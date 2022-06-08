Read news from:
BERLIN

One person dead and several injured in Berlin after car ploughs into crowd

A German-Armenian man drove into a crowd in a busy shopping district in Berlin on Wednesday, hitting a group of teenagers and killing their teacher before crashing through a shop window.

Published: 8 June 2022 11:31 CEST
Updated: 8 June 2022 18:02 CEST
A car crashed into people, and the the window of a store on Tauentzienstraße in Berlin.
A car crashed into people, and the the window of a store on Tauentzienstraße in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/AP | Michael Sohn

The silver Renault Clio with a Berlin licence plate first drove into a crowd at the corner of Tauentzienstraße and Rankestraße, before returning to the road and then ramming into the window of a Douglas perfume and make-up store on Marburger Straße, about 150 metres away.

While on the pavement, it crashed into a group of secondary school students on a class trip. A female teacher with the group from a school in Bad Arolsen, a small town in the central German state of Hesse, was killed. A male teacher was seriously injured, the Hesse state government said in a statement.

Emergency services said at least 12 people were injured, including five with life-threatening injuries and three with serious injuries.

It is not clear whether the crash on Wednesday was intentional.

The crash, which happened at around 10.30am, took place on Tauentzienstraße in the west of the city – just across from Breitscheidplatz, where an Islamic State group sympathiser ploughed a truck through a Christmas market in 2016, killing 12.

The 29-year-old driver on Wednesday was briefly detained by passers-by before being handed over to police after the car smashed through the shop front, according to police.

Berlin police chief Barbara Slowik said the driver was in hospital and “at this time, we do not have conclusive evidence of a political act”.

Berlin interior minister Iris Spranger denied media reports a letter of confession was found in the car, but said there were “posters with remarks about Turkey”.

However, security sources said the car did not belong to the driver and cautioned that the contents of the vehicle may not be his.

Around 130 emergency workers were on the scene, and several streets were closed off after the alarm was raised.

Some people were airlifted by helicopter for treatment. 

“There are seriously injured people among the more than a dozen injured,” said Cablitz in the afternoon.

The area around the Gedächtniskirche (memorial church) in Berlin was closed off after the crash.

The area around the Gedächtniskirche (memorial church) in Berlin was closed off after the crash. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Sommer

Eyewitnesses said the car was travelling at high speed before the crash.

Frank Vittchen, a witness at the scene, told AFP he was sitting at a fountain nearby when he “heard a big crash and then also saw a person fly through the air”.

The vehicle drove “at high speed onto the pavement and didn’t brake”, he said, with its windows shattering from the impact.

“It all happened so fast,” he said.

READ ALSO: ‘It happened so fast’: Berlin in shock after cars ploughs into pedestrians

The crash took place in the Charlottenburg district near Kurfürstendamm, known as Ku’damm. It’s a busy area with lots of shops, offices and tourists. 

Police posted on Twitter to ask witnesses for video recordings or photos to help with their investigation. They also asked people not to circulate pictures of the crash online. 

Berlin police set up a telephone hotline for relatives of those caught up in the incident.

Berlin’s governing mayor Franziska Giffey (SPD) also referred to the number, saying: “It’s particularly important to us that relatives
don’t find out about this from any other channels – Twitter and uploaded pictures or whatever.”

Emergency workers stand on a cordoned-off street after the car crash in Berlin.

Emergency workers stand on a cordoned-off street after the car crash in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Sommer

Germany on alert for car attacks

Germany has been on high alert for car ramming attacks ramming since the deadly 2016 Christmas market assault, with most carried out by people who were found to have psychological issues.

In December 2020, a German man ploughed his car through a pedestrian shopping street in the southwestern city of Trier, killing four adults and a baby.

Earlier the same year, a German man rammed his car through a carnival procession in the central town of Volkmarsen, injuring dozens of bystanders, including children. He was sentenced to life in jail last year.

In January 2019, another German national injured eight people when he drove into crowds on New Year’s Eve in the western cities of Bottrop and Essen. He was later taken into psychiatric care.

In April 2018, a German man crashed his van into people seated outside a restaurant in the city of Münster, killing five before shooting himself dead. Investigators later said he had mental health problems.

During the football World Cup in Germany in 2006, a German man rammed his car into crowds gathered to watch a match at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, injuring some 20 people. The driver was later committed to a psychiatric hospital. 

BERLIN

‘It happened so fast’: Berlin in shock after car ploughs into pedestrians

A car was driven into a crowd of people on a busy Berlin street on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring several others, before crashing through a store. People said they heard screams, and a large bang.

Published: 8 June 2022 15:38 CEST
The driver, a 29-year-old German-Armenian man living in Berlin, was detained by police following the crash on Wednesday morning at around 10.30am. 

According to reports, the silver Renault Clio first drove into a crowd at the corner of Tauentzienstraße and Rankestraße, before returning to the road and then slamming into the window of a Douglas perfume and make-up store on Marburger Straße, about 150 metres away.

Police said it was unclear whether the crash was intentional.

A 58-year-old man from the Philippines said he was walking on Kurfürstendamm on his way to work when he was almost caught by the car after it veered off the road and into pedestrians.

He told The Local how he saw the car drive into a crowd of people, and heard shouts and screams as people were knocked out of the way.

“Thank God I was walking on the side of the pavement and not in the middle,” he said.

“Otherwise I could be in hospital now. Of course I feel very sad and I’m in shock.”

A large area near the Gedächtniskirche (memorial church) was closed to the public as police carried out investigations. 

There was a quiet mood in the afternoon, with lots of people standing around in shock. 

The area in Charlottenburg is usually packed with people, especially shoppers and tourists. 

Dozens of police vans as well as fire and rescue vehicles were parked on the roads. 

A waiter at a nearby restaurant told the Berliner Zeitung the car “rammed straight into” the victims, and also described seeing people being flung into the air.

Another witness, who declined to be named, said the people hit by the car included a group of 15-16-year-olds, and that two teachers were among those injured.

British-American actor John Barrowman said on Twitter: “I heard the bang and the crash when we were in a store and then we came out and we just saw the carnage,” he said.

‘I thought someone had been shot’

Outside the police cordon, most shops remained open. 

A 30-year-old security guard who was working at a store directly across the road from where the crash happened, told The Local: “I heard the glass smash in the shop across the street.

“I thought someone had been shot. But then my boss told me that it was a driver who had driven down the pavement.

“The police were there in about five minutes. There were lots of people just standing around watching.”

The crash happened close to Breitscheidplatz – where an Islamic State group sympathiser ploughed a truck through a Christmas market in 2016, killing 12 people. In the wake of the attack, authorities implemented security measures in the area.

“There is still a gaping wound in the heart of this city,” said police spokesman Thilo Cablitz after updating reporters on the car crash on Wednesday. 

Many are feeling anxious after the latest incident.

The security guard said: “It’s terrible. It’s really scary. How are mothers and small kids supposed to walk on the street now when things like that happen?”

A worker at a nearby book shop said: “Me and all my colleagues are in shock. We didn’t see it with our own eyes but we all started getting messages from our friends and family asking if we were okay.”

Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey said she was “deeply affected by the incident” and planned to go to the scene. 

A German government spokeswoman said the government was “very concerned and shocked” by the “terrible incident in Berlin” adding that their thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones.

With reporting from AFP and Rachel Loxton

