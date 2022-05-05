Read news from:
German minister warns energy security trumps porpoise habitat

Germany's economy minister has urged environmental activists to avoid filing lawsuits against plans for new LNG terminals, warning that their zealousness to save porpoises could inadvertently strengthen the hand of Vladimir Putin.

Published: 5 May 2022 11:31 CEST
Robert Habeck, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, takes part in a boat tour for liquefied natural gas imports to Germany on Wednesday in Wilhelmshaven.
Robert Habeck, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, takes part in a boat tour for liquefied natural gas imports to Germany on Wednesday in Wilhelmshaven. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sina Schuldt

Germany is racing to build liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals to receive gas from farther afield in its bid to quickly turn its back on piped-in Russian energy following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

But German environmental group DUH has filed an opposition against the building of terminals at Wilhelmshaven. The group says the construction will “irreversibly destroy sensitive ecosystems as well as endanger the living space of threatened porpoises”.

“I am the biggest porpoise fan in the government,” said Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Green party in an interview with RTL broadcaster late Wednesday.

But “your lawsuit would put us in greater dependence” on Russian energy, he warned.

The process of liquefaction makes LNG easier to transport, allowing it to be imported by sea from producer countries that cannot be connected by pipelines, such as the United States or Qatar.

READ ALSO: Germany warns of possible disruptions to oil supply with EU Russia ban

The terminals being constructed are essentially infrastructure for special ships that unload tanks of LNG brought in by sea. They also include equipment for re-gasification, storage and compression.

Germany currently has no LNG terminals as it had counted on expanding its pipeline links with Russia for more energy.

However, Russia’s aggression in Ukraine has upended those calculations, and Berlin is now expediting the process to build four LNG terminals.

The first of such terminals should be up and running by the coming winter at the port of Wilhelmshaven.

A second is due to be built at Brunsbüttel, close to Hamburg, by early 2023. The sites for two other terminals are being examined.

Besides concern for marine life, environmentalists are also critical of the plans to ship in LNG, given that it is a fossil fuel, and given the emissions that the transportation of the energy would generate.

“We must not forget that fossil gas is a climate killer. Building new LNG terminals drives us into a fossil dead-end and burns money,” Martin Kaiser, who heads the German chapter of Greenpeace, told Rheinische Post newspaper.

But as Germany pivots to sustainable sources to meet its 2045 carbon-neutral goal, the government has said that natural gas is a necessary transition energy source.

With the EU now debating a Russian oil embargo, Habeck has in the last days been psychologically preparing Germans for possible energy disruptions.

On Wednesday, he warned that there could be petrol “shortages” hitting specific regions, including Berlin where 90 percent of oil consumed stem from a refinery that processes Russian oil.

Since the war in Ukraine, Germany has slashed its oil imports from Russia to 12 percent of the total from 35 percent previously.

 By Hui Min NEO

Germany warns of possible ‘disruptions’ to oil supply with EU Russia ban

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday that a gradual EU ban on Russian oil imports could lead to supply "disruptions" and price increases but backed the measure as necessary step to sanction Moscow.

Published: 4 May 2022 15:01 CEST
“I have said a few times that we can of course not guarantee in this situation that there won’t be disruptions, primarily regional disruptions,” he told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

He stressed, however, that Berlin backed the bloc’s measure as a response to the Ukraine invasion.

Habeck, whose brief also includes energy policy, cited specifically the PCK refinery in the eastern town of Schwedt as one that could feel the impact.

READ ALSO: Germany supports Russian oil embargo, says minister

It supplies around 90 percent of the oil consumed in Berlin and the surrounding region, including Berlin-Brandenburg international airport.

Russian oil giant Rosneft, controlled by the Kremlin, is a majority shareholder in the site — a complicated situation Habeck said would have to be “resolved politically”.

Habeck noted that the gradual implementation of the ban should help cushion shocks to oil markets.

“It is possible they have already been priced in,” he said.

“But of course prices could also significantly rise.”

The European Union’s executive unveiled on Wednesday plans for a gradual ban on Russian oil imports as part of a raft of new sanctions to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine.

If approved, the oil ban would be the EU’s toughest move yet against Russia’s strategic energy sector that helps the Kremlin finance its war, but will still not touch its huge gas exports.

The embargo is part of the bloc’s sixth sanction package, and would be phased-in over the rest of the year to help countries adapt.

Germany has ruled out an immediate embargo on all Russian energy, especially gas. But it aims to end Russian oil imports by the end of this year.

READ ALSO:  ANALYSIS: How badly would a Russian gas embargo hurt ordinary Germans?

Russian supplies now make up 12 percent of Germany’s oil imports compared to 35 percent previously, according to data provided by the economy ministry on Sunday.

