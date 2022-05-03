Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ASK A GERMAN

Ask a German: Do you ever make small talk?

Compared to some other cultures, Germany is not known for enjoying small talk. So we asked a German: is informal chit chat ever used? And if so, what topics are acceptable?

Published: 3 May 2022 13:13 CEST
People enjoy the spring weather in Hamburg in April.
People enjoy the spring weather in Hamburg in April. Weather is a safe small talk subject in Germany - but be aware that strangers might think you're chatting them up if you take part in small talk. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marcus Brandt

In some countries – like the USA – you often find yourself having frequent informal chats that mean absolutely nothing with complete strangers.

But in Germany, small talk just isn’t a big part of society. In fact if you asked someone at the bus stop or a supermarket cashier how their day was going, there’s a high chance you would receive some strange looks. 

In our latest series where we find answers to questions that foreigners want to know, we asked a German: Do you ever make small talk?

Angelina Scheb, 28, a project manager specialising in communications, told The Local that small talk does exist in Germany but it may be a little different than what you’re used to depending on your home country. The 28-year-old who lives in Berlin, said it depends on the context. 

“I think it’s different when you compare business with personal experience,” she said.

READ ALSO: German words you need to know – Der Smalltalk

“For example in business when you start a meeting there’s always some small talk like, ‘how you doing, did you go on vacation, how’s the weather?’ So there are some basic questions.

“I think in personal life it’s less about small talk. People (in Germany) are a bit more awkward about opening up with strangers. Basically you only talk to strangers if you have a question. For example: ‘where is this or that, can you show me the way?’

“If they help you with some kind of service, like at the bakery, you would be friendly but not go too deep into small talk.”

So if you’re at the bus stop or waiting for a train, would it be weird to have informal chit chat with a stranger?

“I think so,” said Scheb. “I have friends who wouldn’t say so because they’re very chatty and interested in people in general, especially when they are a bit tipsy. But I think it would be strange to be talked to. Most people might think they are being hit on if it’s the same age group… I think it would be a bit weird.”

People get on and off a tram at Kassel, Hesse.

People get on and off a tram at Kassel, Hesse. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Swen Pförtner

We asked Scheb, who is originally from a village near Würzburg in Bavaria, if there’s a difference between small talk culture in rural and urban settings.

“I think it’s always different between city and rural,” she said, but added: “In smaller villages you just already know a lot of people. So it’s still not really about small talk with strangers; you’re talking about where you know them from.”

Scheb added that it’s a “bit less stiff” in the countryside or small places compared to cities. 

What is it about Germany that makes its population so against a bit of light conversation? 

According to an opinion article by author Julia Friese published a few years ago in the German newspaper Welt, it could be a language thing.

Friese said that the English language has a “handy set of a few phrases, which are really very easy to learn” for small talk and with them “you can have a conversation while your brain goes on autopilot. It enables a conversation in which one gives the impression of active interaction, but in reality you only react passively.”

Friese added: “The German language lacks the necessary set of phrases and consistently calm, questioning intonation. Therefore, in moments when you have little social energy, you usually keeps your mouth shut.”

What counts as good small talk in Germany?

If you’re going to try out some informal chit chat in Germany, there are some topics that will work better than others. 

“If it’s a colleagues you might be talking about their children or team events, especially if you’re in a younger environment,” said Scheb.

“With my clients we stick to the weather, how they’re feeling – so health – occasions, and if they had a great weekend.” 

At a party with acquaintances it might be worth brushing up on some local topics (the housing market is always a good one) or general news (keep up to date with The Local for that!). And remember that Germans love solid facts and figures. So if you’re talking about renting, be sure to remember the square footage of your flat. 

READ ALSO: Six confusing things about renting a flat in Germany

It’s safe to say that Germans do make small talk, and the weather is probably your safest subject. But be aware that the context matters. And if you chat to a complete stranger, they may think you fancy them.

Whether it’s about bureaucracy, language, culture or something else entirely – do you have a question that you’d like to ask a German? Let us know by emailing: [email protected] or leave a comment below.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

READER QUESTIONS

Reader question: When will Germany change its citizenship laws?

Many foreigners are eagerly awaiting the relaxation of Germany's tough citizenship laws - but when exactly will they change? While we don't have a firm answer yet, here's what we know so far.

Published: 2 May 2022 17:45 CEST
Reader question: When will Germany change its citizenship laws?

Since the traffic light coalition of the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) officially aired their plans to break down barriers to citizenship by allowing dual nationality, many internationals have been eagerly awaiting the day that they can apply to become German. 

But since the fireworks of the coalition pact announcement back in November 2021, things seem to have gone awfully silent, leading some to wonder whether internationals have dropped off the government’s radar entirely. 

As far as we can gather, this isn’t the case – but you may need to wait another year or so before sending off your citizenship application. 

In response to a question from The Local in April, an Interior Ministry spokesperson told us that the modernisation of citizenship laws – including permitting dual nationality – had “very high priority” but was unlikely to be completed in 2022.

READ ALSO: What’s the latest on Germany’s plan to change dual citizenship laws?

“The careful preparation and implementation of this important reform project is in progress,” he told us. “However, it is not to be expected that the legislative project on the Nationality Act can be completed this year.”

When The Local spoke to MPs from the traffic-light coalition in January, migration policy experts explained that the reform would “definitely” be implemented within the four-year legislative period and that it was likely to be one of the first major projects of the coalition. 

This would suggest that, even if it isn’t this year, we should see some movement on this in 2023 instead. 

Here’s why it could take that long:

Though it may seem relatively simple to tweak a clause or two in the law, there seem to be a few details that still need to be ironed out, such as the new, simplified criteria for citizenship and proving integration in German society. 

In their coalition pact, the traffic light parties said they wanted to replace a clause on “integration into German living conditions” with what they describe as “clear criteria” – though at present we have no idea what those “criteria” would be. 

Another issue is likely to be a more practical one: ensuring there are enough staff and resources at the citizenship offices to prevent an endless backlog of unreviewed applications, or trying to digitalise the entire system.

READ ALSO: ‘Two years is normal’: How Germany’s citizenship process leaves foreigners hanging

With around 11 million people living in Germany without a German passport, and about five million of these currently eligible for one, you can expect a pretty big queue when the government finally does permit dual nationality for all – something that the Interior Ministry is likely to want to prepare for before suddenly changing the rules.

Keep an eye on The Local’s homepage for more reporting and interviews on this topic 

SHOW COMMENTS