EUROPEAN UNION

EXPLAINED: How the new pan-European personal pension works

Have you ever wondered what to do with your private pension plan when moving to another European country?

Published: 28 March 2022 15:33 CEST
This question will probably have caused some headaches. Fortunately a new private pension product meant to make things easier should soon become available under a new EU regulation that came into effect this week. 

The new pan-European personal pension product (PEPP) will allow savers to carry their private pension with them if they move within the European Union.

EU rules so far allowed the aggregation of state pensions and the possibility to carry across borders occupational pensions, which are paid by employers. But the market of private pensions remained fragmented.

The new product is expected to benefit especially young people, who tend to move more frequently across borders, and the self-employed, who might not be covered by other pension schemes. 

According to a survey conducted in 16 countries by Insurance Europe, the organisation representing insurers in Brussels, 38 percent of Europeans do not save for retirement, with a proportion as high as 60 percent in Finland, 57 percent in Spain, 56 percent in France and 55 percent in Italy. 

The groups least likely to have a pension plan are women (42% versus 34% of men), unemployed people (67%), self-employed and part-time workers in the private sector (38%), divorced and singles (44% and 43% respectively), and 18-35 years old (40%).

“As a complement to public pensions, PEPP caters for the needs of today’s younger generation and allows people to better plan and make provisions for the future,” EU Commissioner for Financial Services Mairead McGuinness said on March 22nd, when new EU rules became effective. 

The scheme will also allow savers to sign up to a personal pension plan offered by a provider based in another EU country.

Who can sign up?

Under the EU regulation, anyone can sign up to a pan-European personal pension, regardless of their nationality or employment status. 

The scheme is open to people who are employed part-time or full-time, self-employed, in any form of “modern employment”, unemployed or in education. 

The condition is that they are resident in a country of the European Union, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein (the European Economic Area). The PEPP will not be available outside these countries, for instance in Switzerland. 

How does it work?

PEPP providers can offer a maximum of six investment options, including a basic one that is low-risk and safeguards the amount invested. The basic PEPP is the default option. Its fees are capped at 1 percent of the accumulated capital per year.

People who move to another EU country can continue to contribute to the same PEPP. Whenever a consumer changes the country of residence, the provider will open a new sub-account for that country. If the provider cannot offer such option, savers have the right to switch provider free of charge.  

As pension products are taxed differently in each state, the applicable taxation will be that of the country of residence and possible tax incentives will only apply to the relevant sub-account. 

Savers who move residence outside the EU cannot continue saving on their PEPP, but they can resume contributions if they return. They would also need to ask advice about the consequences of the move on the way their savings are taxed. 

Pensions can then be paid out in a different location from where the product was purchased. 

Where to start?

Pan-European personal pension products can be offered by authorised banks, insurance companies, pension funds and wealth management firms. 

They are regulated products that can be sold to consumers only after being approved by supervisory authorities. 

As the legislation came into effect this week, only now eligible providers can submit the application for the authorisation of their products. National authorities have then three months to make a decision. So it will still take some time before PEPPs become available on the market. 

When this will happen, the products and their features will be listed in the public register of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA). 

For more information:

https://www.eiopa.europa.eu/browse/regulation-and-policy/pan-european-personal-pension-product-pepp/consumer-oriented-faqs-pan_en 

https://www.eiopa.europa.eu/browse/regulation-and-policy/pan-european-personal-pension-product-pepp_en 

This article is published in cooperation with Europe Street News, a news outlet about citizens’ rights in the EU and the UK. 

MONEY

How to challenge high import fees on non-EU parcels in Germany

Residents of Germany have been complaining of high charges levied on gifts sent from outside the EU - many of which should be exempt from customs fees. Here's what to do if you're facing this problem.

Published: 23 March 2022 17:31 CET
Receiving a parcel from someone you love can be one of life’s small pleasures, whether it’s a thoughtful handmade gift or something special for your birthday.

But in recent months, many residents of Germany have been furious to discover that their parcels from outside of the EU have been held by couriers and are only released upon payment of steep import charges and admin fees.

When The Local conducted a survey on this topic back in February, around 95 percent of respondents said they’d been asked to pay some sort of fee before they were allowed to collect parcels from non-ÉU countries – including gifts from family and friends.

Most commonly, people said they’d been charged for parcels coming from the UK after Brexit, though shipments from other non-EU countries such as the United States, Hong Kong and India were also subject to hefty fees.

Stuttgart-resident Rebecca, 24, told us she had been charged more than €10 in total to receive a box of her own belongings from the UK.

“It was a ridiculous amount,” she said. “But I knew if I tried to question it at the post office I wouldn’t understand the explanation either, so I just paid it.”

As in Rebecca’s case, many people have felt they have no choice but to pay the fees, even if they believe that they’ve actually been incorrectly charged. Sadly, a large number of our respondents said they had simply asked family and friends abroad not to send them anything in the future.

Nevertheless, in some cases it may be worth challenging a fee that doesn’t seem proportionate. Here’s what to know about the fees that should (and shouldn’t) be levied and how to try and claim your money back.

