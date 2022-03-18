Read news from:
Brexit: EU asks border police not to stamp passports of British residents

The European Commission has asked border police from member states across the bloc not to stamp the passports of those British nationals protected by the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

Published: 18 March 2022 15:45 CET
A person holds up a British National passport (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP)

Britons living across the EU have long been concerned about the knock-on effect of their passport being wrongly stamped when travelling in and out of the Schengen zone.

While British officials at embassies across Europe have repeatedly stressed the passports of those Britons protected by the Brexit deal should not be stamped, those instructions appear not to have filtered through to border guards.

The erroneous stamps have left many passport holders resident in the EU worrying about being accused of overstaying the 90-day limit in their host country.

This week the EU Commission has stressed that passports should not be stamped, but reassured Britons that if they are there will be no negative consequences.

“The Commission recommends – notably as regards beneficiaries of the Withdrawal Agreement – that Member State border guards refrain from stamping. In any case, should stamping nevertheless take place, such stamp cannot affect the length of the authorised long-term stay,” read their latest guidance.

“EU law does not prevent border guards from stamping upon entry to and exit from the Schengen area of travel documents of United Kingdom nationals who are beneficiaries of the Withdrawal Agreement who are in possession of a valid residence permit issued by a Schengen Member State. The same applies to their family members in the same situation.”

The Commission added that the usual limitation of a stay of 90 days in a 180 days’ period in the Schengen area does not apply to Britons covered by the Withdrawal Agreement “irrespective of whether their passport has been stamped or not”.

But it reminded Britons that they only have the right to stay in their country of residence. If they travel within the Schengen area to another EU country they are subject to the 90 day rule. 

It recommended Britons “proactively present” their post-Brexit residency cards  – if they have one – at the border to prove their status. However not all Britons in the EU have post-Brexit residency cards because they are only compulsory in certain countries.

Britons in countries such as Spain and Italy, where the cards are not obligatory but available, are urged to apply as soon as possible. 

Those who don’t have the cards are told to use any documentation “that credibly proves that the holders exercised the right to move and reside freely in the host Member State before the end of the transition period and continue to reside there.”

“Documents indicating the address of the person can show continued residence after the end of the transition period. “

Passengers face more travel chaos in German airport security staff strikes

Strikes at some German airports were continuing for the second day in a row on Tuesday, resulting in travel misery for air passengers.

Published: 15 March 2022 13:15 CET
Air travellers were warned to expect delays and cancellations after trade union Verdi called on its security staff members to take part in a day of strike action in five airports in a dispute over pay and conditions. 

The two largest German airports – Frankfurt and Munich – are affected – as well as Hamburg, Stuttgart and Karlsruhe-Baden-Baden.

A statement on Munich airport’s website said: “Munich Airport is affected by a strike by security staff on March 15th until midnight. This may have an impact on flight operations. Passengers are asked to check the status of their flights and contact their airline if necessary.”

Long queues at security control for Hamburg airport on Tuesday.

Long queues at security control for Hamburg airport on Tuesday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bodo Marks

Meanwhile, Frankfurt airport said it strongly advised all passengers “to avoid coming to the airport”.

Management said that transfer passengers for connecting flights “will still largely be possible” but said they should expect delays too.

It comes after strikes hit six German airports on Monday.

According to industry sources, tens of thousands of travellers were unable to fly due to the action affecting passenger, staff and cargo controls. Berlin, Düsseldorf, Cologne-Bonn, Hanover, Hamburg, Leipzig/Halle and Bremen were affected. As a result, there were also cancellations at other airports.

The so-called ‘warning strikes’ are part of a collective bargaining dispute between Verdi and the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS). The union is negotiating with the employers’ association on wage increases for 25,000 security staff nationwide, among other issues.

But three rounds of negotiations have so far failed. Both sides plan to meet again on March 16th and 17th in Berlin.

In Hamburg on Tuesday the strikes fall in the middle of the spring holidays. The airport company, like other operators, recommended travellers check the status of their flight before trying to fly.

According to a spokeswoman, Stuttgart airport was also preparing for significant disruptions. 

Meanwhile, Karlsruhe-Baden-Baden airport is trying to at least maintain emergency operations, a spokesperson said. However, delays are to be expected.

