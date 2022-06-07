Two people dead after shooting in German supermarket

According to initial reports, the incident happened at around 1pm on Tuesday.

Gunshots were fired in a supermarket on Wierastraße, in the Treysa district of Schwalmstad. Two people died, said police.

In a tweet, police said there were currently no indications of any danger to the public.

They also said an area around the discounter supermarket had been cordoned off, and that a large police operation was underway.

Local newspaper HNA said the shop was a branch of Aldi.

Aktueller #Polizeieinsatz in einem Einkaufsmarkt in der Wierastraße in #Schwalmstadt-Treysa! Hinweise auf Gefahren für die Bevölkerung oder Unbeteiligte liegen derzeit nicht vor. Der Bereich um den Discounter ist momentan weiträumig abgesperrt. Weitere Infos folgen. — Polizei Nordhessen (@Polizei_NH) June 7, 2022

Schwalmstadt, a town of around 8,500 people, is about halfway between Marburg and Kassel in the central German state of Hesse.

The Hessian parliament paused its session shortly after the shooting happened. The President of the Landtag, Astrid Wallmann (CDU), expressed her condolences to the relatives of those who died.