Welcome to the first quiz of 2022. As well as testing your knowledge, we hope you’ll learn more about the quirks of culture and language that make living in Germany a rewarding experience.

tHE Local Germany – 210122 Quiz

‘4711’ is a world-famous fragrance associated with which German city?

Which of the following parties is not part of the governing ‘Ampelkoalition’ (traffic light coalition)?



The city of Meissen is associated most closely with which material?

Carbonated water is known in Germany by what name?

Which of the following is not the abbreviation for a German newspaper?

What genre of TV show is ‘Tatort’?

Heidelberg lies on which of the following German rivers?

How do you order your döner spicy in Germany?

Which of the following is NOT a famous German writer?

The German verb for ‘discover’ is…

Nochmal, vielleicht? (Again, perhaps?) We’ve all been here. Come back next week and try again, when we’ll have more questions on life in Germany.

Nicht so schlecht! (Not too bad!) Definitely room for improvement, however. Come back next week and try again!

Toll! (Fantastic!) What a score! You’ve learned a lot about life in Germany! Come back next week and prove your knowledge with another round of questions.

Geil! (Very, very cool!) An outstanding result – you’re probably ready for German citizenship!