RUSSIA

Germany to build LNG terminal to reduce Russian gas reliance

Germany said on Saturday it would build a liquefied natural gas terminal on its North Sea coast, as it seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian gas imports after the invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 5 March 2022 16:13 CET
The port at Brunsbüttel has been chosen as the site for the LNG terminals. Photo: dpa | Frank Molter

“It is necessary to reduce our dependence on Russian gas as quickly as possible” in light of Moscow’s aggression, Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck said in a statement.

Germany was financing the project in Brunsbuettel, northern Germany, via the public lender KfW, together with the state-owned Dutch gas company Gasunie and German energy group RWE.

The process of liquefaction makes LNG easier to transport, allowing it to be imported by sea from producer countries that cannot be connected by pipelines, such as the United States or Qatar.

Before the outbreak of war, Germany imported 55 percent of its gas from Russia, via pipelines running through Ukraine, Poland and under the Baltic Sea.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine forced a strategic reassessment in Berlin, with Germany hoping to substitute Russian gas supplies with LNG.

Currently, Europe’s largest economy does not have any LNG terminals, having planned on expanded pipeline supply from Russia over the past two decades.

But in the immediate run-up to the invasion, the government said it would halt the approval process for the completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic, which would have increased direct supplies from Russia.

Gas plays an important bridging role in Germany’s planned transition to renewable energy, providing a flexible source of energy when the wind is still or the Sun does not shine.

The new terminal, at the mouth of the Elbe River on the North Sea coast, will have a regasification capacity of eight billion cubic metres per year, according to the statement, before later being “repurposed for the import of green hydrogen”.

The German government will take a 50-percent participation in the terminal, which will be operated by Gasunie.

RUSSIA

German broadcasters ARD and ZDF suspend reporting from Russia

German public broadcasters ARD and ZDF on Saturday stopped their reporting from Russia after Moscow backed the imposition of jail terms on media publishing "false information" about the military.

Published: 5 March 2022 15:53 CET
In response to the new legislation the broadcasters would “suspend their reporting from their Moscow bureau for the time being”, WDR a member of the ARD broadcasting group said in a statement, following similar decisions by other news media including BBC News and Bloomberg News.

The public organisations would “continue to inform the public comprehensively over events in Russia and Ukraine from their other locations”,
the statement said.

Russian lawmakers have threatened to impose jail terms for publishing “fake news” about the Russian army, part of an effort to stifle dissent over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

BBC News, CNN, Bloomberg News, and the Canadian national broadcaster CBC announced similar decisions on Friday to suspend their work in Russia.

Russia on Friday also moved to limit access to the websites of several news organisations including the BBC and the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

Deutsche Welle had already closed its Moscow bureau at the beginning of February after Russia shut down the media outlet’s local operations to punish Germany for banning a service of a Russian state TV network.

ARD has had a studio in Moscow since 1956, according to the broadcaster’s website, and is responsible for their coverage from Ukraine and Belarus among other ex-Soviet countries, as well as Russia.

