COVID-19 VACCINES

‘Doubtful’: German government rows over general vaccine mandate

A dispute has erupted in Germany's governing coalition over plans to introduce a vaccine mandate for all adults, after the Justice Minister called such a law ‘constitutionally dubious.’

Published: 21 February 2022 11:08 CET
A sign reads 'stick you vaccine in the..' at a protest against vaccine mandates in Düsseldorf on Saturday. Photo: dpa | Roberto Pfeil

Germany’s controversial plan to bring in a general vaccine mandate for all adults received a further blow over the weekend after the Justice Minister said it was “doubtful” that such a measure would be accepted by the Constitutional Court.

“In my eyes, only serious public interests, like protecting the public health system against collapse, can justify such an intervention,” said Justice Minister Marco Buschmann, who is a member of the Free Democrats (FDP) on Sunday.

“Whether that is still an imminent danger at present is open to doubt,” he added.

Buschmann also questioned whether a vaccine mandate for all adults was necessary in order to protect the healthcare system.

“Do we need a mandatory age of 18 for this? Wouldn’t mandates above the age of 50 be just as effective?” he told Der Spiegel.

The opposition Christian Democrats have previously suggested mandatory vaccination should be restricted to people over 50, as is the case in Italy, for example.

Meanwhile, FDP deputy leader Wolfgang Kubicki, a long-time critic of a general vaccine mandate, told broadcaster ARD that “the planned vaccine mandate for everyone over 18 is dead.”

Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats, who have already drafted a bill for a vaccine mandate for all adults, reacted angrily to Buschmann’s comments.

“Our draft law is constitutional,” stated SPD faction deputy, Dirk Wiese. “We have talked it over with a large number of legal experts.”

“It should be clear to our colleague Mr. Buschmann that we will only be able to prevent restrictions next autumn if we increase the vaccination rate.”

About 75 percent of people in Germany are fully vaccinated and 56 percent have had a booster.

With a general vaccine mandate such a sensitive issue, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has pledged a free vote among members of the Bundestag on any bill. 

It is still unclear whether there is a majority in the Bundestag for any one bill.

Meanwhile, unusually, the government will not present its own bill to the Bundestag. Instead, various bills are being worked upon within and across all parties.

One bill proposes a vaccine mandate for all adults, another proposes a mandate for everyone aged 50 and over.

The proposal has already been hit by several delays. The first reading of a government bill was originally supposed to take place in January, but was then pushed back to early February. It has still not taken place.

Around two thirds of Germans support the introduction of some kind of vaccine mandate. Over half polled say it should apply to all adults, while a further 12 percent say it should apply to people over 50 years of age. 33 percent are opposed.

But opponents have made their voices heard through regular demonstrations. Over the weekend, thousands of people joined demonstrations in cities including Düsseldorf, Freiburg, and Frankfurt against the mandates.

Vocabulary

Vaccination requirement or obligation – (die) Impfpflicht  

A “general” vaccination requirement or obligation that applies to everyone, not just specific age groups or professions – (die) Allgemeine Impfpflicht 

German court refuses to delay vaccine mandate for health workers

According to the Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe, the partial vaccine mandate for health and care workers can go ahead as planned in March, pending a decision on whether it contradicts German law.

Published: 11 February 2022 11:06 CET
In a decision published on Friday morning, the Federal Constitutional Court ruled out a suspension of the upcoming vaccine mandate. 

They indicated that no firm decision had been made on the many constitutional complaints against the partial vaccination requirement, which will be examined in the coming weeks. 

The complaints were mainly filed by unvaccinated employees and by facility managers who want to continue employing unvaccinated staff.

In the summary proceedings, the judges weighed up the consequences of delaying the vaccine mandate or allowing it it to come into force as planned on March 15th.

They examined what would have the worse consequences: if they allowed the vaccine mandate to be put in place and later found it to be unconstitutional, or if they temporarily suspended the mandate and it later turned out to be constitutional. 

This balancing worked out to the plaintiffs’ disadvantage.

“The very low probability of serious consequences of vaccination is contrasted with the significantly higher probability of damage to life and limb of vulnerable people,” the court announced.

“The vaccine mandate does not, at the time of this decision, meet with any far-reaching constitutional objections.”

However, the judges criticised the fact that the law did not contain concrete details on the proof of vaccination or recovery that would be required.

In the legislation passed by parliament, there is only a passing reference to current regulations as well as the websites of the Paul Ehrlich Institute and the Robert Koch Institute.

What is the institutional vaccine mandate? 

The so-called ‘institutional’ vaccination obligation is intended to protect old and vulnerable people – who have a particularly high risk of becoming very seriously ill or dying with it – from a Covid infection. 

It applies to employees in nursing homes and clinics, but also, for example, in doctors’ surgeries and outpatient services, midwives, physiotherapists and masseurs.

Under the terms of the mandate, this group of employees has until March 15th 2022 to prove that they are fully vaccinated or have recently recovered from Covid-19. New employees will need this evidence from March 16th onwards by default. There is an exception for people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

If the proof is missing, local health authorities will be required to investigate the case and can ultimately terminate the employment of staff.

This has led opposition MPs to raise concerns that key parts of health and care infrastructure could find themselves understaffed. 

When the legislation for compulsory jabs passed in the Bundestag and Bundesrat in mid-December, it triggered a wave of lawsuits in Karlsruhe.

By February 3rd, 74 constitutional complaints had already been received from around 300 plaintiffs, many of them requiring an urgent response. 

