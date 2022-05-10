Macron declares ‘full support’ for Ukraine on Berlin visit

Asked about the message he intended to send with the leaders’ act, Macron replied “full support for Ukraine” as he and Scholz approached around 200 people gathered nearby.

Some were draped in Ukraine’s blue and yellow national colours and chanted “Mariupol”, a southeastern Ukrainian city devastated by Russian strikes.

The Brandenburg Gate formed a central part of the wall that separated east and west Berlin. It symbolised the Cold War’s “Iron Curtain” that divided the world into capitalist and communist blocs.

Some Ukrainians in the crowd criticised the French and German governments for being too close with Russia, which invaded its neighbour on February 24th.

“I would like to see more courage,” Tania, a 40-year-old doctor who has lived in Germany for 25 years, told AFP. “I understand they (Macron and Scholz) fear for their own citizens, but we mustn’t underestimate Russia,” she said, adding that Moscow could attack Poland or the Baltic states next.

“People in the West are scared because of soaring prices and the fear of a third world war.”

Scholz in particular has come under fire for arms deliveries to Ukraine deemed insufficient and Germany’s reliance on Russian energy imports.

‘Wider European club’

Macron’s trip to Germany was his first diplomatic trip since being re-elected president, continuing a recent tradition in Franco-German ties.

Alongside discussions on the ongoing war, the French leader reportedly pitched ideas for deepening partnerships with countries close to the EU.

Scholz said he welcomed a suggestion by Macron for a wider European club of countries that could include non-EU nations like Ukraine or Britain.

“I want to say explicitly that this is a very interesting suggestion,” Scholz told journalists, adding that he was “very pleased about the suggestion that we are discussing together”.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday evening, Macron explained that Britain could “have a place” in a wider European club of democratic countries.

“The United Kingdom decided to leave our European Union but it can have a place in this political community,” he told reporters.