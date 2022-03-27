Read news from:
Olaf Scholz and the SPD party face election test

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces his first electoral test since taking power in a series of upcoming regional votes, the first of which is taking place in Saarland on Sunday.

Published: 27 March 2022 12:02 CEST
A series of upcoming regional votes will give an indication as to the popularity of new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his SDP party
A series of upcoming regional votes will give an indication as to the popularity of new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his SDP party. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

Just over 100 days after taking power, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his Social Democrats face their first electoral test on Sunday, with regional polls in the small state of Saarland.

Voters from the western state bordering France will be electing their next regional parliament, controlled since 1999 by former chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU party.

The vote will kick off a series of similar regional polls this year, including that of Germany’s biggest state North Rhine-Westphalia in May.

Surveys in the run-up to the ballot suggest that Scholz’s SPD has a good chance of upsetting the CDU.

Largely written off just months before his own election, Scholz come from behind to replace Merkel, who was retiring, in a major upset in September.

The surprise victory breathed new life into his party and the latest polls show the SPD at 41 percent in Saarland, well ahead of the CDU at 28 percent.

At the last Saarland election in 2017, the CDU came out on top and has since been governing regionally in a power-sharing coalition with the SPD.

The question remains, how much of the national picture can be extrapolated from the election in such a small state.

National surveys actually show support for the SPD dipping, as Scholz faces criticism for failing to take a more assertive stance against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or in handling the coronavirus pandemic.

In Saarland itself however, his SPD is benefiting from voters’ reluctance to rock the boat against the backdrop of the conflict.

 “Everything that is said and done at the moment is influenced by the war. It’s not the right time to put up opposition,” said CDU lawmaker Thorsten Frei.

Firewall

The SPD and CDU are likely to renew their partnership in the region, although this time with the centre-left party as the senior partner.

Other parties like the Greens or the far-right AfD risk not even crossing the threshold of five percent of the vote needed to enter parliament.

The Social Democrats are counting on the popularity of their regional candidate, Anke Rehlinger, 45, a lawyer who holds the state shot putt record.

Rehlinger, currently in charge of Saarland’s economy, is winning over locals with her action for victims of de industrialisation.

Her rival, the incumbent state premier Tobias Hans, 44, is meanwhile struggling to hold on to the region he has controlled for four years, accused of a wavering stance during the pandemic.

Hans was installed in 2018 to succeed former regional chief Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, then tapped as CDU national leader and a possible successor to Merkel.

After crashing in national elections to the SPD, the CDU has named Friedrich Merz, a former Merkel nemesis, as its new chief.

Merz cancelled his participation at a rally for Hans on Thursday, sparking speculation he had already concluded the election was lost.

“We get the impression that the CDU is trying to build a firewall to block out Saarland, to not bear the brunt in the impending defeat,” said Spiegel weekly.

“In the end, the results always come back on the federal parties — no matter how strong the firewall that has been erected may be,” it warned.

The CDU, it noted, was struggling to pick up momentum.

It will have to shift gears to stand any chance in the next elections of the year, which besides that of the most populous state NRW, will also include Schleswig-Holstein in May and Lower Saxony in October.

POLITICS

How the EU aims to reform border-free Schengen area

European countries agreed on Thursday to push towards a long-stalled reform of the bloc's migration system, urging tighter control of external borders and better burden-sharing when it comes to asylum-seekers.

Published: 4 February 2022 10:09 CET
European interior ministers met in the northern French city of tourcoing, where president Emmanuel Macron gave a speech. Photo: Yoat Valat/AFP

The EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson, speaking after a meeting of European interior ministers, said she welcomed what she saw as new momentum on the issue.

In a reflection of the deep-rooted divisions on the issue, France’s Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin – whose country holds the rotating EU presidency – said the process would be “gradual”, and welcomed what he said was unanimous backing.

EU countries backed a proposal from French President Emmanuel Macron to create a council guiding policy in the Schengen area, the passport-free zone used by most EU countries and some affiliated nations such as Switzerland and Norway.

Schengen council

Speaking before the meeting, Macron said the “Schengen Council” would evaluate how the area was working but would also take joint decisions and facilitate coordination in times of crisis.

“This council can become the face of a strong, protective Europe that is comfortable with controlling its borders and therefore its destiny,” he said.

The first meeting is scheduled to take place on March 3rd in Brussels.

A statement released after the meeting said: “On this occasion, they will establish a set of indicators allowing for real time evaluation of the situation at our borders, and, with an aim to be able to respond to any difficulty, will continue their discussions on implementing new tools for solidarity at the external borders.”

Step by step

The statement also confirmed EU countries agreed to take a step-by-step approach on plans for reforming the EU’s asylum rules.

“The ministers also discussed the issues of asylum and immigration,” it read.

“They expressed their support for the phased approach, step by step, put forward by the French Presidency to make headway on these complex negotiations.

“On this basis, the Council will work over the coming weeks to define a first step of the reform of the European immigration and asylum system, which will fully respect the balance between the requirements of responsibility and solidarity.”

A planned overhaul of EU migration policy has so far foundered on the refusal of countries such as the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia to accept a sharing out of asylum-seekers across the bloc.

That forces countries on the EU’s outer southern rim – Italy, Greece, Malta and Spain – to take responsibility for handling irregular migrants, many of whom are intent on making their way to Europe’s wealthier northern nations.

France is pushing for member states to commit to reinforcing the EU’s external borders by recording the details of every foreign arrival and improving vetting procedures.

It also wants recalcitrant EU countries to financially help out the ones on the frontline of migration flows if they do not take in asylum-seekers themselves.

Johansson was critical of the fact that, last year, “45,000 irregular arrivals” were not entered into the common Eurodac database containing the fingerprints of migrants and asylum-seekers.

Earlier, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser suggested her country, France and others could form a “coalition of the willing” to take in asylum-seekers even if no bloc-wide agreement was struck to share them across member states.

She noted that Macron spoke of a dozen countries in that grouping, but added that was probably “very optimistic”.

Luxembourg’s foreign minister, Jean Asselborn, hailed what he said was “a less negative atmosphere” in Thursday’s meeting compared to previous talks.

But he cautioned that “we cannot let a few countries do their EU duty… while others look away”.

France is now working on reconciling positions with the aim of presenting propositions at a March 3rd meeting on European affairs.

