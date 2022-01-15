TRAVEL: Germany puts Austria back on list of high-risk countries

The list of countries defined as ‘high risk’ for travel by German authorities was extended to include a further 30 sovereign nations on Friday.

Among the new countries on the list is Austria, which was removed from the list in late December. However, a recent rise in Covid case numbers in the Alpine Republic means that it is once again on the warning list.

All nine of the countries with land borders to Germany are now on the list.

The listing of Austria could throw a spanner into the works of planned ski holidays.

People returning from the country will need to go into quarantine for up to ten days if they have not been vaccinated or have not had the virus in the past six months.

That rule applies to children too, although those under the age of six only need to quarantine for five days.

Other European countries also now listed as high risk include Bulgaria, Serbia and Albania.

Some 140 of the roughly 200 countries in the world are currently listed as high risk.