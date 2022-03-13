Read news from:
GERMAN HISTORY

Inside Germany’s secret Cold War cash bunker

For many years, the residents of the leafy town of Cochem in the German Rhineland went about their daily business with no idea they were living on a gold mine.

Published: 13 March 2022 10:45 CET
An underground passage in the former vault of the Bundesbank Bunker Museum in Cochem, western Germany. 
A photo taken on February 8th, 2022 shows an underground passage in the former vault of the Bundesbank Bunker Museum in Cochem, western Germany. From 1964 to 1988, up to 15 billion marks were stored in the top-secret facility to protect Germany from a national economic crisis in the event of hyperinflation caused by the Cold War. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

During the Cold War, the German central bank stashed away almost 15 billion marks’ worth of an emergency currency in a 1,500-square-metre nuclear bunker beneath the town.

A closely guarded state secret, the currency was codenamed “BBK II” and intended for use if Germany was the target of an attack on its monetary system.

After the Cold War, the bunker passed into the hands of a regional cooperative bank and then a real estate fund. In 2016, it was bought by German couple Manfred and Petra Reuter, who turned it into a museum.

A staircase with a secret exit in the former vault of the Bundesbank Bunker Museum in Cochem, western Germany. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

Today, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stoking fears of nuclear conflict, interest in the bunker is growing again.

“Many people we know have pointed out that we have a safe bunker and asked whether there would be room for them in case of an emergency,” said Petra Reuter.

On tours of the bunker, “questions are naturally asked about the current situation”, which feels like “a leap back in time 60 years”, she said. “The fears are the same.”

Inside, behind a heavy iron door, long corridors lead to decontamination chambers and offices equipped with typewriters and rotary phones.

Petra Reuter, owner of the Bundesbank Bunker Museum, walks through the working room in the former vault of the museum in Cochem, western Germany on February 8th, 2022. Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

The main room consists of 12 cages where, for almost 25 years, some 18,300 boxes containing millions of 10, 20, 50 and 100 mark banknotes were stored up to the ceiling.

Hundreds of trucks
On the front, the banknotes were almost identical to the real deutschmarks in circulation at the time, but on the back they were very different.

Starting in 1964, the notes were delivered to the bunker by hundreds of trucks over a period of about 10 years, with no one suspecting a thing — not even the East German Stasi secret police.

The bunker was accessed via a secret passage from what was ostensibly a training and development centre for Bundesbank employees in a residential area of the town.

Cochem, located about 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the border with Belgium and Luxembourg, was chosen because it was such a long way from the Iron Curtain.

“The citizens of the community were astonished to discover this treasure, which had been hidden for so long near their homes,” said Wolfgang Lambertz, the former mayor of the town, which has around 5,000 inhabitants.

This picture shows a working room with decoding devices in the former vault of the Bundesbank Bunker Museum in Cochem, western Germany. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

Along with the 15 billion marks stored in the bunker, just under 11 billion marks’ worth of the alternative currency was also stored in the vaults of the central bank in Frankfurt.

Altogether, this added up to around 25 billion marks — roughly equivalent to the total amount of cash circulating in the German economy in 1963.

Facsimiles of former banknotes of the substitute currency are pictured in the former vault of the Bundesbank Bunker Museum in Cochem, western Germany on February 8th, 2022. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

Operation Bernhard
Perhaps an extreme measure to ward off a merely hypothetical attack, but the German authorities had been guided by lessons from history.

During World War II, the Nazis had launched “Operation Bernhard”, in which prisoners in concentration camps were forced to manufacture counterfeit pounds with the aim of flooding England with them.

“The most plausible explanation was probably the fear that counterfeit money would be smuggled through the Iron Curtain in order to damage the West German economy,” according to Bernd Kaltenhaueser, president of the Bundesbank’s regional office for Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland.

This shows a picture of the original and substitute 100 Mark notes in the former vault of the Bundesbank Bunker Museum in Cochem, western Germany.  (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

But creating a backup currency today “would no longer make sense because there is less counterfeit money in circulation and there are fewer cash payments”, according to Kaltenhaueser.

In the 1980s, with the Cold War winding down and technology evolving, it was decided that the replacement currency no longer met Germany’s security standards.

By 1989, the year the Berlin Wall fell, all of the notes had been taken out of the bunker, shredded and burned.

ENERGY

Germany considers how to ease surging energy costs

With energy prices continuing to climb, many politicians in Germany are calling for price-caps and tax cuts.

Published: 9 March 2022 12:10 CET
Energy prices in Germany have been rising at an alarming rate and, on Sunday, petrol and diesel prices reached a record high.

The unprecedented situation, which has left some experts unable to predict what will happen next, has led many German politicians to call for price and tax cuts for consumers. 

Other European countries have already offered financial relief to consumers – Belgium, for example, has reduced VAT on electricity prices from 21 to 6 percent and given all households a one-time electricity bill discount of €100.

Reduction in VAT

On Tuesday, the Handelsblatt Newspaper reported that energy policy spokesperson of the SPD party parliamentary group, Nina Scheer, said that she is open to reducing value-added tax (VAT) on petrol from 19 to 7 per cent.

Speaking to the same newspaper, CSU consumer politician Volker Ullrich demanded a reduction of VAT on electricity, gas and petrol to 7 per cent. 

Also adding his voice to the call for a VAT cut was Bavaria’s state premier Markus Söder. In an interview with ZDF television on Monday, he said: “We need to talk about a price brake for petrol at the pumps as quickly as possible. 

“VAT should be reduced as much as possible and maybe even be reduced to zero with agreement from the EU, so that around 20 percent could be saved. We need to consider all the options.”

The coalition government introduced a relief package back in February to ease the pressure for those struggling to keep up with rising energy prices, but some experts are now calling these measures insufficient. 

Price caps

Energy prices, which have been high for a long time, are hitting the poorest people in Germany hardest, because they are more likely to live in badly insulated houses with outdated gas boilers and without heat pumps.

According to Lower Saxony’s Energy Minister Olaf Lies (SPD) that’s why “we should think about an energy price protection umbrella for consumers and the economy in the short term.

“The protective umbrella should above all help those who suffer most from the current price spiral because they already have little income,” he added. 

Bavaria’s economics minister Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters) is also calling for a state energy price cap to ease the burden on consumers and businesses. Aiwanger’s proposal is for the state to take over the costs as soon as energy prices exceed a certain amount. 

“We have to put a state price cap in place,” said Aiwanger. “For example, the price of petrol must be kept stable below two euros by reducing the mineral oil tax.”

The minister added that the rocketing diesel and gas prices meant that some businesses were struggling to keep up. 

“We supported businesses for two years during the Covid crisis, and must not allow businesses to go under now because of the rise in energy prices.”

This was “an unusual tool”, said Aiwanger, “but in these crazy times it would be necessary”. 

