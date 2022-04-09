Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

Germany has ‘reached limit’ on arms shipments to Ukraine, defence minister admits

Germany has almost exhausted its ability to supply Ukraine with weapons from its army reserves, but is working on direct deliveries from the arms industry, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said Saturday. 

Published: 9 April 2022 16:10 CEST
Germany has 'reached limit' on arms shipments to Ukraine, defence minister admits
Marder tanks used by the Bundeswehr during training in Letzlingen in 2921. Photo: dpa-Zentralbild | Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert

“For deliveries coming from the Bundeswehr’s stocks, I have to say honestly that we have reached a limit,” she told German daily Augsburger Allgemeine. 

The German army must maintain its capacity to act and be able to “guarantee the defence of the country and the (NATO) alliance”, she added. 

“But that doesn’t mean we can’t do more for Ukraine, that’s why we have clarified what the industry can provide directly” to Kyiv, Lambrecht said. 

Berlin is “continuously consulting with Ukraine on this subject”. 

Until the Russian invasion on February 24, Germany had been reluctant for historical reasons to send weapons to Ukraine, which had been demanding them in the face of rising tensions with Moscow. 

Chancellor Olaf Scholz then made a U-turn and Ukrainian forces have already received anti-tank weapons, missile launchers and surface-to-air missiles from Berlin. 

But the conflict in Ukraine has also cast a spotlight on the “alarming” state of the Bundeswehr, according to the Bundestag’s defence commissioner, Eva Hoegl, while one of the top brass spoke of an army “more or less dry”. 

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday urged NATO members to quickly supply him with more military equipment, including heavy weapons. 

Article continues below video

“It is clear that Germany can do more, given its reservations,” he said. 

The Ukrainians have asked Berlin to supply 100 Marder armoured vehicles. 

The Bundeswehr has such vehicles manufactured by the German firm Rheinmetall. 

Rheinmetall could quickly prepare around 20 armoured vehicles, currently undergoing maintenance, for Ukrainian forces, company boss Armin Papperger told Spiegel this week. 

According to German media, the question of such a delivery is being debated by government security experts because it raises questions of technical feasibility, logistical delays and the maintenance of the German arsenal. 

Germany will this year significantly increase its military spending and create an exceptional fund of 100 billion euros ($110 billion) to modernise its army with the aim of reaching the two percent of GDP recommended by NATO. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ECONOMY

Germany unveils relief package for companies amid Ukraine crisis

The German government unveiled a multi-billion euro support package Friday to help companies in Europe's biggest economy weather the fallout from the Ukraine war and sanctions against Russia.

Published: 8 April 2022 16:19 CEST
Germany unveils relief package for companies amid Ukraine crisis

Finance Minister Christian Lindner described the measures as a “shock absorber” to cushion the blow from soaring energy costs and disrupted supply chains.

The package includes €100 billion ($110 billion) in state-guaranteed loans and seven billion euros in cheap loans by public lender KfW, the finance and economy ministries said in a joint statement.

It also includes direct financial aid for some companies when their energy costs have more than doubled, and for companies deemed systematically relevant such as those supplying gas and electricity.

The measures are likely to help energy-hungry sectors like Germany’s steel, manufacturing and chemical industries.

Although Germany is traditionally a fiscally frugal nation, the government broke its own debt rules at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and unleashed vast financial aid to steer the economy through the crisis.

The relief package to counter the Ukraine war impact is much smaller by comparison.

READ ALSO: German Bundesrat votes on heating subsidy for low-income households

It comes after Berlin already announced separate measures to help German citizens facing soaring household bills at a time of record-high inflation.

That package included heating subsidies and extra child benefits for low-income families, as well as a tax fuel cut and a pledge to slash public transport costs for three months.

But Economy Minister Robert Habeck warned that the government could not fully shield citizens and firms from the Ukraine war repercussions.

“We must all in these times carry a part of the burden, and the question is how big this part will be and how we can achieve it in a just way,” said Habeck.

Lindner, from the liberal FDP party, said the government could not deplete itself financially and had to “act responsibly with taxpayer money”.

The government, which already announced €99.7 billion in new debt for 2022 in part to fund a massive shift towards renewable energy, will unveil an additional budget shortly that will take into account new borrowing plans since the war in Ukraine.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has also announced a special fund of €100 billion to modernise the German military.

Despite all the spending, Lindner has said he aims to reinstate Germany’s cherished “debt brake” in 2023, which places a cap on new borrowing.

READ ALSO: Cheap transport and tax cuts: What Germany’s energy relief package means for you

SHOW COMMENTS