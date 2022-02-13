Read news from:
Popular incumbent Steinmeier eyes new term as German president

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is poised to be re-elected on Sunday for a second straight term, after gaining a reputation as a tireless defender of democratic values at a time when resurging far-right extremism and the coronavirus pandemic were putting them to the test.

Published: 13 February 2022 09:37 CET
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Photo: STEFANIE LOOS / AFP

The Social Democrat, 66, served twice as foreign minister in Angela Merkel’s cabinet, stepping back from his duties as Germany’s top diplomat to take on the ceremonial role as head of state in 2017.

With his snowy white hair, round glasses and dimpled smile, the trained lawyer has become one of Germany’s most popular and trusted politicians.

The presidential role was an “honour” and an “enormous challenge” Steinmeier said in May last year when announcing his desire to stay in office until 2027.

The former foreign minister has cast himself as the conscience of the nation, occasionally stepping into political debates and speaking at memorials.

He has repeatedly warned against the rising threat of right-wing extremism in Germany and criticised scenes at Kabul airport after the city’s fall as “shameful for the political West”.

Steinmeier’s time in office has been marked by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Germany at the start of 2020, with the president sometimes playing the role of a moral arbiter in public debates on health issues.

Earlier this year, Steinmeier held a public debate between health experts and coronavirus vaccine sceptics, a vocal minority in the country that has increasingly taken to the streets to protest against coronavirus rules.

Second term

The presidential election, normally held in the Bundestag building, will instead take place at Paul Loebe Haus, a post-modern office complex opposite the Chancellery in central Berlin, in order to meet pandemic distancing requirements.

The president is voted for by the Federal Convention, a one-off assembly made up of MPs and an equal number of state delegates, taking the total number close to 1,500.

Among the delegates are a number of public figures, including the Bayern Munich and German national team midfielder Leon Goretzka, selected by the Bavarian SPD.

With the backing of all the parties in the current coalition government, including Steinmeier’s own Social Democrats, the Greens and the liberal FDP, as well as the support of the opposition conservatives (CDU-CSU), the incumbent is expected to win the vote comfortably.

Three other candidates have been nominated for the role by the far-right AfD, the far-left Linke party and the Freie Waehler, part of the ruling coalition in Bavaria.

Presidents can run for a maximum of two terms in Germany, though Steinmeier, who is expected to secure re-election, would be only the fourth person to do so.

The president’s role in Germany is mostly symbolic, with the office holder acting as a constitutional counterpart to the head of government, currently Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a Social Democrat comrade.

GERMANY AND RUSSIA

Germany and France to resume ‘difficult’ Ukraine talks in March

German, Russian, Ukrainian and French representatives have agreed to meet again in March after "difficult talks" in Berlin, sources close to French and German negotiators told AFP on Friday.

Published: 11 February 2022 11:24 CET
Updated: 11 February 2022 15:16 CET
The meeting in the so-called four-way “Normandy” format late Thursday lasted more than nine hours, the sources said.

“These were difficult talks in which the different positions and various options for a solution were clearly worked out,” they said.

Participants from all four countries, however, remain committed to the 2015 Minsk peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow on the separatist conflict, and will “continue to work with vigour on implementing it”, they said.

READ ALSO: Scholz sees ‘progress’ in diplomatic efforts to ease Ukraine crisis

They have agreed to meet again in March after the next meetings of the so-called Trilateral Contact Group, which includes representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

The Normandy format was launched in 2014 in a bid to bring peace to conflict-torn eastern Ukraine.

Mediation between Russia and Ukraine by Berlin and Paris led to the Minsk agreement of 2015, but Kyiv and Moscow regularly accuse each other of violating its terms.

Tensions have escalated in recent months due to Russian troops massing on the border with Ukraine, with Western governments fearing Russia is planning to invade its neighbour.

According to the French presidency, the discussions Thursday focused on political questions such as whether Ukraine should negotiate with the separatists, as well as humanitarian questions such as the release of prisoners.

“Russia agreed to the substance of the negotiations, but ultimately insisted that… Ukraine negotiate directly with the separatists, which is Ukraine’s only red line,” it said.

“The situation is very tense,” Gabriel Attal, a spokesman for the French government, told Europe 1 radio, but “we are continuing to make progress on the diplomatic front”.

READ ALSO: Scholz says Germany open to boosting troops in Baltics

