German states outlaw display of Russia’s ‘Z’ war symbol

Authorities in Lower Saxony and Bavaria have banned the display of the 'Z' symbol that has become synonymous with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is unclear if other German states will follow suit.

Published: 26 March 2022 17:00 CET
'Z' t-shirts are sold in Russian marketplaces. Two German states have banned the symbol.
Two German states on Saturday said they have outlawed public displays of the “Z” symbol used by the Russian army in their invasion of Ukraine.

Anyone who brandishes the symbol at demonstrations or paints it on cars or buildings in a show of support for Vladimir Putin’s war could risk up to three years in jail or a fine in Lower Saxony or Bavaria.

“It is incomprehensible to me how this symbol ‘Z’ could be used in our country to condone this crime,” said Lower Saxony’s interior minister Boris Pistorius.

“Z”, a letter that features in the Latin alphabet but not in Cyrillic, first appeared on military vehicles rolling towards Ukraine, possibly to distinguish them from Ukrainian forces and avoid friendly fire.

But the sign has since become ubiquitous on cars on the streets of Moscow, clothing and across social media profiles on the Russian internet — a trend the Russian authorities are eager to encourage.

In the German state of Lower Saxony too, there had been examples of such displays, said the state’s interior ministry.

Bavaria’s Justice Minister Georg Eisenreich noted that freedom of opinion is a “great asset” but it “ends where criminal law begins”.

“Sympathisers who use the symbol ‘Z’ of Russian forces in Bavaria must know that they may be liable to prosecution for approving criminal acts,” he said.

“We will not allow violations of international law to be condoned,” he said.

Germany’s federal prosecutor has opened a probe into suspected war crimes by Russian troops since the invasion of Ukraine.

Germany slashes Russian energy imports

Germany said Friday it was drastically slashing its energy purchases from Russia amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, with oil imports to be halved by June and coal deliveries to end by the autumn.

Published: 25 March 2022 10:35 CET
Germany slashes Russian energy imports

“In recent weeks, together with all relevant players, we have made intensive efforts to import less fossil energy from Russia and broaden out our supply base,” said Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

“The first important milestones have been reached to free us from the grip of Russian imports,” he added.

Before Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, a third of Germany’s oil imports, 45 percent of its coal purchases and 55 percent of gas imports came from Russia.

The reliance of Europe’s biggest economy on Russian energy has been exposed as an Achilles’ heel as Western allies scramble to penalise Vladimir Putin for his war on Ukraine.

With calls for an energy embargo growing louder, companies with Russian suppliers are letting their contracts run out and turning to other suppliers “at a crazy speed”, said Habeck.

As a result of the contract switches, oil deliveries from Russia can already be seen dropping by 25 percent, halving by the middle of the year and drying up completely by the end of the year.

Likewise, energy companies were switching contracts to ditch Russian coal.

“By the autumn, we can be independent from Russian coal,” said the economy ministry.

On gas imports, however, Habeck underlined that it was more complicated, and Germany is expected to be able to largely wean itself off Russian deliveries only in mid-2024.

The pressure has been increasing on Germany in particular but the EU has so far avoided following in the footsteps of the United States with an embargo on Russian energy imports.

Putin on Wednesday upped the ante by demanding payments for gas in rubles, something that Germany has said is a breach of contracts.

On Friday, Habeck said it was “too early” for a full energy embargo.

“But every contract that is halted hurts Putin,” the minister said.

