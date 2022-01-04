Berlin transport network launches flexi-ticket for post-pandemic travel

Single ticket for Berlin public transport
A passenger holds a single travel ticket for the Berlin transport network. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Lukas Schulze
The VBB-Flexticket for Berlin’s BVG and S-Bahn aims to give riders more flexible travel options during - and after - the Covid pandemic.

Starting New Year’s Day, Berlin and Brandenburg’s VBB introduced its new Flexticket, offering transit riders more flexibility during a time when they might not be going into the office every day.

Designed for people who may be working from home a few times a week, the Flexticket comes in a pack of eight tickets valid for a period of 24 hours each, at a cost of €44 a pack.

It saves the rider more than three euros a ticket compared to buying eight individual day passes, almost €20 compared to the monthly fee a yearly subscription carries, and is nearly €40 cheaper than a monthly ticket bought at a BVG machine.

Passengers have 30 days to use the eight tickets, with unused ones losing their validity after that time.

“Perhaps the world will look different again in two or three years, but we now need flexible tariff offers,” said VBB Head Susanne Henckel in a press release.

READ ALSO: German public transport slammed as ‘failure’ as half of users switch to car

The Flexticket is valid only in the Berlin AB zones and can only be purchased in online or in a BVG or S-Bahn customer service centre. Riders can’t buy them at machines.

It will stay in a pilot phase until December 2023.

 

