Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

COST OF LIVING

Switzerland: How to get money back when cross-border shopping in Germany

Crossing into Germany to go shopping is usually cheaper - and that’s before you add the tax savings. Here’s how you can claim back tax when shopping in Germany.

Published: 31 March 2022 14:57 CEST
Shopping trolleys lined up at a German supermarket. Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash
Shopping trolleys lined up at a German supermarket. Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

There are a range of reasons why most things are cheaper in Germany than in Switzerland. 

While there are some exceptions to this – the most notable one being petrol – generally speaking you pay a premium on goods purchased in Switzerland. 

EXPLAINED: Why is Switzerland so expensive?

If you shop in Germany, you can also save on VAT, which is generally 19 percent and added to most goods. 

Here’s what you need to know. 

Article continues below video

What are the tax rules for shopping in Germany? 

Residents of Switzerland, as a non-EU country, do not need to pay VAT in Germany on purchases over 50 euros. 

Your country of residence rather than nationality is important here. 

Therefore, a German living in Switzerland and shopping in Germany does not need to pay the tax. 

A Swiss living in Germany however would need to pay the amount. 

Importantly, you need to physically be in Germany when you make the purchase. 

In order to qualify for the tax exemption, you must bring the goods back to Switzerland with you. 

The specific rules for this are laid out by German Customs here, but they need to be either in your carry on or checked baggage, or in a car that you are travelling in personally. 

These rules are to ensure people are buying the goods for themselves rather than intending to sell them on. 

What kind of goods? 

Goods bought in Germany and taken back to Switzerland are exempt from VAT. 

You will generally however be required to pay tax on services rendered or completed in Germany. 

For instance, bus or train tickets in Germany, restaurant bills, hotel stays, massages etc. 

There are also a range of rules which apply to vehicles. 

If you are getting your car repaired, filling up with petrol, affixing bumpers, mirrors or other additions or even getting a car wash, you will need to pay VAT. 

How do I get the money back? 

Unfortunately, you do not get a discount at the place of purchase.

Instead, you need to claim the money back after you have purchased the product on which you paid the tax. 

In most large stores or shopping centres, you will be able to do this on site. 

You need to have a copy of the receipt and fill in the VAT refund form (Ausfuhrschein) with your name, address and Swiss residency permit number. 

You can get one of these forms at larger stores or you can download it and print it here. 

You will need to do one for each invoice. 

Once you have done that, you can take the completed form to the German customs office (Zoll), which you can find at most border crossings and get the paper stamped. 

Then, you need to return the paper to the place of purchase, where they will issue with a refund of the VAT. 

Some stores require you to return after three months, some six and some 12, so be sure to check the store policy. 

Note that some online stores will automatically deduct the VAT if you have a Swiss delivery address. 

Cost of living in Switzerland: How to save money if you live in Zurich

One thing to keep in mind however is that Switzerland charges its own VAT, which is either 2.5 percent or 8 percent. More on that below. 

What’s with all this paper? 

For anyone who’s spent even a few hours in Germany, the country’s reluctance to embrace digital methods of payment and record keeping is clear. 

While cash remains king in many stores and restaurants, claiming back money from shopping in Germany is also a paper-heavy endeavour. 

Fortunately for people not so keen on paperwork, a change is afoot – although exactly when it will take place remains unclear. 

In February 2022, the German government announced it had kicked off a project to make a digital export certificate possible. 

In addition to saving time and paper, the government indicated it expected to save around 6.2 million euros in personnel expenses as around 100 customs officers are currently assigned to the Swiss border alone. 

No deadline has been given for when the change will come into effect. 

Cost of living: How to save on groceries in Switzerland

Swiss customs rules

When bringing goods into Switzerland, you will need to pay VAT if the amount exceeds 300 francs. 

While border patrols are rare, those who make a habit of exceeding this amount – even if it is for goods for personal use – run the risk of falling foul of the authorities. 

There are several different rules in place for bringing in different items, including meats, cheeses and alcohol. 

The limits for each of these items can be found here. 

Keep in mind that while the CHF300 applies now, Switzerland is set to reduce this to CHF50 in the future – although final approval of this has not yet been secured. 

Tax change: Switzerland to introduce 50 franc limit on cross-border shopping

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TAXES

Everything you need to know about your German tax return in 2022

There have been a huge number of changes to German tax law recently, which could see some taxpayers netting an even bigger rebate this year. Here are the key things you need to know about filing your tax return for 2021.

