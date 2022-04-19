Read news from:
UKRAINE

Putin bears responsibility for ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine, says Scholz

Russian President Vladimir Putin is responsible for war crimes in Ukraine that have already left thousands of civilians dead, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday.

Published: 19 April 2022 20:10 CEST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) holds a press conference in Berlin on April 19th.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) holds a press conference in Berlin on April 19th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Reuters/Pool | Lisi Niesner

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine remains a blatant breach of international law,” Scholz told reporters following virtual talks with Western leaders on the conflict.

“The killing of thousands of civilians as we have seen is a war crime for which the Russian president bears responsibility,” he said.

“We feel immense grief for the victims and also, it must be said, great anger towards the Russian president and this senseless war.”

Scholz, who is facing growing pressure at home to authorise sending heavy weapons to Ukraine, said a “new phase” had begun in the conflict with Russia’s fresh offensive in eastern Ukraine. 

But despite being repeatedly pressed by reporters on the question of sending tanks, fighter jets or other heavy weapons, Scholz remained vague.

The Social Democrat reiterated that NATO would not get involved in the conflict, but said Western allies were united in their resolve to support Ukraine.

Germany has already shipped anti-tank weapons, surface-to-air missiles, ammunition and other defensive weapons to Ukraine.

Scholz’s government has also pledged more than a billion euros in financial aid for Ukraine so that the government in Kyiv can buy the weapons it needs to fight back.

But Scholz said Germany would not “go it alone” on weapons, and that any decisions would be made in close cooperation with “friends and allies”.

He raised the possibility of eastern European partners sending older, Russia-made “weapons systems” to Ukraine, because these would be familiar to Ukrainian troops and could be used immediately.

He also said Ukraine had been asked to draw up a list of weapons it needs that could possibly be bought from the defence industry directly.

Scholz and his centre-left SPD party have for weeks argued that sending heavy weapons would risk a spiral of escalation that could see other countries attacked.

But mounting reports of atrocities committed against civilians in Ukraine have fuelled calls for Scholz to take a tougher stance, even among his two coalition partners, and growing criticism of his cautious approach. 

MP Anton Hofreiter from the Green party accused the chancellor of failing “to show enough leadership”.

Lawmaker Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, of the liberal FDP, said Germany should not be guided by fear of escalation, because “Putin is unpredictable anyway”.

POLITICS

German politician in hot seat over controversial gas pipeline support

German regional premier Manuela Schwesig was on Tuesday battling mounting pressure over her support for the now-halted Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Published: 19 April 2022 15:50 CEST
German politician in hot seat over controversial gas pipeline support

Critics have accused her of being a Russian “stooge” as for years, Schwesig was among prominent supporters of the pipeline, highlighting the jobs and investment it would bring.

Nord Stream 2 was set to double Russian gas deliveries to Germany via its northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, where Schwesig is the premier.

But in February, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz scrapped the project in response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

“The entanglement between (Schwesig’s) state government and the Russian state-owned corporation Gazprom has always been disastrous and must now finally be dealt with,” Green party co-leader Omid Nouripour told the Frankfurter Allgemeine daily.

The decision to scrap the project was welcomed by Western allies, who had long warned Germany that Russian President Vladimir Putin could use the pipeline as a geopolitical weapon.

Schwesig herself has since said it was “a mistake” to continue backing the project despite growing unease with Putin’s motives.

But that admission has done little to quiet critics, who have slammed Schwesig for her perceived Moscow-friendly business stance. Her ties to former chancellor Gerhard Schröder, who is himself under fire for his Russian gas lobbying, have also come under scrutiny.

German media have also raised questions about Schwesig’s role in helping to set up a “Climate Foundation” whose aim, they allege, was to shield companies involved in building Nord Stream 2 from US sanctions.

Opposition politicians from the centre-right CDU party have said Schwesig should step down.

The ecologist Greens, who are part of Scholz’s coalition government, have called for an inquiry into Schwesig’s role in championing the pipeline.

“How the government in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania made itself a stooge of Nord Stream 2… urgently needs to be clarified,” Green MP Anton Hofreiter said.

A parliamentary inquiry is “absolutely necessary”, he added.

A spokesman for Schwesig has dismissed the accusations, telling Der Spiegel weekly it was “absurd” to paint the regional prime minister as close to the Kremlin, and that Nord Stream 2 had also been supported by the federal government in Berlin.

