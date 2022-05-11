Read news from:
How Germany’s EC card is set to go digital

German online payments provider Giropay is struggling to compete with US giants like PayPal and Google Pay. Could a new service for EC card-holders change all of that?

Published: 11 May 2022 10:52 CEST
A woman pays for a newspaper with her EC card
A woman pays for a newspaper with her EC card. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Rolf Vennenbernd

What’s Giropay?

Giropay is Germany’s primarily online payments service, which is run by a consortium of German banks that includes Deutsche Bank, Sparkasse, Commerzbank and DZ Bank. Its predecessors were the independently operating payment systems Paydirekt, Giropay and Kwitt, which merged into the Giropay brand last year.

Everyone living in Germany will have had some contact with the Girocard – normally termed an Electronic Cash (EC) card – at some point, either by getting one with their bank account or being told, in no uncertain terms, that card payments in a shop or restaurant are “EC card only”. 

Though Girocards have a lot of the same functions as debit cards, there’s one major downside to them: shopping online. Unlike a normal debit or credit card, you can’t generally use this type of card for online shopping, so the alternative is to use a service like Giropay or Paypal that lets you link your bank account to an online wallet and use that for shopping. 

The problem for Giropay right now is that, despite being supported by around 1,500 banks and credit institutions in Germany, it’s struggling to compete with international payments providers like PayPal, Apple Pay and G Pay. When the companies merged last year, they only had a two-percent market share in Germany. A recent study also found that only 16 percent of people had used Giropay in the last twelve months, compared to 93 percent of people who had used PayPal. 

What’s changing? 

To try and claw back some customers from the bigger brands, Giropay is creating a digital version of the EC card that can be added to a Giropay wallet and used for shopping online.

This should benefit people who want to avoid the big US brands or for those who cannot or don’t want to pay by credit card, bank transfer or invoice. It also allows people with a Giropay account to shop online without revealing their bank details.

How else will customers benefit? 

The main aim of the move is to try and turn EC cards into a product that can compete with credit cards – which includes being able to use them internationally.

Currently, Girocards can only be used abroad if they have the Maestro function from Mastercard or the V Pay function from Visa. However, Mastercard and Visa say they want to discontinue these services in the future.

If the digital Girocard is integrated into the Giropay wallet, it could still be used for online shopping abroad as long as the international merchant supports Giropay.

Who will be able to get the digital EC card?

The first set of people to be offered this service will be customers of Volksbank and Raiffeisenbanken, followed by savings bank customers by the end of the year.

However, it’s likely that a number of other German banks will follow suit at a later date.

According to a study by Stiftung Warentest, customers of the major branch banks Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, HypoVereinsbank, Postbank, Santander and direct banks such as Comdirect, DKB, N26 and Tomorrow are not yet able to digitally deposit their current cards in payment apps. Instead, they have to rely on using alternative Mastercards or Visa Cards for digital payments. 

MONEY

What to know about the latest price hikes in German supermarkets

The cost of food and drink has been rocketing in Germany in recent months. We lay out some of the latest price hikes that may affect how you shop.

Published: 9 May 2022 16:43 CEST
What to know about the latest price hikes in German supermarkets

Supermarkets have been hiking up the cost of grocery products as inflation rises.  And it’s hard to escape – all branches of Aldi Süd, Aldi Nord, Lidl, Penny, Rewe, Edeka, Kaufland, Hit – and others – are affected.

German news site Focus Online gathered together a number of groceries going up in cost. We take a look at some of them, and how you can save money.

Butter

The price of butter has climbed to over €3 in many places. For a pack of Irish Butter from Kerrygold, consumers now have to pay around €3.39 instead of €2.89, from the previous week. That’s a price increase of 17 percent.

Own-brand butter is cheaper at Aldi Süd, Aldi Nord, Lidl, Penny and Netto Marken-Discount. Consumers save about 30 cents compared to the branded product. But here, too, the 250 gram pack became 20 cents more expensive – it’s going up to around €2.29.

Milk (Milch)

Customers at Aldi and Lidl are facing price hikes on milk. The milk of the own brands Milfina and Milbona climbed from 88 cents to 92 cents. For the light version (1.5 percent fat content), you no longer pay 80 cents at the discounter, but 88 cents. That’s a price increase of 10 percent.

The price development at brand manufacturers such as Weihenstephan, Bärenmarke and Landliebe is similar. A litre of milk is now priced at about €1.49. Last week, the upper limit was still €1.29. The price has climbed by about 16 percent in the last few days.

A shopper walks round a supermarket in Neubiberg, Bavaria.

A shopper walks round a supermarket in Neubiberg, Bavaria. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

Sour cream (Saure Sahne)

Sour cream is also more expensive now – prices have climbed by around 20 percent across the board. Sour cream from Milsani (Aldi Süd), Ja (Rewe) or Milbona (Lidl) still cost 42 cents last week. The new price is now 55 cents – an increase of 12 cents.

The branded product from Andechser (Natur Bio-Sauerrahm) is available at Edeka and Rewe stores for 99 cents. Last week, the product cost 85 cents.

Mustard (Senf)

The medium hot mustard from Rewe’s own-brand – Ja – has been hiked up in price. The jar no longer costs 29 cents – instead it’s 49 cents. This represents a price increase of 60 percent within the past week. Aldi Nord, Aldi Süd, Penny, Lidl and Netto Marken-Discount also increased the price of their low-priced mustard own brands by about 20 cents.

Breadcrumbs (Paniermehl)

If you want to bread a schnitzel, you have to dig deeper into your pocket because the cost of breadcrumbs (as well as meat) is going up. 

Since last Thursday, the price of breadcrumbs has increased by 10 cents across the board. The cheapest product available is at discount supermarkets for 89 cents. The more expensive branded product is about €1.89.

Meat (Fleisch)

Rewe in Munich is charging €5.29 for a 400 gram pack of chicken schnitzel from its own brand Wilhelm Brandenburg. The week before, the price was €4.59. Edeka now charges €2.99 for its Bockwürstchen in a jar. Previously, the pack was available for €2.75.

Overall, consumers have had to pay more for meat in the frozen and refrigerated counters of discounters and supermarkets since last week. The price increases range from 40 cents to €1.60.

Discounter Aldi Nord, for example, no longer charges €5.99 for its own-brand bockwurst Gut Drei Eichen – it’s now €7.19.

How you can save at the supermarket

Many of us do it anyway, but now is the time to be searching out for special offers. You could also think about buying own brands more often. 

Pay attention to the best-before dates and only buy as much as you can and want to consume within a certain period of time. As a rule, consumers shouldn’t hoard items because it causes supply issues, and it can contribute to waste.

Brochures, which can be found either in paper form or digitally, can also be helpful. You can find them in shops, in weekly newspapers or in the Apple and Google app stores. You can also get a hold of vouchers and discount codes this way. 

In drugstore branches in Germany, voucher cards are often found on the shelf, which can also contribute to discounts. Plus, take advantage of online voucher offers to get a better price. Many retailers also use apps to attract customers. 

Don’t forget to keep a hold of your old bottles and claim back the Pfand (deposit). When you submit your empty bottles or cans, you get a receipt which you can use to either claim back the cash or to get money off your shopping. 

