Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

OPINION & ANALYSIS

OPINION: Berlin needs more understanding for people who can’t wear face masks

It's easy to jump to conclusions when we see people breaking the mask-wearing rule. But with some medical conditions making wearing face-coverings almost unbearable, it's high time that Berlin took a more understanding approach, writes David Matthews.

Published: 15 February 2022 17:44 CET
BVG mask sign
A sign for the Berlin transport network BVG informs people of the 3G and mask-wearing rules on-board. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Carsten Koall

Germany is breathing a cautious but audible sigh of relief. Omicron appears to have peaked without overwhelming hospitals with patients, and at the state and federal level, politicians are now discussing which restrictions should be lifted first. 

Of all the pandemic precautions we’ve gotten used to these past two years, masks are likely to be the last to go. That’s if we ever take them off – it’s possible parts of Europe might follow Japan and make them a social norm on public transport, even after the pandemic has long since faded away.  

During most of the pandemic, I thought of mask-wearing as a no-brainer. I could see why closing restaurants and bars or restricting travel was controversial, but masks? What’s the big deal? They seem to be such a simple, cost-free way of reducing infection, which is why occasional mask-refuseniks on the U-Bahn come across as bafflingly stubborn and anti-social to the rest of us.  

READ ALSO: OPINION: Germany is stuck in Covid Groundhog Day – it’s time to move on

But last December, my eyes were opened to the hidden costs of a masked society when a friend of mine, Hannah Bestley Burt, an artist from London, came to visit Berlin for a long weekend. 

Hannah is autistic, and for her at least, wearing a mask is far from simple – it’s practically impossible. She has problems with sensory processing, and so finds certain clothes, like jeans or items with high necklines, labels or seams, unbearably irritating to wear.

When coronavirus struck, she tried to find a comfortable kind of mask, but they triggered panic attacks. “It’s like having a bright and hot light shone directly in your face, or someone yelling numbers at you while you try to do maths,” says Hannah, whose art deals with her autism. “At best it’s distracting, at worst it is intolerable, it makes me angry, panicked, afraid, I can’t think about anything but its presence on my face.”  

A world of judgement

In London where she lives, this hasn’t been such a problem. There, mask compliance is pretty patchy, and there are regular reminders on public transport that some people are medically incapable of masking up.  

But arriving in Berlin unmasked, Hannah experienced a world of judgement and rejection as she tried to enjoy the city. This was despite bringing a letter from her therapist explaining her autism, and a digital exemption badge from the UK government. 

In one incident, a café initially tried to turn her away, despite having empty tables. In another, she was forced to wear a mask when getting a Covid test in a shopping centre. And when she tried to go to the spa Vabali she was flatly refused entry. I asked Vabali about this, and they simply referred me to their website FAQs, which bluntly says: “face coverings are required”. 

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

It wasn’t just being turned away that was painful for Hannah; it was the seeming lack of understanding or sympathy in Berlin about her condition. I don’t think the language barrier can be used as an excuse: she was either turned away from these places in English or was accompanied by a fluent German speaker.   

Things weren’t much better on public transport. Generally she tried to avoid it, but when she had to take the U-Bahn, people sometimes tutted, stared and spoke about her.

It don’t want to give the impression the trip was all bad: we managed to go to Christmas markets, bars, restaurants and a nightclub where staff were understanding. 

Public shaming 

But this doesn’t remove the anxiety that in the next café or U-Bahn, you’ll be publicly shamed for not wearing a mask. “I’m an artist and had been considering moving to Berlin, it could be a wonderful move for my practice,” Hannah told me afterwards. “But I realised that I couldn’t live there, I couldn’t have a full life there.”  

How many autistic people are there in Berlin like Hannah, excluded from public spaces through official rules or the glares of strangers? 

It’s impossible to know for sure, but Germany’s Federal Office for the Environment estimates that 0.6 – 1% of people globally have the condition. That would equate to tens of thousands in Berlin alone. 

Of course, many autistic people are able to wear masks without a problem, Bärbel Wohlleben, vice chair of Autism Germany, told me. But the organisation also knows of sufferers who like Hannah simply cannot mask up. “There is not a lot of tolerance,” she said. 

People sit on the Berlin U-Bahn wearing masks

People sit on the Berlin U-Bahn wearing masks. Local transport is often a hotspot for public shaming of perceived ‘mask avoiders’. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Soeder

How could Berlin become a little more tolerant? Transport for London regularly reminds passengers that it may not be obvious why someone cannot wear a mask, and sends free exemption badges to passengers who want them, no questions asked. 

I asked BVG if they had considered doing something similar. They told me that they make sure their staff know about Berlin’s mask exemption rules, which do allow you to go maskless if you have a medically certified health impairment, chronic illness or disability. 

Yet they decided not to broadcast public reminders “in order to minimise the risk of abuse” of the rules, a spokesman told me. Reminders would “not entirely solve” the problem of unmasked people getting dirty looks on the U-Bahn, he added. 

READ ALSO: OPINION: The pandemic has revealed Germany’s deep obsession with rules and compliance

A forgiving middle ground

The problem here, as BVG suggests, is that if we don’t tut and stare at unmasked people like Hannah, we also won’t challenge diehard mask refusers who are unmasked for political, not medical reasons. The whole system of social pressure risks collapsing. 

But surely there has to be a more forgiving middle ground where, if it bothers us, we politely ask someone on the U-Bahn why they aren’t wearing a mask, rather than assuming the worst of them. I’ve certainly done my bit of public shaming during the pandemic, staring at a maskless person on the train or tram without knowing their backstory. 

