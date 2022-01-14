EXPLAINED: How to boost your career chances in Germany

<p><strong><span style="font-size: 12pt;">Upgrade your language skills</span></strong></p><p><span style="font-size: 12pt;">There’s no getting around it – if you want to advance your professional career in Germany, you need to speak the language.</span></p><p><span style="font-size: 12pt;">As a general rule, the B1 or B2 level of the Common European Framework of Reference is required to get a job in most German speaking companies. In some professions, the German language is legally required: doctors and teachers, for example, are obliged to have a particularly high language level.</span></p><p><span style="font-size: 12pt;">In many other professions, it is up to the employer to decide what level of German language skill is required.</span></p><p><span style="font-size: 12pt;">Of course, many people come to work for international companies in the big German cities where English is the spoken language and manage to get by with little to no German. </span></p><p><span style="font-size: 12pt;">But if you're serious about moving upwards in Germany, you'll need to broaden your network and skills, for which speaking the language is a must.</span></p><p><b>READ ALSO:</b> <strong> <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190926/what-is-the-top-myth-about-finding-a-job-in-germany-as-a-foreigner/">Do you need to speak German to get a job in Germany?</a></strong></p><p><strong><span style="font-size: 12pt;">Do your qualifications need to be recognised?</span></strong></p><p><span style="font-size: 12pt;">In Germany, <em>Ausbildung</em> (training) is everything. On many career paths, you won’t be able to progress beyond a certain point unless you have a specific qualification.</span></p><p><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-671775" src="/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/stamp.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="431" /></p><p class="ng-star-inserted"><em><span style="font-size: 10pt;">Copies of foreign certificates in an office of the "Law and Fair Play" department of the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Ulrich Perrey</span></em></p><p><span style="font-size: 12pt;">Depending on the job you are doing, it may be necessary to have your qualifications officially recognised. </span></p><p><span style="font-size: 12pt;">In Germany, there are so-called regulated professions whose admission or practice is bound by legal and administrative regulations to certain professional qualifications. These include, for example, doctors, psychotherapists, nurses, lawyers, teachers and engineers. For these regulated professions, official recognition of your qualification is a must.</span></p><p><span style="font-size: 12pt;">This means that the competent professional body will check whether your foreign qualification is equivalent to the corresponding German qualification or whether there are significant differences that you can compensate for by obtaining a further qualification or taking an exam. </span></p><p><strong><span style="font-size: 12pt;">Get on board with German business culture</span></strong></p><p><span style="font-size: 12pt;">Different countries have different customs and the German workplace is no exception. While in other cultures the personal relationship may play an important role in a business context, in the German working world the focus is absolutely on the matter at hand. </span></p><p><span style="font-size: 12pt;">Generally, personal and professional life are kept very much separate, so don’t start off your new job by showing your boss photos of your kids.</span></p><p><b>READ ALSO:</b><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190812/how-to-impress-managers-in-germany-be-loyal-and-take-action/"> Working in Germany: The three tricks to impress managers</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-size: 12pt;">Another thing to get used to quickly is the direct style of communication. Germans tend to communicate very directly and explicitly - including criticism - so learn to take things on the chin and convert criticism into improvement.</span></p><p><span style="font-size: 12pt;">Consistency and reliability are also seen as especially important traits in the German world of work. There are usually binding rules and structures in place to foster certainty in dealings with each other.</span></p><p><span style="font-size: 12pt;">And of course, as with every other aspect of German life, a high standard of punctuality is expected in the German workplace. You won’t get far with your career in Germany if you turn up late to meetings – even by two minutes.</span></p><p><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-671764" src="/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/linkedin.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="393" /></p><p><span style="font-size: 10pt;"><em>The home page of the online professional network LinkedIn is seen on a computer monitor. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Jens Büttner</em></span></p><p><strong><span style="font-size: 12pt;">Networking and self-promotion</span></strong></p><p><span style="font-size: 12pt;">As in most other countries, networking and self-promotion is very important in Germany. Don’t kid yourself that being good is enough - you need to put put yourself in the spotlight sometimes, and be seen too.</span></p><p><span style="font-size: 12pt;">A lot of professional networking now goes on online, so make sure that you are present on sites such as LinkedIn and the German equivalent XING, with up-to-date career information and a professional photo. Keep your network updated on these sites by adding people you encounter in business circles. </span></p><p><span style="font-size: 12pt;"><b>READ ALSO:</b><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190916/how-to-reach-out-to-german-employers-on-linkedin-or-xing/"> How to reach out to German employers on LinkedIn or Xing</a></strong></span></p><p><strong><span style="font-size: 12pt;">Be friendly </span></strong></p><p><span style="font-size: 12pt;">Although you should strive to keep your personal and private life separate, being polite and friendly with your colleagues and external contacts goes a very long way in Germany. </span></p><p><span style="font-size: 12pt;">It can be simple as starting every email with a nice, personal introduction and exit, remembering your colleagues’ birthdays, having lunch with your team or getting an occasional round of sweet treats in from the local bakery. </span></p><p>Also stick to the polite <em>Sie</em> form of German, at least until you get the green light to use <em>du. </em>Although with senior colleagues, you may always use the <em>Sie</em> form.</p><p><strong><span style="font-size: 12pt;">Useful vocabulary</span></strong></p><p><span style="font-size: 12pt;"><em>Karriereleiter erklimmen</em> = to climb the career ladder</span></p><p><span style="font-size: 12pt;"><em>Die Abschätzung</em> = appraisal </span></p><p><span style="font-size: 12pt;"><em>Der Aufstieg</em> = promotion</span></p><p><strong><span style="font-size: 12pt;">For friendly emails</span></strong></p><p><em><span style="font-size: 12pt;">Ich möchte Sie fragen, ob...</span></em></p><p><span style="font-size: 12pt;">I’d like to ask you if…</span></p><p><em><span style="font-size: 12pt;">Würden Sie mir freundlicherweise … zusenden...</span></em></p><p><span style="font-size: 12pt;">Would you be so kind as to send me...</span></p><p><em><span style="font-size: 12pt;">Ich wäre Ihnen sehr dankbar, wenn Sie ... könnten..</span></em></p><p><span style="font-size: 12pt;">I would be very grateful, if you could…</span></p><p><em><span style="font-size: 12pt;">Vielen Dank im Voraus</span></em></p><p><span style="font-size: 12pt;">Many thanks in advance </span></p><p><em><span style="font-size: 12pt;">Ich würde mich freuen, bald von Ihnen zu hören.</span></em></p><p><span style="font-size: 12pt;">I’d be happy to hear from you soon </span></p><p><b>READ ALSO:</b><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20140203/office-lingo-how-to-get-on-in-a-german-workplace-21-phrases/"> 21 phrases to help you get on in a German office</a></strong></p>
