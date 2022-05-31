Sick leave granted by phone ends in Germany

From June 1st, patients will have to go back to the doctor’s office to get an incapacity to work certificate or AU-Bescheinigung.

During the pandemic, German authorities changed the law so that people with a mild upper respiratory tract illness, such as a common cold, were able to get their sick note to stay off work by calling their doctor.

But that special regulation comes to an end from June, the joint Federal Committee of Doctors, Hospitals and Health Insurance organisations said.

The current development of the pandemic makes it possible to let the special Covid rule – which has been extended several times – expire, they said.

Telephone sick leave in Germany was brought in back in spring 2020 in a bid to reduce unnecessary contacts to lower the risk of spreading Covid infections, and relieve the burden on health workers.

Under normal rules, people in Germany have to visit a medical practice in person to get a sick note that they can then submit to their employers if they need time off due to illness.

READ ALSO: The 10 rules you need to know if you get sick in Germany

However, regardless of the pandemic, people will still be able to get an incapacity to work certificate through a video consultation with a GP.

The prerequisite for receiving this, however, is that no direct physical examination is needed by the doctor to clarify the person’s inability to work.

Meanwhile, if the pandemic gets worse again, the regulation on receiving sick notes by phone can be reactivated for certain regions or nationwide.

Under German law (Entgeltfortzahlungsgesetz – the Continued Renumeration Act), an employee can stay home sick for up to three days without having to contact a doctor or presenting a note to their employer.

However, workplaces often have their own rules on sick leave so check with your manager or HR if you’re unsure.

Vocabulary

Sick leave – (die) Krankschreibung

Incapacity to work certificate – (die) Arbeitsunfähigkeitsbescheinigung or AU-Bescheinigung

Medical practice – (die) Arztpraxis

Special rule – (die) Sonderregelung

Check-up – (die) Untersuchung

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.