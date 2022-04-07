Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

HEALTH

How private investors are buying up healthcare practices in Germany

Hundreds of health practices in Germany have been purchased by private investors in recent years - and a new investigation suggests that patient care is suffering as a result.

Published: 7 April 2022 13:30 CEST
Waiting room German GP
A sign at a GP's surgery in Rödermark, Hesse, directs patients to the waiting room. Photo: Andreas Arnold/dpa

The German healthcare system generally has a positive reputation. In a recent survey conducted by The Local, many readers reported that they were largely satisfied with the ease of getting a doctor’s appointment and the health insurance system. 

However, a new investigation has revealed a worrying trend in medical practices: according to ARD, doctor’s surgeries are increasingly being seen as an attractive proposition for private investors, leading to mass purchases of practices across the country. The study reveals that the influence of these investors may be having a direct impact on the cost of treatment and patient care.

Article continues below video

Here’s what we know so far. 

What’s going on?

Over the past few years, equity companies have increasingly turned their gaze on the German healthcare sector, seeing medical practices as a way to make significant returns on investments. 

According to ARD’s Panorama, more than 500 practices are now owned by private equity firms in the field of ophthalmology (eye care) alone.

READ ALSO: ‘It works’: Your verdict on the German health insurance system

The trend isn’t only restricted to ophthalmology: investors are also taking over practices of dentists, radiologists, orthopaedists, gynaecologists, kidney specialists, internists and general practitioners all across Germany. 

Due to the fact that these purchases often take place behind closed doors, data on the scale of buy-ups isn’t readily available. Indeed, the changes have largely gone unnoticed in the public sphere.

Investors vehemently deny that the treatments in these practices are getting worse or more expensive, but a new study conducted by the IGES Institute on behalf of the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians in Bavaria (KVB) suggests the opposite.

Researchers now believe that profit motives in these practices are having a major impact on patient care.  

Is the cost of treatment higher at equity-firm owned practices?

The IGES study analysed data from seven different medical practices from 2018 to 2019 and concluded that cost of treatment at an investor-owned practice tended to be around 10 percent higher than in other practices for the exact same procedures.

READ ALSO: How to make the most of reward schemes on your German health insurance

According to the study, the higher fees are “solely due to the characteristic of ownership” and were completely divorced from aspects of treatment and patient outcomes. This led the researchers to conclude that practices owned by financial investors were far more profit-oriented than their non-investor-led counterparts.

Wolfgang Krombholz, board member of the KVB, said he was concerned that the healthcare system would only be oriented towards earning opportunities if politicians didn’t act soon. “It is important to us to recognise what kind of developments are going on at the moment,” he told ARD. “And that these developments are limited in the future.”

What impact does this have on patient care?

According to the IGES research and investigations carried out by Panorama, the impact of this profit motive on patient care is significant.

“Ophthalmology has become a business,” one ophthalmologist who had worked for two investor-led surgeries told Panorama. “It is simply a business in which as much money as possible is to be made.”

In her interview, she revealed that she was told to “upsell” as many procedures to patients as she could – particularly those that the patient would have to pay for themselves. She said one of the main treatments being pushed was cataracts surgery since simple operations can be especially lucrative for investors. This is backed up by the yearly financial reports of the healthcare brands.

A sign for a dentist's practice in Dresden, Saxony

A sign for a dentist’s practice in Dresden, Saxony. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Robert Michael

In dentistry, too, sweeping acquisitions have occurred over the past few years, resulting in increased economic pressure in the hundreds of surgeries now under the control of investors. 

One dentist, for example, told Panorama that she was regularly presented with “motivational” diagrams by the practice owners. The charts showed the profits she’d made with bridges, crowns or implants – and how much more the top dentists in the chain had achieved. 

The dentist, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was shocked to find out that patients had received treatment from her that was not yet necessary – including drilling into healthy teeth. In addition, she said she was pressured to bill the health insurance companies as much as possible. 

READ ALSO: What you should know about Germany’s plans to roll out e-prescriptions

Are politicians doing anything about it? 

