Drunken lorry driver ploughs into dozens of cars in Bavaria

A lorry driver under the influence of alcohol rammed into over 30 cars and caused a house fire in Germany's Bavaria region on Tuesday evening, injuring himself and two others.

Published: 9 February 2022 10:13 CET
Damaged vehicles on a street in Fürth after a truck driver hit several parked cars.
Damaged vehicles on a street in Fürth after a truck driver hit several parked cars. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/vifogra | Friedrich

The 50-year-old driver “missed a red light and hit a passenger car at a crossing”, leaving the female driver with slight injuries, police in the city of Fürth said in a statement on Wednesday.

Without stopping after the first accident, the lorry driver “rammed several parked cars” pushing them ahead of him and, in some cases, against the walls of neighbouring houses.

After the collisions, the lorry, a number of cars and the facade of a house caught fire. Local firefighters intervened to put the blaze out and evacuate the residents of the house.

The truck driver himself and a passer-by suffered light injuries.

The damage caused by the incident was liable to be “immense”, the police force in Fürth, to the west of Nuremberg in Bavaria, said.

The driver was arrested on site and was “clearly very drunk”, police said.

The local prosecutor’s officers ordered the detention of the lorry driver, who does not have a fixed residence in Germany.

Germany to investigate suspected 417 km/h Autobahn racer

Car-mad Germany may be known for its speed limit-less Autobahns, but a Czech businessman's suspected 417 kilometre-per-hour (260 mph) drag down a stretch of motorway has run into trouble with local law enforcement.

Published: 7 February 2022 17:40 CET
A sports car speeds down the Autobahn
A sports car speeds down the Autobahn. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Maserati | Lorenzo Marcinno

The prosecutor’s office in Stendal in the northern state of Saxony-Anhalt said it had launched a probe into a potential illegal race over the incident.

The wealthy sports car owner from the Czech Republic posted videos of the drive in a Bugatti Chiron on YouTube, bringing attention to the incident.

“We thank God for the safety and good circumstances”, Radim Passer wrote in the video description on his channel.

Some of the videos display a virtual speedometer which reaches 417 km/h on a stretch of motorway between Berlin and Magdeburg, to the west of the capital.

While the recordings were made in the middle of last year, the videos were only recently posted online but have since been viewed millions of times.

In response to comments that said the drive was irresponsible and dangerous, Passer said he had had “good visibility” and highlighted his Bugatti’s braking power.

Highway police initiated an investigation after the feat was reported widely across different media.

The results were handed over to the prosecutor’s office, which began a legal assessment of the incident.

According to the criminal code, a solo drive can still be classed as a prohibited race if the driver “advances at an inappropriate speed and in a manner that grossly violates the traffic code and is reckless.”

Germany’s Transport Minister Volker Wissing condemned the driver’s attitude, noting that while there is no speed limit, the car should always be “under control”.

Others have used the incident to make the case for introducing a legal limit, including the premier of Lower Saxony state, Stephan Weil, who told Spiegel magazine there were “many good reasons” to cap speed on motorways, including the environment and safety.

