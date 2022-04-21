Read news from:
German word of the day: Der Pendler

What’s behind the word that describes over half of the German workforce?

Published: 21 April 2022 15:59 CEST
Der Pendler or die Pendlerin is the German word for commuter and describes someone who leaves the boundary of their local area to travel to work, usually on a daily basis.

The noun Pendler comes from the verb pendeln which means to commute, as well as to oscillate or to swing between.

The origin of the word goes back to the Latin verb pendere, meaning to hang down or to suspend, which was later adapted to describe the swinging weight of a pendulum in the mid-17th century.

The word’s Latin roots perhaps account for the fact that several other European languages share a very similar word for commuter, such as Norwegian (pendler) Italian (pendolare), Swedish (pendlare), and Dutch (pendelaar).

A man with a briefcase walks past an ICE train.

A man with a briefcase walks past an ICE train. Photo: picture alliance / Sebastian Gollnow/dpa | Sebastian Gollnow

Pendler in Germany

Around 60 percent of German employees are Pendler (also the plural form) and have their place of work in a different federal state than their place of residence. Major cities like Munich, Frankfurt am Main, Hamburg and Berlin attract the most commuters.

Die Pendlerpauschale (commuter allowance) is often spoken about to refer to the commuter travel allowance which is routed in German tax law.  

The pro-kilometre allowance means that employees who have a commute to their regular place of work can partially deduct the kilometres for this from their taxes.

In March, the traffic-light coalition government announced an increase to the Pendlerpauschale to 30 cents per kilometre for the first 20km and 35 from the 21st kilometre onwards.

Examples

Mein Kollege ist Pendler und verbringt jeden Tag über drei Stunden in der Bahn.

My colleague is a commuter and spends over three hours on the train every day.

Durch die vielen Pendler ist die Verbindung oft überlastet.

Due to the many commuters, the connection is often overloaded.

German phrase of the day: Ein totes Pferd reiten

If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. Unless, of course, this German phrase applies to you.

Published: 11 April 2022 16:30 CEST
“Ein totes Pferd reiten” means, quite literally, to ride a dead horse. As you may have worked out, it’s Germany’s version of the English saying, “to flog a dead horse”, which describes a futile waste of effort that won’t pay off in the long-run.

The phrase was recently used in a speech by AfD leader Alice Weidel to describe the government’s attempt to bring in compulsory vaccines.

“You’re riding a dead horse,” she told pro-vaccine MPs in parliament. “Please dismount.” 

So, where do all these horse analogies come from? 

It’s often claimed that this piece of conventional wisdom comes from a traditional Dakota Indian saying: “If you realise you’re riding a dead horse, the best strategy is to get off.” 

However, others speculate that the saying moved into German from the English idiom and gained popularity with the publication of a 1995 book by business and economics guru Barry Asmus, which bore the title: “When Riding a Dead Horse, for Heaven’s Sake….Dismount!”

Though there are examples of the phrase being used in German throughout the 20th century, the suggestion that Asmus is partly responsible for its popularity is supported by the fact that its usage has mainly taken off in the new millennium. 

It may also explain its popularity in the corporate world as a pithy way to urge business executives to change their strategy. 

READ ALSO: German phrase of the day: Innerer Schweinehund

In essence, the phrase cautions people to see the reality of a situation and act accordingly, with the “dead horse” representing a hopeless situation that’s unlikely to lead to a positive outcome.

So, feel free to impress your German friends by offering them this sage piece of wisdom – but don’t be tempted to describe your own German language learning as a “dead horse” and promptly dismount.

While it can be a tricky language to learn, we can assure you: “Es lohnt sich.” (It’s worth it!)

Examples:

“Meistens wissen wir es insgeheim: Das Pferd, das wir reiten, ist schon lange tot.”

“Most of the time we secretly know: the horse we’re riding has been dead for some time.” 

“Wieso verstehen sie nicht, dass sie aktuell ein totes Pferd reiten?” 

“Why don’t they realise that they’re currently flogging a dead horse?” 

