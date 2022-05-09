Read news from:
German Transport Minister wants to ‘significantly raise e-car subsidy’

Germany could be poised to increase subsidies for e-car purchases by up to €4,800, according to media reports.

Published: 9 May 2022 10:51 CEST
E-car rapid charging station Hannover
An e-car at a rapid charging station in Hannover. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Julian Stratenschulte

In a government report obtained by German business newspaper Handelsblatt, experts from numerous research institutes evaluated a draft climate protection proposal from the Transport Ministry.

The proposals would extend the deadline for subsidy applications and increase the amount of money available to e-car buyers.

According to the report, Transport Minister Volker Wissing, of the Free Democrats (FDP), plans to offer the subsidies for purely electric or fuel-cell vehicles until 2027 in a multi-billion euro extension of the scheme.

People in Germany who buy a car with a maximum purchase price of €40,000 will, according to the plans, receive a subsidy of €10,800 instead of the current €6,000. In addition, the manufacturers would receive a subsidy of €3,000.

For more expensive vehicles up to €60,000, the ministry plans to cover €8,400 of the cost price, instead of the €5,000 promised so far.

From the second half of 2023, buyers will have to scrap a combustion car that is at least 11 years old in order to still receive the full subsidy. This could account for around €1,500 of the subsidy.

Both premiums are to be reduced from 2025 and, according to the report, will cost up to €73 billion over the duration of the scheme.

In contrast to federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens), Wissing wants to continue subsidising the purchase of plug-in hybrids until 2024 rather than ending it this year.

He wants to halve the subsidy to €2,250 or €1,875, depending on the purchase price of the hybrid car.

According to the coalition agreement, all purchase subsidies are supposed to end in 2025 and will be gradually reduced over time until then.

The original plans foresaw a maximum subsidy of €4,000 in 2023 and of €3,000 in 2024 and 2025.

Accordingly, only €5.9 billion has been planned for e-car subsidies in the budget.

MONEY

Cost of beer in Germany could soar by ‘up to 30 percent’

Germany is known for having low beer prices. But with rising inflation, consumers will have to dig deeper into their pockets for a Maß.

Published: 4 May 2022 12:39 CEST
The sun is out and the nights in longer which mean Germany’s Biergarten season is getting underway. But customers will have to prepare for a difference this year – the price of beer is likely to rise significantly. 

Germany’s brewers’ associations expect price hikes of up to 30 percent, according to a report by daily newspaper Bild. 

It comes as Covid restrictions have been eased across the country, meaning people are socialising much more again. Big festivals, including Oktoberfest, are also back this year. In 2019, guests guzzled 7.3 million beers during the rowdy festival. 

But with inflation rising to record levels – it climbed to 7.4 percent in April – it’s perhaps no surprise that breweries are also dealing with price hikes, which are set to be passed onto customers. 

“The cost increases are beyond all dimensions,” Holger Eichele, General Manager of the German Brewers’ Association, told Bild. “Whether it’s pallets, brewing malt, beer mats or crown corks – the prices are going through the roof. We haven’t experienced anything like this yet.”

Stefan Fritsche, vice-chairman of the Berlin Brandenburg Brewery Association, another industry expert, told the newspaper that beer prices could rise to unprecedented heights. He expects beer prices to rise by up to 30 percent by the end of the year.

The reasons for the high beer prices are the rising costs the companies are facing.

Prices for gas have risen by 430 percent compared to the previous year, and prices for electricity by 250 percent. Even prices for pallets have risen by 150 percent. “It’s clear that such drastic cost increases have to be passed on to the price”, Eichele said.

Food is one of the drivers of current inflation. In March 2022, for example, food prices rose by 6.2 percent compared to the same month last year. One reason contributing to this development is Russia’s war against Ukraine. Ukraine is considered the ‘breadbasket of Europe’ and has been the world’s largest exporter of sunflower oil. Prices for this product and similar oils rose by a huge 30 percent in March. Fresh vegetables also increased significantly by 14.8 percent.

Social and consumer associations have called for Germany to get rid of VAT on certain foodstuffs in the face of significant food price increases. 

Vocabulary

Cost increase – (die) Kostensteigerungen

Brewers/beer brewers – (die) Bierbrauer

Malt – (das) Malz

Beer mats – (die) Bierdeckel (singular: der)

