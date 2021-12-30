EXPLAINED: How Germany removing the UK from virus variant list affects you

What’s going on?

On Thursday, the RKI announced that the UK would be coming off its virus variant list next week.

From Tuesday, January 4th, the United Kingdom will be downgraded from virus variant areas to simple high-risk areas, making it easier for Brits to return to their homes in Germany in the New Year, and reopening the possibility of tourist travel between the two countries.

With the highly transmissible Omicron variant taking hold in the UK in the run up to Christmas, Germany’s Foreign Office opted to place the country on its virus variant list on December 20th, effectively banning non-essential travel and imposing an obligatory two-week quarantine on all entrants from the UK.

However, with Omicron now spreading rapidly in Germany, authorities have concluded that it no longer makes sense to ban travel from the UK and the seven African nations currently on the virus variant list.

Instead, the eight previous virus variant areas will join countries like Spain, Portugal, Italy and the USA on the high-risk list and be subject to much looser travel rules.

I’m travelling before Tuesday or am already back in Germany. Do I still have to quarantine?

Anyone who’s already back in Germany will still have to quarantine until midnight on Monday, when the country will be officially removed from the virus variant list – unless, of course, your two weeks of self-isolation is up before that date.

From Tuesday, however, the rules will switch to those of a high-risk area, meaning people who are vaccinated will be exempt from having to quarantine and can carry on as normal.

For unvaccinated people, it gets a little more complicated. If you’re unvaccinated and have travelled from a high-risk area, you generally have to quarantine for ten days, but this can be shortened to five with a negative test taken on the fifth day. If you’ve been in quarantine for five days or more by the time Tuesday rolls around, you can therefore take a test and – provided it’s negative – end your quarantine immediately.

If you haven’t quite done five days by January 4th, you’ll have to wait until day five to take your test and end quarantine. Or, if you don’t want to take the test, you’ll have to complete the full ten days.

What do I need to do before travelling?

Once again, that all depends on whether you’re travelling before or after January 4th. If you’re travelling before, you should follow all of the rules for returning from a virus variant area.

That means you’ll have to fill in a Passenger Locator Form and submit a negative PCR test before departure. Since non-essential travel is banned, you should also be able to prove that you live in Germany and are returning home. Once in the country, you should head straight to your accommodation and quarantine until at least Tuesday.

If you’re travelling on or after Tuesday, you should still fill in a Passenger Locator Form and upload a negative test or proof of vaccination and recovery. As we mentioned above, you’ll be exempt from the self-isolation requirement if you’re vaccinated against or have recently recovered from Covid.

If not, you’ll need to quarantine for at least five days – or ten without a further negative test.

For a full set of entry rules, see our latest Christmas travel rules explainer here:

