Germany records more than 80,000 daily Covid infections

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said there were 80,430 confirmed Covid infections within 24 hours, indicating that the Omicron wave is beginning to hit the country at full force.

A week ago, there were 58,912 infections within a day, although there have been gaps in testing and reporting during the holidays.

The 7-day incidence rose to 407.5 Covid infections per 100,000 people, compared to 387.9 the previous day. For comparison, a week ago, the nationwide incidence was 258.6, and a month ago it was 390.9.

Regionally, the incidence numbers vary hugely. The city state of Bremen has the highest 7-day incidence at the moment with 1296.8 infections per 100,000 people.

Schleswig-Holstein (633.0), Hamburg (568.9) and Berlin (856.4) are also reporting incidences of over 500.

When it comes to districts, the district of Bremen is highest with 1,394.2 infections per 100,000 people and the Berlin districts of Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg (1,164.7) and Berlin-Neukölln (1,160.7) follow.

The lowest state incidence is currently in Saxony, which has a 7-day incidence of 239.5. This region of Germany recently had the highest number of infections during the Delta variant wave, which recently began to ease.

It is suspected that these differences are related to the spread of the Omicron variant – which began earlier in the north of the country – and to the higher risk of infection at the moment in large cities.

What about deaths and hospitalisations?

Germany is still seeing a high number of daily deaths. In the latest 24 hour period, 348 people are reported to have died from or with a Covid infection.

The number of Covid-19 patients admitted to hospital per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was 3.34 on Tuesday (Monday: 3.37). This so-called hospitalisation incidence also varies greatly from region to region. In Bremen, it is 29.99. All other federal states report values below 10.

This benchmark is used to gage how overwhelmed hospitals are, and if new measures are needed.

In general the number of Covid patients being admitted to intensive care units in Germany has been falling since mid-December, and currently stands at just under 3,200 patients.

At the peak of Germany’s second wave last winter, there were more than 5,700 Covid-19 patients in ICUs.