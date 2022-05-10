For members
VISAS
REVEALED: EU plans digital-only Schengen visa application process
Soon those non-EU nationals requested to have a Schengen visa to travel to European countries will no longer need to go to a consulate to submit the application and get a passport sticker, but will be able to apply online.
Published: 10 May 2022 15:37 CEST
A picture taken on September 28, 2021 in the Moroccan capital Rabat shows a Moroccan passport backdropped against a Schengen visa. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
For members
RESIDENCY PERMITS
What to do if you lose your residence permit in Germany
Third-country nationals with the right to live and work in Germany are generally issued a residence permit in their passport or in the form of an ID card. But what do you if you happen to lose this vital document - or if it gets stolen? Here's a step-by-step guide.
Published: 10 May 2022 09:08 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments