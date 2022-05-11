For members
TRAVEL NEWS
EXPLAINED: Which Schengen area countries have border controls in place and why?
Borders within Europe's Schengen area are meant to be open but several countries have checks in place but are they legal and will they be forced to scrap them? Claudia Delpero explains the history and what's at stake.
Published: 11 May 2022 11:30 CEST
A French police officer checks a man's passport and identification papers at a border post on the French-Spanish border(Photo by IROZ GAIZKA / AFP)
READER QUESTIONS
What tourists visiting Germany need to know about the €9 ticket
Public transport in Germany is about to get a lot cheaper with the introduction of the €9 ticket this summer. We looked at whether you have to be a resident in Germany to get it.
Published: 11 May 2022 11:34 CEST
