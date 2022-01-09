German Health Minister warns of ‘naive belief Omicron is the end of the pandemic’

Although the disease process of the highly contagious Omicron variant was thought to be milder, an infection with this strain did not necessarily make one immune to the next variant that came along, he told Welt am Sonntag.
The vaccine mandate was therefore particularly important given the high number of people who remain unvaccinated, the SPD minister said.
“We have to accept that even with a vaccine mandate, we will never reach everybody. But I am convinced that there is a large group of unvaccinated people that we could motivate to have a vaccination through the mandate,” he said.
The mandate is due to be discussed by the end of January and Chancellor Olaf Scholz hopes to introduce the measure in “late February or early March”.
(article continues below)
See also on The Local:
Lauterbach’s hope was that society would be relatively well protected thanks to the vaccine mandate.
“We should not get into a situation again where summer is deceptively good, but new variants surprise us in autumn without the vast majority of the population being vaccinated. Because then everything would start all over again,” he said.
Germany’s vaccination campaign picked up again on Friday after the end of the holiday period with 648,000 jabs administered, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).
At least 42.3 percent of the population has so far received a booster jab, which is thought to be essential in providing effective protection against Omicron.
READ ALSO: KEY POINTS: Germany’s plans to soften the impact of Omicron
Vaccine structure reform
Lauterbach also said in the interview that Germany’s vaccination strategy would be revamped.
“If we get a variant that is as contagious as Omicron, but significantly more deadly, we should be able to develop and produce a vaccine in a very short time,” Lauterbach said.
The government was already preparing for this eventuality to create a system whereby vaccines could be provided at speed at any moment in the event of serious new outbreaks, he said.
The Omicron variant currently represents 44 percent of Covid-19 infections in Germany, according to the RKI.
On Saturday, there were 55,889 new coronavirus infections within 24 hours, more than twice that of the previous week.
Like several other countries, Germany has already announced vaccine mandates for those in certain professions, including soldiers and health workers.
Neighbouring Austria has gone further and is on the verge of introducing a general vaccine mandate, in what could be the first in Europe.
READ ALSO: Austria presents first draft of vaccine mandate law: Here’s what we know
Member comments
Convince people by force.
That sounds like a great idea.
Never in human history has that ended badly.
There’s a long history of vaccine mandates. It’s not really anything new or weird. Vaccine hesitancy seems utterly weird to me. I’m grateful my parents ensured I got the MMR vaccine. For them there was no question that you wouldn’t want it for their children.
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)00267-1/fulltext
There are many things that we’re required to do in order to be a member of a society and we accept those things. Often those things are enforced by the threat of financial penalties or prosecution. It’s not that weird. If the majority of the society disagrees strongly enough with the rule, then the political process has to take over to change that rule.
I dislike that I’m required to pay for German’s national broadcasting service as I don’t use it, but I accept it as part of living here.
I remember once hearing a story about a lady who used to cut the end of a joint of lamb off before putting it in the oven.
One day the husband asked why she did this. The wife said she didn’t know its just what her mother used to.
They called the mother and asked why she cut the end of the joint off.
The mother replied I dont know its what my mother used to do.
The called the grand mother who replied the same way.
Then the asked the great grandmother. To which she replied. Because it was the only way to fit it in the oven.
Just because its always been a particular way. Doesn’t mean its right.
Im not against any vaccine, I am reluctant with everything until I have fully read and understood what is going on. It is merely due diligence.
For yourself and your children.(until they are old enough to choose for themselves).
The part that worries me the most. Is the relationship we are forming between the individual and the state. To mandate what goes into someone’s body is to remove their bodily sovereignty. To me, the basis of freedom is to be able to choose what happens to your own body.
If I want to smoke. I can smoke but nobody can force me.
If I want to drink. I drink but nobody can force me.
When putting stuff into our bodies there is always a risk. That risk should always be the choice of the individual. After all, even drinking enough water can kill you.
I am of the understanding that you can get out of paying the broadcasting fee. But I am of the understanding that even having a smart phone brings you into scope of needing it.