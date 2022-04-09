Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

IN PICS: Snowfall brings chaos to parts of southern Germany

Heavy snowfall led to power outages and road closures in northern Bavaria on Saturday morning, while other high-lying regions of the south were also affected.

Published: 9 April 2022 11:24 CEST
IN PICS: Snowfall brings chaos to parts of southern Germany
Snow fall in the Taunus in Hessen on Friday. April 8th. Photo: dpa/Jan Eifert

Some 7,500 residents of the north Bavarian district of Mittelberg were dealing with power outages on Saturday morning.

Local authorities in the district, which is situated between Frankfurt and Wüprzburg, said they hoped to have the electricity network back up and running by the afternoon.

A snowplow clears snow in Baden-Württemberg, Ziegelhausen. Photo: Rene Priebe/PR-Video /dpa

Several roads also had to be closed after trees fell across the asphalt.

“The snow was enormously wet and heavy, which led to many trees collapsing under the weight,” said Jens Marco Scherf, a member of the local council.

A fireman clears a tree from the road in Bayern, Elsenfeld. Photo: Ralf Hettler/dpa

Scherf said that no accidents had been reported but he warned drivers against removing road closures signs themselves. Describing this as “dangerous and selfish” behaviour, he said that other drivers could also be put at risk.

Article continues below video

In Rhineland-Palatinate snowfall led to a crash on the A65 where a young driver lost control of his vehicle and smashed into bushes at the side of the road before the car landed back on the road on its bonnet.

Several roads in southern Hessen had to be closed due to thick snowfall leading to trees collapsing across the roadway. In the Odenwald region blackouts were also reported.

Road closures were also reported in Kaiserslautern and Saarland.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

Germany struck by snow and frost as wintry temperatures return

Winter seems to have returned to Germany on the first day of April as several regions in Germany were hit by snow.

Published: 1 April 2022 12:39 CEST
Germany struck by snow and frost as wintry temperatures return

According to the German Weather Serivce (DWD), both high and lower-altitude regions saw heavy snow, with parts of the motorway in North Rhine-Westphalia needing to be de-iced.

On Friday afternoon, more snowfall was expected in central and southern Germany, particularly in the regions surrounding the Alps. In the northern half of the country, temperatures in the low single-digits and windstorms were forecast.

Slippery roads are also possible again due to the snow and ice. A spokesperson for the German Weather Service told DPA that people in the coldest areas should drive with caution. 

In Baden-Württemberg, fresh snow fell in the Black Forest and the Swabian Alps on Friday morning and is set to continue into the weekend.

According to DWD, up to 10 centimetres of snow may fall over the course of the day, particularly in the northeast of Baden-Württemberg at higher elevations. 

People in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia can also expect a wintry Friday, with snowfall at times.

The first day of the weekend looks set to bring even more snow to the south, with up to 10 inches of snowfall at higher altitudes. The cold spell is likely to retreat during the night, however, with the winter wonderland becoming a little more springlike over the course of Sunday.

READ ALSO: Germany to see return of winter weather

For those desperate for a return to clear blue skies and balmy temperatures, meteorologists have some bad news.

“Will it be spring-like again? No,” says DWD’s Tobias Reinartz. “Although it will become somewhat milder again (which is no real feat), it will mostly remain cool for April in the coming week.

“It will also be stormy and very unstable with some sleet now and then. All in all, the weather will be more autumnal than spring-like.”

DWD has also warned that the return of wintry temperatures after several weeks of warmth and sunshine could pose a problem for gardeners whose plants are already in bloom.

Frost damage is a particular risk for plants close to the ground, with the potential to damage crops of strawberries and other fruits. 

SHOW COMMENTS