And every café, bar, and restaurant should make sure their staff know that mental health can be a perfectly valid reason not to wear a mask. 

For most of the last two years, I’ve counted my lucky stars that I live in near universally masked, rule-following Berlin, rather than what I thought of as selfish and maskless London. But as we edge back into normality, Hannah’s experience should remind us that for a small but significant minority, masks are far from a harmless measure – they amount to a semi-lockdown of the entire city.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 RULES

How German pharmacies are extending the ‘recovery’ status for vaccinated people

At the start of the year, Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) shortened the duration of the Covid recovery status to three months rather six - but under a recent change, pharmacies have started giving out six-month certificates to the vaccinated. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 15 February 2022 16:07 CET
How German pharmacies are extending the 'recovery' status for vaccinated people

What’s going on? 

At the start of January, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced that Covid recovery certificates would only be valid for 90 days (three months), rather than the previous 180 days (six months). The move was a significant one as it meant that many people who were relying on their certificates to enter 2G venues (i.e. vaccinated and recovered only) or 3G venues (for which you need a certificate of vaccination, recovery or a negative test) suddenly no longer counted as ‘recovered’ in the eyes of the authorities.

Amid significant push-back against the rules, the government made things even worse for itself by giving parliamentarians an exception to the rule. Though the vast majority of people were faced with a strict 90-day expiry date on their proof of recovery, MPs were allowed to continue using their certificates for up to six months to enter the debating chamber of the Bundestag building. 

READ ALSO:

To add to the confusion, EU regulations state that recovery certificates can be used for up 180 days – or roughly six months – for the purpose of travel between member states. 

According to the Deutsche Apotheker Zeitung, German pharmacies had assumed that the 90-day period applied to everyone who had recovered from Covid. But a recent update to the RKI website reveals that different rules in fact apply to different people (and not only if they work in the German Bundestag). Here’s what’s going on.

So what rules apply to unvaccinated people?

For people who haven’t received a single dose of Covid vaccine, the 90-day expiry date still applies. A bulletin issued last Friday by the Federal Administrative Services Agency (FASA) explains: “With the update of the RKI website, it has been clarified that the limitation of the validity of the recovery certificates to 90 days only concerns persons who were not vaccinated before and after the infection.” 

That means that the unvaccinated will only be able to get a recovery certificate issued up to three months after their positive PCR test. After this, they won’t have access to 2G venues unless they are infected again or choose to get vaccinated, and will need a negative Covid test to enter 3G venues like the workplace or public transport. 

One option for this group to protect their status is to get a first Covid jab three months after their recovery, which would then mean they count as fully vaccinated. 

And what should vaccinated people expect?

As the FASA bulletin makes clear, the previous 180 day expiry date still applies to vaccinated people, regardless of whether the infection was before or after their Covid jab. So, for instance, if someone had their first or second shot of vaccine in September and then had a Covid infection in November, their recovery status would still be valid for a further three months, during which time they could get a further dose of vaccine.

The same applies to all vaccinated people, including those who have had a booster jab. This entire group can obtain a vaccination certificate from a pharmacy up to six months after their infection, and it will be valid up 180 days after the date of their positive PCR test.

READ ALSO: ANALYSIS: Are Germany’s Covid rule changes backed up by science?

What else do I need to know?

Though the myriad of rules may be confusing, there’s one firm rule that applies to everyone: a recovery certificate does not allow people to get into 2G or 3G venues straight away. The certificates only become valid 28 days after the date of the positive PCR test, when the body is believed to have created the necessary antibodies for increased Covid immunity.

Currently, people have to wait around three months after their full course of jabs (known as the ‘basic immunisation’) to get a booster in Germany. A similar rule applies to those who have had a Covid infection. This group has to wait three months after their positive test to get an additional jab if they want one. 

It’s also important to note that there are some important differences between EU and German rules when it comes to the expiry date of vaccination certificates. 

A vaccination booklet, EU vaccination certificate and smartphone

A vaccination booklet, EU vaccination certificate and smartphone lie on a table. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Stefan Puchner

According to the latest EU regulations, fully vaccinated people can travel freely around different member states for up to 270 days, or nine months, without a negative test. As we mentioned, recovery certificates last up to six months for travel within the EU, which is why these certificates are always valid for up to 180 days when uploaded to the CovPass app as an EU recovery certificate. 

READ ALSO: EU countries agree to simplify travel rules with Covid certificates

So, for example, if someone was double-vaccinated and then contracted Covid, their recovery certificate would last up to six months and their vaccination status would last up to nine months for the purposes of EU travel. 

If they got vaccinated more than three months before their Covid infection and weren’t planning on getting a booster, it would then make sense to use the recovery certificate for travel as this would last longer than the vaccination. They could then get a booster in their own time. 

Under current EU rules, there is no expiry date for the status of people who have had a booster jab. 

Do I need to get a new recovery certificate?

Not necessarily, but it could be advisable – especially if new virus variants emerge in spring and lead to further restrictions on public life. 

It is therefore a good idea to get a recovery certificate uploaded to the CovPass app, where (as an EU certificate) it will be valid for travel through the bloc for up to 180 days. 

According to DAZ, pharmacies had previously assumed that the 90-day recovery rule applied to everyone whether they had been vaccinated or not, so some vaccinated people may find they have a three-month certificate rather than a six-month one.

If this has happened to you, it’s worth asking at the pharmacy for a new proof with a longer validity. A randomised survey carried out recently suggested that pharmacies in Munich, Cologne, Berlin and Stuttgart are again issuing convalescent certificates with a validity of 180 days for vaccinated people. This is likely to be the case throughout Germany. 

SHOW COMMENTS