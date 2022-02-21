Read news from:
German economy on point of recession due to Covid restrictions, says central bank

The Bundesbank said on Monday the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic risked pushing the German economy - Europe's largest - into a technical recession before staging a recovery from the second quarter.

Published: 21 February 2022 15:25 CET
The headquarters of the Bundesbank in Frankfurt. Photo: dpa | Arne Dedert

After gross domestic product shrank by 0.7 percent in the last quarter of 2021, “overall economic output could again sink noticeably in the first
quarter of 2022, before picking up speed again in the spring,” the German central bank said in its monthly economic report.

Pandemic restrictions were mostly to blame for the drop, the Bundesbank said, with measures “hitting some service-sector branches hard”.

Manufacturing, meanwhile, continued to report “serious” problems with a lack of raw materials and components, as well as a shortage of labour.

“The pick-up in industrial production, however, suggested a certain easing” in the supply situation at the end of 2021, the central bank said.

A recession is technically defined as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.

Germany’s European neighbours have seen their economies recover more strongly from the initial impact of the pandemic.

(article continues below)

Germany registered 2.8 percent growth in 2021, while France surged ahead with growth of seven percent.

The spread of the Omicron variant in Germany led to a record number of infections at the start of the year.

The government has said it will start to roll back health restrictions as the cases begin to ebb, with most rules lifted by the end of March under the plan.

German wages sink in real terms for second year in a row

Real wages have fallen for the second year in a row in Germany as high inflation continues to erode people's earnings.

Published: 16 February 2022 12:08 CET
The Federal Office of Statistics estimates that wages fell by around 0.1 percent in real terms last year.

Though employees saw a higher-than-average pay rise and bonuses that amounted to an average 3.1 percent increase in earnings, this was eroded by a concurrent 3.1 percent increase in consumer prices.

In 2020, the increased use of shortened working hours (or Kurzarbeit) contributed to the fact the wages started to lag behind inflation.

READ ALSO: Working in Germany: 7 factors that can affect how much you’re paid

However, many industries ended the scheme for most employees in 2021 as Covid regulations and measures were relaxed.

As a result, workers’ weekly working hours increased again last year as the economy started to normalise.

“This led to increased gross monthly earnings of workers, as the short-time work allowance does not count towards gross earnings,” the statisticians explained.

They said this catch-up effect was particularly large in sectors that had been hit hard by the Covid measures in 2020, such as the hospitality and leisure industry.

Nevertheless, the rebound of the economy has also caused global supply issues that have led to record levels of inflation.

This means that the wage increases are unlikely to lead to increased disposable income for many employees. 

No trend-reversal in sight

For the current year, economists once again expect real wages to fall, as inflation is forecasted to increase even more than in 2021.

Munich-based economic research institute, Ifo, recently raised its inflation forecast for 2022 from 3.3 to 4.0 percent.

This would be the largest increase since 1993, when inflation reached 4.5 percent.

READ ALSO: How the cost of living crisis is affecting everyday life in Germany

The Ifo researchers based their forecast on high energy prices and a survey of businesses that revealed that many companies were planning to hike their prices further. 

Some economists assume that the trade unions could push through stronger wage agreements due to the higher inflation in order to curb losses in purchasing power.

In turn, sharply rising labour costs could prompt companies to raise their selling prices sharply to maintain profit margins. This could set in motion a spiral of continuously rising prices and wages.

Vocabulary 

real wages – (die) Reallöhne

consumer prices – (die) Verbraucherpreise

normalise – normalisieren 

hard-hit – hart getroffen 