What fees are levied on non-EU parcels?

Firstly, it’s important to distinguish between gifts (or your own personal belongings) and commercial parcels from outside the EU. 

On July 1st, 2021, the previous €22 exemption limit for purchases from non-EU countries was dropped. That means that, from this date, any goods with a value of over €1 ordered from outside the EU have been subject to import VAT and, in the case of so-called luxury goods like tobacco and alcohol, excise duty. 

If goods worth over €150 are ordered from a non-EU country, the recipient will also have to pay customs charges. The rules were changed to level the competitive playing field between EU and non-EU sellers, but in reality they mean that a bargain purchase from China or the US may not be such a bargain after all.

It’s important to note that, according to the German authorities, ‘swap’ deals conducted online or purchases from sellers via online auctions also count as commercial shipments and are therefore subject to things like VAT and import charges.

Then there are gifts and non-commercial shipments, which are exempt from VAT and customs and excise charges up to a certain value. To meet this criteria, gifts must be:

  • Less than €45 in total value
  • Sent by an individual to an individual (rather than a business)
  • Intended for personal use only 
  • Not paid for by the recipient 

If your parcel meets all the above criteria, it should be free-of-charge to receive and not subject to any admin fees from couriers, aside from the normal postal charges. 

Why are people being overcharged?

This is a very good question, and one that’s hard to get to the bottom of. 

One reason for it could be the scrapping of the €22 exemption limit for non-EU purchases last July. Though this shouldn’t apply to gifts, it has vastly increased the number of parcels that are now subject to import VAT within the EU, which could mean that low-value gifts are being lumped in with purchases in some cases. 

The other issue could be to do with the system for relaying information on the parcel. According to the German Customs Office, the postal courier in the third county (say, the UK’s Royal Mail) is tasked with relaying the information on the customs form to their EU partner (say, DHL) electronically.

This information is then used by the courier in Germany to submit a declaration to the Customs Office, who then apply the relevant taxes. 

In this slightly unwieldy system, there seems to be a lot of potential for human error. 

A spokesperson for the Deutsche Post group seemed to confirm this view, explaining that the postal operator occasionally has a hard time verifying whether charges should be added to parcels or not.

DHL worker

A DHL worker carries a parcel in his arm while working in Ober-Ramstadt, Hesse. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sebastian Gollnow

“The calculation of the specific VAT or customs duty charge is based on a customs declaration done by Deutsche Post,” they told The Local.

“The customs declaration is based on the electronic information which the sender is required to transmit with the shipment. Given the high amount of customs declarations that Deutsche Post is transmitting daily to the Customs Office, plus the fact that some shippers/countries unfortunately provide bad data quality, it is not always easy to assess the nature of the shipment.”

The Customs Office spokesperson also appeared to blame the couriers and senders in non-EU countries.

“If a consignment is to be treated as a gift, it has to contain a corresponding note,” they said. “If such information is missing, the postal or courier service will report the consignment to customs as a commercial import consignment.

“In addition, it can also happen that the data was not correctly or not completely taken over by the shipping company in the third country. Neither the postal or courier service in Germany nor customs has any influence on this.”

Who should I contact if the fees are incorrect?

If you’ve reviewed all the above criteria and are still convinced that you’ve been wrongly charged for your parcel, your first portal of call is the Customs Office. 

The contact details for the Customs Office can be found on their website and they have a special email address for enquiries in English. They also have some useful information in English about postal fees and regulations if you need to check anything first.

In your email, give as many details as you can about the shipment, but most crucially mention that it was a gift and that the value of the contents was less than €45. 

Unfortunately, the Customs Office won’t be able to refund any administrative fees you may have been charged by the German courier.

Customs office in Germany

A small plaque with the German Bundesadler sits on the side of the Customs Office in North Rhine-Westphalia. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Federico Gambarini

However, Deutsche Post tells us that they are open to reimbursing an incorrectly levied admin fee, so simply contact their customer service representatives to try and arrange your refund.

Understandably, you may feel like it’s not worth kicking up a fuss over a matter of euros, and whether you choose to challenge the fees is entirely up to you. As the old saying goes: “Pick your battles.”

Nevertheless, challenges to unfair fees may make a small difference in encouraging couriers to be a bit more thorough when checking and transmitting information about shipments in the future. 

We can always live in hope. 

Other tips for avoiding import charges

If your family or friends are planning on sending you anything from outside the EU, ask them to fill in the customs form carefully and to be sure to clearly mark it as a gift and state the value of it on the form.

You can also gently suggest that, if they’d like to order something to your house directly, it’s best to do it from a German or EU-based business so that the parcel won’t be subject to fees.

Many online marketplaces and retailers in Germany have English-language websites for the international crowd, so this shouldn’t be too tricky for them to navigate. 

Have you successfully challenged fees on parcels or have an experience of receiving non-EU gifts you’d like to tell us about? Let us know by emailing [email protected]

