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Annette Riedl

Scholz had to go and apply for a passport and ID card in person because it was not possible online, the chancellor told the re:publica digital conference in Berlin on Thursday. 

“I drove by there, there was no other way,” he said, adding that he would like to see such services offered via the internet in the future.

Scholz said Germany had some catching up to do on digitalisation and admitted he was “really surprised” when he recently learned that some of the country’s immigration authorities had shelved plans to put more procedures online.

“I can only say that’s not the way to go,” he said.

Though known for being at the forefront of many technologically advanced industries, Europe’s biggest economy has long been criticised for lagging behind when it comes to digitalisation, although the culture is slowly changing. 

READ ALSO: What you need to know about dealing with German bureaucracy online

The German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported this week that the chancellery has no secure line for video calls, meaning Scholz has to get in a car to the defence ministry whenever he has to take part in a sensitive NATO teleconference.

A solution is envisaged for late 2023, the paper said.

Last year, it emerged that some 1,600 fax machines were still lurking in Berlin’s Bundestag house of parliament as the government announced it was finally planning to get rid of them.

In another throwback to the 1980s, Berlin also announced with some fanfare last year that teachers would finally be getting their own email addresses.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENVIRONMENT

Why Berlin is bringing in tough new rules for pet cats

The Berlin city administration announced new rules for cat owners this week as it attempts to control the capital’s population of stray felines. Here’s what you need to know.

Published: 3 June 2022 10:31 CEST
Why Berlin is bringing in tough new rules for pet cats

What’s happening?

Faced with a population of some 10,000 stray cats, Berlin authorities have decided to bring in new rules that will compel cat owners to castrate their pets if they want them to be able to leave the house in the future.

Berlin’s environmental authority said that, as of June 9th, only cats that have been castrated and chipped will be permitted to leave their owner’s property.

If cats are discovered roaming the streets of Berlin which are still capable of reproduction, city authorities will now have the power to seize the animal and compel the owner to have it castrated.

If authorities can’t identify the owner within five days, the cat will be castrated and the costs will be passed on to the owner once they have come forward.

SEE ALSO: How to adopt a pet in Germany

What do cat owners have to do?

Owners are expected to have had their cat neutered by the time it is five months old, the point at which cats generally become sexually active.

The laws do not amount to a general order for all cat owners to get their pests castrated, though. Those who choose not to have their cats neutered can still take them outside. However they will be required to keep the animal on a lead for the whole time that they are outside their home.

A cat walks near a supermarket in Oldenburg.

A cat walks near a supermarket in Oldenburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sina Schuldt

Why is this rule being brought in?

Berlin’s authorities said on Thursday that the purpose of the ordinance is to reduce the “significant pain, suffering, or damage caused to free-roaming cats by, among other things, diseases that spread easily through the population”.

The castration of house cats is aimed at “interrupting the reproductive chain among free-roaming cats,” Berlin’s authorities stated.

Several German states including Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and North Rhine-Westphalia already have similar rules.

It’s not the first time that cats in Germany have come under the heavy hand of the law recently.

In the district of Walldorf-Süd in Baden-Württemberg, domestic cats were recently sent into a summer lockdown by authorities over fears that they could wipe out the city’s threatened population of crested larks.

There are only a handful of breeding pairs of the endangered bird in the region and authorities hope that the severe measure will ensure that they do not fall prey to prowling felines.

SHOW COMMENTS