DISCRIMINATION

Transphobic attacks in Germany likely to be under-recorded

An attack on a 15-year-old trans girl in North Rhine-Westphalia has highlighted the problems with reporting transphobic violence in Germany.

Published: 14 April 2022 15:32 CEST
The justice emblem on the sleeve of a correctional officer is seen in front of a rainbow flag.
The justice emblem on the sleeve of a correctional officer is seen in front of a rainbow flag. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marcus Brandt

At the end of March, police in the city of Herne in North Rhine-Westphalia reported a violent attack by three 12- and 13-year-olds which left the 15-year-old victim in hospital.

What the police didn’t report, however, was the fact that the victim was a trans girl; this only came to light after the victim and her mother gave an interview to RTL news.

According to trans rights activists, this case highlights the fact that the real figure of transphobic attacks is likely to be a lot higher than the official figures show.

In an interview with Taggeschau, Sarah Ponti of the Lesbian and Gay Association in Germany (LSVD) said that transphobic crimes are on the rise and “among queer-hostile crimes, trans-hostile crimes are the most common.”

The fact that there is hardly any research on this issue means that the causes are also unclear; “Does it have to do with a growing visibility of trans people? Or is trans-hostile sentiment on the rise? Or both?” she said.

Ponti also criticised the lack of specific categories for recording trans-hostile violence, which results in difficulties for the police in assigning offences. This would improve, she said, if transphobia were introduced as a subcategory.

A spokesperson from the Federal Ministry of the Interior explained that the subtopic “Gender/Sexual Identity” has been differentiated since the new year.

“Since then, corresponding crimes have been recorded separately in the categories ‘ misogynist,’ ‘anti-male’, and ‘gender diversity,'” a spokesman said.

But there are also other hurdles to overcome. The LSVD spokesperson also pointed out that transphobic hate violence is often not recognised by police or prosecutors because transphobic motives are not mentioned in the relevant criminal laws.

According to Ponti, victims often conceal their attackers’ motives, either out of shame or because they do not trust the police.

CRIME

Suspected neo-Nazi charged with plotting German ‘race war’

German federal prosecutors said Wednesday said they had charged a suspected neo-Nazi with attempting to set off a "race war" in Germany with planned attacks using explosives and guns.

Published: 13 April 2022 17:05 CEST
A week after authorities swooped on alleged far-right militant cells in raids across Germany, the federal prosecutor’s office named the suspect only as Marvin E. and said he had been in detention since September 2021.

Marvin E., whose age was not provided but who was a minor at the time, now faces charges of attempting to form a terrorist organisation, as well as preparation of a grievous seditious attack and various weapons law violations.

Prosecutors said in a statement that he “shares the ideology” of Atomwaffen Division (Atomic Weapons Division, AWD), an international neo-Nazi terrorist network founded in 2015 in the United States.

Marvin E. intended from the summer of 2021 to launch “a civil race war” over the next three years “to preserve the white population”, they said.

He is believed to have researched the acquisition of firearms and built “unconventional” bombs with components bought online, while seeking to start his own local chapter of AWD and recruit members.

AWD is believed to espouse “racist, anti-Semitic and National Socialist views” and plot attacks against Jews, Muslims and other purported enemies with an aim of destabilising Western democratic states.

Last week’s raids also targeted suspected members of the group and other far-right extremist organisations, leading to four arrests.

In what Der Spiegel magazine called “the biggest blow against the militant neo-Nazi scene in the recent past”, the federal prosecutor’s office said more than 1,000 officers raided the homes of 50 suspects in 11 states.

Germany’s centre-left-led government under Chancellor Olaf Scholz took office in December pledging a decisive fight against far-right militants after criticism that the previous administration had been lax on neo-Nazi violence.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said when she was appointed that her top priority would be tackling the country’s “biggest threat: right-wing extremism” after a series of deadly far-right attacks.

