Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Germany’s largest airline cancels hundreds of summer flights

As airlines continue to struggle with post-Covid staff shortages after cutting back, Germany's Lufthansa has announced that numerous flights will be scrapped this July.

Published: 9 June 2022 10:55 CEST
Lufthansa in Berlin
A Lufthansa flight takes off from the former Schönefeld airport in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Patrick Pleul

The flight operator plans to dispense with a total of 900 services around Germany and Europe, with passengers flying from Munich and Frankfurt set to be the worst hit by the cancellations.

In total, five percent of flights on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays will no longer be running, leaving customers with more limited options for weekend flying.

Two of Lufthansa’s subsidiaries – Eurowings and Swiss – will also be reducing their services this summer.

Eurowings is set to cancel several hundred flights in July, while Swiss will run fewer flights between Germany and Zurich. 

According to Lufthansa, the scheduling changes are a result of the staffing challenges posed by the pandemic.

READ ALSO: How airports in Europe have been hit by transport chaos

At the height of Covid when travel was severely restricted, many people who worked for airlines and airports were sacked or forced to look for other jobs due to reduced work.

Despite bailouts from the government, Lufthansa embarked on a major job-cutting programme, axing more than 30,000 full-time jobs during the pandemic. 

Since the number of staff has not been built up again, flight operators are struggling to cope with increased summer demand. 

“Across all locations, the service providers involved in passenger handling are about 20 percent short of ground staff compared to the pre-Corona period,” Ralph Beisel, CEO of the German Airports Association ADV, said recently.

“This can lead to bottlenecks at peak times, especially at check-in, when loading suitcases and in aviation security control.”

READ ALSO: Lufthansa pays back German bailout early – but job cuts still stand

‘Cancellations possible’

Despite the reduced timetable, Lufthansa said it was still possible that there would be delays and cancellations over summer due to staffing issues and bottlenecks.

However, the airline said it was doing everything possible to ensure that passengers could travel as planned.

If a flight is cancelled, customers are generally informed via text or email and rebooked on the next available flight- Lufthansa has also indicated that domestic travellers can also choose to travel by train to their destination.

Following the travel chaos reported at several European airports over the Whitsun weekend, the airline has advised customers to arrive at the airport as early as possible when travelling over summer and to use online check-in the night before.

It also suggested that passengers try and reduce their hand luggage to the bare minimum to avoid long waits at security.

However, with school holidays and the peak travel season fast approaching, experts have warned that crowded airports, long queues and flight cancellations could become a mainstay of the first restriction-free summer since Covid. 

READ ALSO: Germany may face airport chaos in summer, warns minister

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TRAIN TRAVEL

REVEALED: The best night trains running through Germany

From Sylt to Salzburg or Dresden to Stockholm, there are lots of amazing night train trips you can take to and from Germany.

Published: 8 June 2022 17:22 CEST
REVEALED: The best night trains running through Germany

If you’ve caught the train travel bug with the €9 ticket this summer, you may be pleased to find out that you can go even further afield on a variety of night trains (though not with the €9 ticket since that only covers public transport!).

Though Germany’s main train provider, Deutsche Bahn, put their night trains on ice back in 2016, there are plenty of other train providers whose sleeper trains offer a green alternative to flying for European city breaks.

ÖBB Nightjets 

When Deutsche Bahn stopped running night trains back in 2016, the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) stepped in to fill the gap with its own Nightjet service.

ÖBB is currently the night train market leader in Germany and operates ten routes through Germany, with stops including Wroclaw, Milan, Rome, Venice, Vienna and Zurich.

A Nightjet train stands on the track at the main station in Vienna in 2021.

A Nightjet train stands on the track at the main station in Vienna in 2021. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/APA | Georg Hochmuth

At the start of 2022, they introduced the Zurich – Cologne – Amsterdam, and Vienna – Munich – Paris routes.

The routes Berlin – Brussels, and Berlin – Paris are planned for the end of 2023, and Zurich – Barcelona is planned for 2024.

READ ALSO: Could rail passengers soon see direct trains from the UK to Germany?

Prices range from the economy fare, for just a seat, from as little as €30 (if you book well in advance) to around €200 for a couchette (a semi-private or private compartment with beds) with a shower and toilet.

Green Citytrip Trains

Dutch newcomer, Green Citytrip, opened new night train lines this year and offers long-distance trains from Cologne to Milan, Bologna, Florence, Bolzano, Verona, Venice, Salzburg, Linz, and Vienna.

From Bad Bentheim, a Green Citytrip train will get you to Copenhagen, Malmö, and Gothenburg, and from Dortmund you can travel directly to Prague.

From the Greencity Trip website: https://greencitytrip.de/de/

It’s currently not possible to book a one-way ticket, and the prices shown on the Citytrip website are for round trips of five days: departing on the first day of travel in the evening and arriving back in Germany on the fifth travel day in the morning. Current prices for a round trip start at €189.

From Sylt overnight to Salzburg

Another privately operated night train with sleeping and couchette cars is the Alpen-Sylt-Nachtxpress.

The train usually runs on Thursdays and Saturdays from Sylt to Salzburg and Constance, and on Fridays and Sundays in the opposite direction. It makes stops in Niebüll, Husum, Hamburg, Hanover, Göttingen, Frankfurt, Nuremberg, and Munich, among other places. Timetables and the complete route network are available on the train line’s website.

An economy price seat booked in advance can get you all the way from Sylt to Salzburg for just €29, while the cheapest sleeping option is €39. Women passengers can reserve their individual couchette in the ladies’ compartment at no extra charge.

READ ALSO: What is Sylt and why is it terrified of Germany’s €9 holidaymakers?

Snälltåget

This Swedish train operator rolls from Berlin and Hamburg via Denmark to Sweden. The night train leaves Berlin in the evening and travels via Hamburg, the Copenhagen region, Öresund and Malmö up to Stockholm. According to the timetable, the journey takes around 19 hours.

Snälltåget train route taken from the Snälltåget website: https://www.snalltaget.se/en/destinations

Starting in 2022, there will also be selected services running from Dresden to Stockholm and vice versa. 

Prices vary depending on the ticket (private compartment, comfort reclining seat, normal seat). The compartment is around €300 each way and normal seats cost at least €50.

Are Deutsche Bahn likely to relaunch their night trains?

Deutsche Bahn no longer has its own couchettes, but it does offer nighttime IC and ICE connections with seats. Among other destinations, these trains take passengers from Rostock and Waren (Müritz) overnight directly to Vienna. From Kiel, the trains go via Osnabrück to Munich, and from Hamburg there are direct connections to Copenhagen, Basel, and Zurich.

READ ALSO: Five lesser known German summer destinations to visit this year

For now, it seems that Deutsche Bahn doesn’t seem to have plans to relaunch its trains with sleeping facilities, but rather to cooperate with other railway companies such as ÖBB,  Swiss Federal Railways (SBB), France’s SNCF, and Dutch company Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS). 

SHOW COMMENTS