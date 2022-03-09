Read news from:
GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German word of the day: Der Sündenbock

If you’re looking to shift blame onto someone or feel like you’re always being set up to take the fall, this colloquial term could come in handy.

Published: 9 March 2022 15:17 CET
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Der Sündenbock has a similar meaning to the English “scapegoat” or “fall guy” and is used to call someone who is always (and usually unjustifiably) blamed for all mistakes and problems – or a person who voluntarily takes the blame. 

Similar to the English phrase, der Bock often translates to a billy goat, although it can also be used to refer to the male of various mammals. Die Sünde translates to sin.

Sündenbock has a biblical origin, having been coined by Martin Luther in his translation of the bible. 

On the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, the day of the forgiveness of sins, the high priest proclaimed the sins of the people and passed them on to a goat by laying his hand on him. The goat was then driven into the wilderness to take away the sins of the people and redeem them. 

Nowadays the scapegoat is used in a figurative sense. Whoever is made the scapegoat must therefore metaphorically carry away the sins of others.

Another German phrase originated from this story, jemanden in die Wüste schicken (to send someone into the desert), although it tends to mean being kicked out of a company or someone leaving their significant other.

Der Sündenbock does not necessarily signify a single person, instead, entire groups of people can be attributed to the role. 

Religious groups have often been the victims of scapegoating, such as Jewish people throughout Nazi Germany. Refugees and immigrants have also been used as scapegoats for a country’s economic problems.

A word used similarly in German is der Prügelknabe (whipping boy), describing someone who receives blame or punishment for another’s wrongdoing. 

Examples:

Jemanden zum Sündenbock machen.

To make someone the scapegoat.

Ich lasse mich nicht zum Sündenbock machen.

I will not be made a scapegoat.

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German word of the day: Der Brückentag

Nothing beats making the most of public holidays - and a Brückentag or two can help you do just that.

Published: 7 March 2022 16:32 CET
Translating literally as ‘bridge day’ or ‘bridging day’, this word does exactly what it says on the tin: when a public holiday falls on a Tuesday or Thursday, eagle-eyed Germans will smugly book a day off of work on the Monday or Friday, effectively ‘bridging’ the holiday and the weekend.

This tactic gives you a luxurious four days of relaxation, and only costs one annual leave day from your holiday allocation. 

These Brückentage have become deeply ingrained in the German cultural consciousness – they even have a dedicated website, which documents all of the possible regional combinations of public holidays and weekends and, in typical German fashion, gives you an efficiency rating of each combination to show how best to use your holiday time.

Remember to note when the Brückentage fall. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Patrick Pleul

This level of fixation on efficient holiday extensions has developed because of Germany’s irritating rule of not giving employees an extra day off whenever a public holiday falls on a weekend, which this year is the case for a fair few public holidays (such as, ironically, International Workers’ Day on May 1st).

READ ALSO: How you can make the most of Germany’s 2022 public holidays 

The German Left Party (die Linke) have made several bids over the past few years to change this rule, arguing that many other countries (the UK and US included) do offer compensatory extra days off when a public holiday falls on a weekend.

If you’re working in Berlin and were lucky enough to book your Brückentag in time, you might be enjoying Monday off before the regional Women’s Day public holiday on March 8th.

If not, look forward to the bridge days around Easter time in April or May 27th, the Thursday after the nationwide holiday of Ascension Day.

Examples:

Wie willst du deinen Brückentag nächste Woche verbringen?

How do you want to spend your bridge day next week?

Nimmst du sich die Brückentage um Ostern frei?

Are you taking the bridge days off at Easter?

