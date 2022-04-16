Read news from:
As supplier costs rise, are cheap kebabs a thing of the past in Germany?

Grabbing a kebab, chips or a burger to take away from a snack bar is getting a lot pricier for customers across Germany as suppliers face significantly higher energy and food costs.

Published: 16 April 2022 19:36 CEST
A kebab shop in Germany

It’s no longer unusual to pay five euros for a doner kebab, even in Berlin, as Imbissstuben (snack bars) are being forced to raise their prices, German news agency DPA reported.

According to data from the Federal Statistics Office, buying food or drink to take away was around six percent more expensive this March than a year earlier.

“A doner kebab should actually cost 7.30 euros,” Gürsel Ülber, chairman of the board of the Association of Turkish Doner Kebab Manufacturers in Europe, told DPA.

For a long time, kebabs cost around 3.50 euros in  Berlin. Now they’re priced at between five and six euros, which is how much customers in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg are already paying, Ülber explained, adding that he expected prices to increase further.

Across Germany, the snack bar industry has been hit by rising prices for energy and food.

The German Association of System Gastronomy, which represents chains such as Burger King and Nordsee, said that energy costs and price increases in raw materials, such as beef, were major price drivers, with companies having to pay more for everything, including flour and vegetables.

“Due to long-term contractual relationships, some of the price increases can be cushioned,” explained Andrea Belegante, general manager of the association.

‘Massive’ price rise
“But the current price trend means you have to check the prices of individual products carefully.” 

French fries may still be everywhere, but restaurateurs are finding it increasingly hard to get hold of vegetable oil, the German Hotel and Restaurant Association in Bavaria noted.

“Prices have risen massively,” regional manager Thomas Geppert told DPA.

According to a survey from last week, almost two thirds of companies in Bavaria complained about delivery bottlenecks.

These almost always related to vegetable oil, and in every second case to flour, too.

“No one could have expected something like this would happen after the pandemic,” said Geppert. 

Doner kebab manufacturer Ülber said: “It’s difficult to pass on the prices in full because of the competition.”

He is paying significantly more at slaughterhouses, but if he sells his skewers to snack bars at a higher price, they might choose to buy from other suppliers.

“The situation has been very difficult for about six months,” Ülber said, explaining that many companies were no longer making a profit.

He even thought it possible that Germany could see the first doner kebab shops closing in two to three months. For others, he said costs would go up further in autumn at the latest – due to the increase in the minimum wage to twelve euros per hour.

German carmaker VW scrambles to ‘duplicate’ Ukrainian factories

With the war in Ukraine halting deliveries of crucial car parts, Germany's Volkswagen and its suppliers are scrambling to find solutions abroad, while trying to reassure Ukrainians they aren't abandoning the country.

Published: 24 March 2022 09:31 CET
German carmaker VW scrambles to 'duplicate' Ukrainian factories

Like other carmakers, German giant VW has had to trim production ever since Russia’s invasion last month forced many Ukrainian factories to close, holding up supplies of car components across Europe.

It is the latest upset to an industry already battered by two years of computer chip shortages and other pandemic-related supply chain disruptions.

“We are keeping our suppliers in Ukraine,” Murat Aksel, VW’s board member for purchasing, told reporters at the group’s Wolfsburg headquarters in
northern Germany.

But “we are currently creating capacities outside Ukraine because no one knows if the war will spread west or how long it will last.”

As well as manufacturing a range of car parts, Ukraine is one of Europe’s biggest suppliers of automotive wire harnesses.

A wiring harness groups together the maze of cables running through every car and is known as the vehicle’s central nervous system.

In Wolfsburg, housed in the VIP section of the Volkswagen Arena stadium, a 150-strong task force of VW experts and representatives from Ukraine’s auto parts industry is working feverishly to keep supply lines flowing.

READ ALSO: German industrial output rises but conflict darkens outlook

Solutions range from sourcing replacements for certain parts or switching suppliers where possible, to the radical option of creating “duplicates” of
entire factories.

The most likely destinations for these mirror sites are countries in eastern Europe or the Maghreb, where costs tend to be lower and where the companies can repurpose or expand existing factories.

Bunkers

Pointing at maps of Ukraine and Europe, Aksel said all 16 Ukrainian sites supplying VW with cables are only running at 30 to 40 percent of normal output.

And the situation is “volatile”, he added.

The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen (VW) is pictured on the main plant of the group in Wolfsburg, northern Germany.

The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen (VW) is pictured on the main plant of the group in Wolfsburg, northern Germany, on March 22nd, 2022. Photo: Yann Schreiber / AFP

One factory outside Kyiv has already been duplicated in Romania.

“If we put in place all our planned measures, we will be able to duplicate all of our Ukrainian production capacity” for wire harnesses, said Geng Wu, co-head of the task force.

In total, around 55,000 employees would have to be trained over the coming months and 90,000 square kilometres of factory space filled with the necessary machines and tools, some of which have months-long delivery times.

German firm Leoni, VW’s main supplier in Ukraine, has already relocated some production of wiring systems to an existing Tunisian plant, and additional capabilities are opening in Romania soon.

But Leoni insisted it had no intention of turning its back on Ukraine as the country tries to withstand Russia’s attacks.

The firm restarted some production in Ukraine on March 2nd “with extra security precautions,” said Leoni’s chief operations officer Ingo Spengler.

Old Soviet bunkers near two factories in the Lviv region have been refurbished to help keep workers safe.

The company resumed night shifts this week, bringing output back up to 70 percent of normal production, allowing VW to restart its Wolfsburg assembly lines sooner than expected.

“As long as the security situation allows, our suppliers will keep producing,” said Aksel, who visited Ukraine with Spengler earlier this month.

Without the Ukrainian sites staying operational, European car manufacturing plants would be in a “dramatic” situation, Wu added.

Lessons learned

Of course the effort and money poured into creating new capacities could be in vain if the situation in Ukraine unexpectedly improves. But VW believes it’s a financial risk worth taking.

“Not making cars at all costs the most,” Aksel said.

But he rejected the idea that duplication could be the industry’s answer to all its logistics woes.

Having a back-up supplier here or there can’t hurt, Aksel said.

But you “can’t duplicate the whole vehicle”.

Volkswagen plans to use the lessons learned from Ukraine to “better understand” the intricacies of its supply chains and minimise the risk of future upheaval.

“This was not our way of doing things in the past,” Aksel said. But only being in contact with direct suppliers is “no longer enough”.

To illustrate the need for early vigilance and attention to detail, he offered up a saying: “You have to be able to hear the grass growing.”

By Yann SCHREIBER