Published: 30 March 2022 17:36 CEST
Everything you need to know about your German tax return in 2022

Filling in a tax return is never a fun experience, but statistics from the German government show that it can definitely be worthwhile. In 2017, the average worker received a €1,051 rebate after submitting their tax return, according to the Federal Office of Statistics. Not only that, but 90 percent of workers got at least some money back from the tax office.

If you’re planning on filling in your tax return yourself this year without the help of a tax advisor – and you have to submit one because you’re a freelancer or self-employed – the deadline for doing so is July 31st, 2022.

Remember that if you’re filling in a tax return voluntarily you can generally do so up to four years after the year in question. But keep in mind that if you have been part of the Kurzarbeit reduced working hours scheme, then you will have to submit a tax return this year (more on this below).

Here’s what you need to know about the most important tax allowances and write-offs you may be entitled to.

Increased commuter allowance

Since January 1st, 2021, the so-called commuter allowance has been increased by five cents. The commuter allowance enables workers to write off expenses for every kilometre they have to travel to work, with the amount increasing in commutes of more than 20km one-way. 

For the first 20km, commuters can claim 30 cents in expenses, and from the 21st kilometre onwards, commuters can claim 35 cents per kilometre. So a person who travels 25km to work would be able to claim €7.75 in travel expenses for each working day. 

The amount taxpayers can claim for commutes over 20km is set to go up again this year in light of rising fuel costs. Workers will soon be able to claim 38 cents back on each kilometre over 20 that they travel to work, but this will only apply to the 2022 tax return, so the benefits won’t be felt until 2023. 

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What Germany’s relief package against rising prices means for you

Workers on Kurzarbeit must submit a tax return

The Kurzarbeit scheme, which allowed workers to receive similar pay for reduced hours during Covid, remains an important issue for many who now have to file their tax returns. The basic rule is that anyone who received more than €410 via the scheme in 2021 is obliged to file an income tax return this year. Incidentally, this applies to all of the so-called “wage replacement benefits”, i.e. also to sickness, maternity, parental, unemployment or insolvency benefits.

“Even those who are not very good at tax returns should take the compulsory assessment very seriously,” says Bernd Werner, chairman of Lohnsteuerhilfe für Arbeitnehmer, a tax advice agency based in Gladbeck.

This is because experts believe that the tax office is likely to review all cases and could ask people who have neglected the 2021 tax return to fill one in several months later. These unlucky people will then have to pay €25 per month in late fees and will possibly face interest on their tax repayments as well. 

Whether Kurzarbeit employees are due a tax rebate is subject to a number of factors. While the Kurzarbeit allowance itself isn’t subject to tax, it will be counted as income for the purposes of determining which tax rate is applicable.

READ ALSO: Why millions more German workers have to do a tax return this year

Tax relief for people with disabilities

On January 1st, 2021, the government hiked up the financial allowance granted to people with disabilities. The amounts – which had remained unchanged since 1975 – were doubled. Since last year, for the first time, people with a “degree of disability” (GdB) of 20 can claim a lump sum of €384, with the allowance increasing with each additional degree of disability. People with a degree of disability of 100, for example, can claim €2,800. For a full list of the relevant amount for each disability grade and for blind people, check out these helpful charts.

If you received the lump sum in 2020 or before that, you don’t have to do anything more this year as the tax authorities will automatically apply the increases. However, numerous glitches surfaced at the beginning of last year, so do double-check whether the tax authorities have granted the correct lump sum.

Walking frame with wheels

A walking frame with wheels stands outside the door of a GP’s office. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Angelika Warmuth

If you were first diagnosed with a disability in 2021, you’ll need to apply for the financial aid at your local tax office before you can receive the money.

It’s important to note that if medical expenses have been incurred due to the disability, they can still be deducted from the tax return. In addition, lump-sum travel allowances have been introduced for people with disabilities:

  • €900 is given to people with a GdB of at least 80 or with a GdB of at least 70 and severe mobility issues
  • €4,500 for people with a severely disabled person’s ID card or those who are classed as blind (Bl), deaf-blind (TBl) or helpless (H)

As of 2021, the legislator also raised the flat-rate care allowances significantly. Carers who work for free can now claim:

  • €600 for care level 2,
  • €1,100 for care level 3
  • €1,800 for care degree 4, 5 or helplessness (sign “H”).