Some politicians have wanted to limit the intervention of investors in the healthcare sector for some time – including the Bavarian MP Martina Stamm-Fibich (SPD).

“If we have a structure where doctors are clearly presented with financial figures, it has nothing to do with our care as we organise it in Germany,” Stamm-Fibich told Panorama.

“The state health ministers passed a joint resolution last November that says that the steadily increasing share of investor-supported practices in health care is noted with growing concern”, she explained.

Martina Stamm-Fibich (SPD) gives a speech in parliament

Martina Stamm-Fibich (SPD) gives a speech in parliament. Stamm-Fibich is one of the politicians calling for limitations on the purchase of practices by private equity firms. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Monika Skolimowska

“The ministers are calling for more transparency and have asked the Federal Ministry of Health to initiate legislation to limit the purchase of further practices.”

When questioned by Panorama, the Federal Ministry of Health said that restrictions on purchasing medical practices would be difficult to enact due to legal concerns.

However, the Bavarian Minister of Health, Klaus Holetschek (CSU), sees the current study by the KVB as a reason to debate the issue.

“We will take a look at where there are undesirable developments and then take action,” he told NDR and BR. 

READ ALSO: Climate, weed and citizenship : The new German government’s roadmap

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

READER INSIGHTS

‘It works’: Your verdict on the German health insurance system

Getting to grips with German health insurance can be tricky for foreigners. We asked readers what they think about it, and what improvements they'd like to see.

Published: 5 April 2022 16:49 CEST
'It works': Your verdict on the German health insurance system

Along with registering as a resident, another task you have to check off when you move to Germany is setting up health insurance. 

In fact since 2009, getting health insurance has been a legal requirement for every person with a permanent place of residence in Germany.

Most people in Germany – around 86 percent of the population – are part of the statutory public healthcare system (Gesetzliche Krankenversicherung, GKV). It means that contributions are split between the employer and employee, and are deducted from employees’ salaries automatically.

People with private healthcare insurance (Private Krankenversicherung, PKV) usually pay contributions to the health insurance firm directly. 

In our recent survey on attitudes to German health insurance, almost 87 percent of around 40 respondents said they were insured via the statutory system. 

But just how does the whole system stack up in the eyes of foreigners?

READ ALSO: The three new services covered by health insurance in Germany

‘As good as the best’

Our readers painted a mixed picture. But most of the respondents to our survey – 65.8 percent – said they were largely satisfied with their German health insurance provider, while 23.7 percent said they were not happy. Just over 10 percent said they weren’t sure. 

David, 74, in Hechingen said the German health insurance system works well. “I have lived in the UK, the US, NZ and various other EU states,” he said. “The German system is as good as the best. Much better than the US system, less creaking than the UK NHS.”

Another reader Rebecca, 49, who is based in Berlin, praised the system. 

“I recently had to be referred to see a consultant and it was quick and easy,” she said. “I can also get doctor’s appointments relatively quickly.”

A doctor's waiting room.

A doctor’s waiting room. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Karmann

Others took a slightly less enthusiastic view.

Eric Cloutier, 40, in Berlin said: “Like everything in Germany, (health insurance) is needlessly involved, comically bureaucratic, and involves a mountain of paperwork in the year 2022, but… it works.”

Some respondents said the system was a lot better for people in employment, but was stressful and expensive for the self-employed. 

Rosemary Hardy, 72, in Hamburg, said: “It’s fine as long as you’re employed, but the minute you turn freelance it becomes a bureaucratic nightmare.”

Another reader said they wished Germany had a system more like the NHS in the UK, which is free to access at the point of contact. 

Thumbs up for English-language services

One theme that came up a lot was services in foreign languages. Some of the larger Krankenkassen , such as Techniker Krankenkasse (TK) and AOK, offer advice in English. 

Andrew Walker, 53, who lives in the Karlsruhe district, said: “TK has English speakers accessible by phone. They helped me navigate the system when I needed an urgent specialist appointment.”

He gave the health insurance system the thumbs up but said: “It is more expensive than many think, especially if you are a freelancer”.

For a 29-year-old reader in Berlin, the struggle to find an English speaker has been difficult. 

