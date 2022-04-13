Read news from:
Bavaria cuts Covid quarantine time to five days

The state government in Bavaria has relaxed its quarantine rules for both those who have a Covid infection and their contacts. Here’s what you need to know.

Published: 13 April 2022 10:50 CEST
A woman looks out of the window of her apartment. Photo: dpa | Fabian Sommer

Bavaria has become the first state in Germany to cut down mandatory quarantine to just five days. State Health Minister Klaus Holetschek claimed that the move was made to bring Bavaria into line with the length of quarantine in other countries.

Who does it affect?

As of midnight on Tuesday, residents of Bavaria who have tested positive for an infection with Covid now only need to quarantine for five days as long as they have not displayed acute symptoms within the last 48 hours of this time period.

Once the five-day period is up and they are showing no symptoms, they don’t need to wait for a negative test to leave quarantine. 

If someone still has ‘acute’ symptoms then they need to stay at home until they have gone away for at least 48 hours, or for a maximum of ten days.

Bavarian Health Minister Klaus Holetschek stressed that people should take precautions once their period of quarantine ends.

“We appeal to people to behave responsibly,” he said. “We recommend wearing a mask for a while after the end of isolation and keeping contacts to a minimum.”

Previously, the quarantine rules stipulated that convalescents had to stay at home for a period of ten days, which could be shortened to seven days on the basis of a negative test.

The move has been backed up by the Bavarian Office for Health and Food Safety (LGL). Its boss, Christian Weidner, said that “if acute symptoms such as fever or a cough are still present after five days, it can be assumed that the person is still contagious. If the symptoms subside, it is advisable from a scientific point of view to wait another 48 hours until the quarantine can finally be terminated.”

What about close contacts?

Under the new rules close contacts are no longer required to quarantine at all. 

Up until now, contact people had to go directly into a ten-day quarantine. This did not apply to people who had had a third dose of the Covid vaccine, or to people who had recently recovered from an infection.

“We continue to ask those who have been infected to inform their close contacts,” Holetschek said. “To the close contacts, we also recommend reducing contacts and working in home office if possible, and voluntarily self-testing for five days.”

Staff in health and care sectors

At the same time, people employed in sectors where they care for people vulnerable to the virus still face stricter rules.

Once their period of quarantine is over, they’re only allowed to return to work once they have tested negative with either an antigen test or a PCR test.

Voluntary quarantine on the way?

Holetschek also made clear that a further relaxation of the rules could be on the way.

“If the rate of infection keeps dropping then a voluntary quarantine could follow,” he said.

State health ministers are to meet on April 25th to discuss next steps and Holetschek suggested that he would push for “developing a timeline to move forward on when isolation will no longer be mandatory.”

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach originally planned to make quarantine voluntary starting in May. But after facing sustained criticism in the German press he announced a U-turn on an evening chat show.

‘Pandemic not yet over’: German doctors call for renewed Covid restrictions

Despite the current wave of Covid infections subsiding, a leading doctors' association said on Sunday that German hospitals were struggling to cope with all their patients.

Published: 10 April 2022 16:47 CEST
“The pandemic is not over yet, and the current political dispute is endangering our ability to treat patients,” Michael Weber from the Association of Senior Hospital Physicians told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung. 

Weber said that 20 percent of hospitals were still complaining about excessive strain on their emergency care facilities.

He said that this was reason enough for state governments to start activating the “hotspot” clause in the new Disease Control Law, which allows for the reintroduction of face masks in indoor areas and social distancing.

A good ten percent of beds in general and intensive care units continue to be occupied by patients with Covid symptoms, Weber said.

Surveys suggest that hospitals are still postponing surgeries due to the fact that so many staff have tested positive for the virus.

Cases sink

The warning comes despite the fact that registered new cases of infection are falling sharply.

The 7-day incidence fell to 1,098 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on Sunday morning from 1,142 on Saturday and 1,181 on Friday.  A week ago, an incidence of 1,458 was recorded.

Health departments in Germany reported 55,471 new infections on Sunday. A further 36 deaths were recorded nationwide within 24 hours, compared with 42 a week ago.

Easter testing

With Easter coming up next weekend, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) and Family Minister Anne Spiegel (Greens) called on people to use antigen testing and masks when visiting family.

“The number of cases is declining sharply. To keep it that way, everyone should get tested before an Easter trip or test themselves,” Lauterbach wrote on Twitter. He also advised people to voluntarily wear masks indoors.

Controversy over vaccine purchases

According to the Health Ministry, Germany still has 77 million doses of Covid vaccine in stock, more than 10 million of which will reach their expiration date by the end of June. A further 50 million will pass the expiration date in the third quarter.

It has ordered a total of 677 million vaccine doses for the period between 2021 and 2023, more than half of them from Biontech/Pfizer.

The health policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Tino Sorge (CDU), accused Lauterbach of a “shopping frenzy” in an interview with Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

“The minister no longer knows any limits when it comes to ordering vaccines. He orders whatever is there – the actual need and the costs no longer play any role for him,” Sorge said. In view of the tight budget situation, he warned that Lauterbach would have to account for “what costs have been incurred by the federal budget as a result of his unnecessary orders.”