Changes to child benefit

In an important change for families, child benefit and child allowances were increased in 2021. 

The monthly child benefit for last year is: 

  • €219 each for the first and second child
  • €225 for the third child
  • €250 each for the fourth child and above. 

At the same time, the child allowance has also increased. This is now €8,388 for each child if the parents are assessed together.

The tax office calculates which is more advantageous for the taxpayer – child benefit or child allowance – with the “Günstigerprüfung”.

In addition, there was a one-time Kinderbonus of €150 for each child in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. In 2022, an additional Kinderbonus of €100 per child is to follow, but this won’t apply until 2023. 

Children and families at a playground in Berlin.

Children and families at a playground in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Dorothée Barth

Relief for single parents

An increased amount of tax relief for single parents with one child of €4,008 also applied in 2021. This had been raised because of Covid, but the government has decided to keep the higher amount on a permanent basis. For each additional child, the relief increases by €240, as before.

Simplified proof of donations

Due to the catastrophic flooding in July 2021, some federal states – including Saxony, Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia – have decided to simplify the proof of donations, which are also a tax write-off. The prerequisite is that donors transferred money to one of the donation accounts that was eligible for tax relief.

Generally, states have increased the maximum amount of donations for which the simplified proof of donation (e.g. the remittance slip) is accepted. Now, you can use simplified proof for donations of up to €300.

Home office allowance

With so many people continuing to work from home throughout the pandemic, the home-office allowance of €5 per day will also apply to the 2021 tax return.

“The home office allowance sounded good on paper,” says Werner. “However, it didn’t pay off for many home workers who could certainly have used the money.”

That’s because the deductible amount is based on the number of days an employee works from home and is capped at €600. However, since the tax office already assumes expenses of around €1,000 per employee, workers will have to have at least €400 in other expenses to benefit from it. This may not be too hard to find, however – especially if you bought equipment like a printer or laptop to use for work last year, or paid for training related to your profession. 

A man works from home in Berlin.

A man works from home in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Annette Riedl

Home office workers should also be aware that they cannot claim a commuter allowance on home office days.

According to Lohnsteuerhilfe für Arbeitnehmer, another way to get tax relief from working from home is to have a dedicated working room in the flat. This allows you to deduct part of your rent and expenses for furniture and equipment from your return. However, the conditions for this are very strict: you must be able to prove your flat is big enough to support a separate office and that this room is solely used for work purposes. 

READ ALSO: 

Income-related expenses

As we mentioned above, even people working at their kitchen table or in the living room (or, dare we say it, in bed) can write off income-related expenses in their tax return.

These include, for example, purchases such as a PC or a printer, a camera for video conferences, but also furniture such as an office chair or desk. There are a few things to be aware of, however: purchases such as a PC must be at least partly used for work and only the amount used for work can be deducted from the tax return. That means, for example, that a €2,000 laptop that is used for work 50 percent of the time equates to a €1,000 deduction in your tax return. 

Equipment costs of up to €800 (excluding VAT) can be deducted immediately, while more expensive purchases must be “depreciated” over several years. For example, a pricey work phone costing €1,000 could equate to four lots of €250 deductions over four years. Computers and software are exceptions: since 2021, these can be written off immediately regardless of what they cost.

Another important thing to note is that working from home allows you to deduct slightly more for your phone and internet service. Currently, a flat-rate of 20 percent of your monthly internet and phone costs can be treated as income-related expenses.

READ ALSO: The tax terms that every expat in Germany needs to know

Tips for pensioners

If a pension was paid for the first time in 2021, 81 percent of the pension is counted as taxable income. Even a monthly pension of €1,250 may mean that tax has to be paid. Furthermore, the tax authorities ask pensioners who have not yet submitted a tax return to fill in backdated ones stretching back several years. In individual cases, this may even result in back-payments of several thousand euros as well as considerable late fees, according to Lohnsteuerhilfe für Arbeitnehmer.

Seek advice and double-check your return

As a final word of advice, Lohnsteuerhilfe für Arbeitnehmer suggests speaking to a tax support association and being extra thorough when reviewing income and potential expenses. 

“It’s also worth seeking good advice from an income tax assistance association,” says Werner. “Furthermore, we advise everyone to check their tax assessments carefully, because many tax assessments are incorrect. This is shown every year by the number of rejected returns listed by the Federal Ministry of Finance.”

READ ALSO: Five simple steps to getting your German tax refund

SHOW COMMENTS