“Being an international guy, I need an English-speaking partner, but AOK always says their special English-speaking staff are busy,” he said.

On its website, AOK says it offers 24/7 “expert English-language support”.

Several readers urged health organisations to expand their English advice service.

Jaton’ West, in Berlin, who is with private insurer DKV, said: “As a foreigner, it would be helpful if they offered support in English. They were perfectly happy to converse with me in English when selling me the policy, but not in giving me service. Since it is a private insurance, that means there’s a greater likelihood that they will have foreign customers and many speak English, so it would be useful.”

A 42-year-old in Frankfurt also said he’d like to see all health insurance apps enabled so that they can switch to English as well as German. 

Wlademir, 32, in Offenbach said he would like to see “more services and more English providers”.

What doesn’t work about the health insurance system in Germany?

Several respondents said they were unhappy about the access to services through insurance.

One reader flagged up how hard it has been to get mental health support with their insurance. 

READ ALSO:

Others mentioned gender issues – for instance contraception is generally not covered by insurance in Germany because it is viewed as a lifestyle choice. 

“I paid hundreds of euros for my IUD, and am just about to pay 50 for an internal ultrasound due to pain, additionally I have to pay for a pap smear screening,” said one reader.

A health insurance card.

A German health insurance card. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/BKK Mobil Oil | gettyimages/Lothar Drechsel

Luna, 41, in Berlin who has private health insurance, said women’s healthcare in Germany was “shockingly conservative”.

“I am required to use a plan with maternity cover (I’m child-free by choice), yet birth control is not covered and I have to pay out of pocket for that because it is considered a lifestyle choice,” she said.

“It has a more expensive monthly premium than the plan without maternity cover. Isn’t having a child in today’s world just also a lifestyle choice? I’m a non-EU citizen on a visa, and was told I was required to have the maternity cover included in order to qualify for a visa renewal. So I am paying a little extra each month and also for my contraception.”

READ ALSO: Do Germany’s planned changes to abortion laws go far enough?

Albina, 29, in Hamburg said the queues for getting appointments with specialists were too long and “doctors don’t prescribe medicine very willingly”.

A few other readers said they couldn’t work out why some services were not covered by health insurance.

“I don’t understand how they decide what should and shouldn’t be covered by insurance. You pay so much health insurance that you expect basic things like treatment for skin infections to be covered,” said a 33-year-old reader in Frankfurt. 

One reader said he wished basic health insurance included dental cover. 

What else could be improved?

Along with the points already mentioned, a few readers said they would like to see more holistic services.

Eric Cloutier, 40, in Berlin said: “Evolve a little to include some of the more holistic things, but also expand in to acupuncture and osteopathy a bit more.”

Andrew in Karlsruhe also wants to see improvements: “It is still lagging behind in its accessibility online and non-traditional means. It’s very hard to get access to health records using the TK system and I’ve heard its no better with other providers.

READ ALSO: Why more than 20 million people in Germany face higher health insurance costs

According to readers, public insurance works better than private, particularly because private insurance can end up being super pricey in the event of illness or as you get older. 

And once more, the issue of paperwork cropped up being a problem.

A 35-year-old in Berlin said: “Private insurers do not have the level of integration that the public ones have. If you have a private health insurer, you have to do a lot of invoices back and forth.”

Dell, 30, in Nuremberg said public health insurance works well because it doesn’t “break your bank”.

“Also private health insurance will be very costly,” he said. “So it is very wise to stick with public health insurance if you want to live Germany for long term.”

Judy, 73, Rheinland-Palatinate said there are positives to being private but in the end it is very expensive. 

“If you are not privately insured, waiting times to see specialists are incredibly long,” she said, adding that it is “almost impossible” to change over to the public system if you are private. 

“This possibility (to change) is urgently needed as the rates for private insurance rise every year,” she said. 

*******

Thanks to everyone who shared their experience with us. Although we weren’t able to include all the submissions, we read each of them and are sincerely grateful to everybody who took the time to fill in the survey.

If there’s anything you’d like to ask or tell us about our coverage, please get in touch.
SHOW COMMENTS