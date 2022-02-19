Read news from:
Hurricane-force storm leaves trail of destruction across north Germany

The storm known in Germany as Zeynep swept over the northern half of the country early on Saturday morning, bringing with it flooding and hurricane force winds.

Published: 19 February 2022 09:18 CET
Updated: 19 February 2022 14:58 CET
Storm Zeynep left a trail of destruction in its wake, as seen in Stralsund. Photo: dpa | Stefan Sauer

The German Weather Service declared on Saturday morning that its extreme weather warning was over, as the storm moved on towards Russia.

But in its path it left serious disruption and at least two fatalities.

In Hamburg, where lower-lying parts of the city are regularly flooded during storms, authorities measured the highest water level in close to a decade.

At the water gauge in St Pauli the tide rose to 3.75 metres above the average high tide mark on Saturday morning.

The famed Speicherstadt district of Hamburg was flooded and two men who had been trapped there had to be rescued and taken to hospital.

The strongest blast of wind measured during the storm was a 143 km/h gust in the coastal town of Büsum on the North Sea.

Police confirmed victims of the storm in North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony.

In Lower Saxony, a man fell from the roof of a barn during the storm and died. The 68-year-old was trying to repair the damaged roof on Saturday night, police said. But he broke through the roof and fell around ten meters.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, a motorist died on Friday evening near Altenbergewhen when he crashed his car into a tree that had fallen across the road. The 56-year-old died at the scene of the accident.

In Bremen, a 55-meter crane collapsed onto an office building that was under construction. “It looks devastating,” a fire department spokesman said.

A truck that was passing by was also hit by the crane but the driver escaped uninjured.

Rail traffic in northern Germany and northern parts of North Rhine-Westphalia was still severely restricted on Saturday morning, according to Deutsche Bahn.

Long distance rail in most of the north of the country was still on hold on Saturday morning.

WEATHER

Trains in northern Germany cancelled over storm

Several train services in the northern half of the country are being cancelled due to severe weather warnings.

Published: 18 February 2022 16:51 CET
After storm Ylenia hit the country on Wednesday night and Thursday, a new weather front called Zeynep is expected on Friday afternoon, bringing with it extreme winds and lots of rain.

And it’s having an impact on travel. 

Deutsche Bahn said on Friday that several regional and long-distance services in the northern half of the country were being suspended.

The suspension of regional services affects Schleswig-Holstein, Hamburg, Lower Saxony and Bremen, as well as parts of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The cancellations will take place gradually “during the course of the day”, the spokesperson said. In North Rhine-Westphalia, this was to begin on some lines from 2pm.

READ ALSO: Germany issues extreme weather warning for next storm

In the long-distance network, connections from Hamburg in the direction of Berlin, Hanover and Cologne are affected. ICE and IC services on the east-west route between Cologne via Hanover to Berlin were also suspended on Friday. 

Deutsche Bahn said there would be “no more long-distance trains north of Dortmund, Hanover and Berlin”.

Meanwhile, ICE and IC trains between Frankfurt(Main) or Berlin and Amsterdam have been cancelled throughout the day.

Free cancellation of tickets

The Deutsche Bahn spokesperson told Germany’s Tagesschau that the cancellations are due to “severe” storm warnings.

The rail operator is strongly advising that passengers postpone their journeys and rebook. Passengers can use their tickets booked for the period from Thursday to Sunday flexibly until February 27th, or cancel them free of charge if they postpone journeys because of the storm.

If that isn’t possible, passengers have been strongly advised to stay informed about the current storm and possibility of delays and cancellations.

Gusts of up to 160 km/h are predicted in some parts of northern Germany. 

Forecasters at the German Weather Service (DWD) predict storm Zeynep will affect the northern half and centre of Germany from Friday afternoon until early Saturday morning.

