Angela Merkel leaves German chancellery after 16 years

Merkel, wearing a Covid mask, sat in the back of an Audi car as chancellery employees applauded her after four consecutive terms in office.

It came after Merkel officially handed over her duties to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, marking a new era in Germany.

During the handover of the Chancellory on Wednesday, Merkel gave a short speech and urged Scholz to work in the country’s best interest as she came to the end of 16 years in office.

“I know you are starting work highly motivated,” she told Scholz at her chancellery in Berlin, adding: “take this office and work in the best interest of our country – that is my wish.”

Merkel said she knew from her own experience that it was a moving moment to be elected to office in Germany.

“As you perhaps can imagine it’s an exciting, fulfilling job – and a demanding one,” said Merkel. “But if you approach it with enthusiasm then it is perhaps one of the most wonderful jobs there is – to bear responsibility for this country.”

Scholz thanked his predecessor for her service as Chancellor to Germany.

During her time in office, Merkel had to deal with many crises, said Scholz – some of which they had overcome together.

“That brought us together,” Scholz said, adding that there has always been trust and cooperation between them.

Scholz also thanked the people of Germany – and the Bundestag – for giving him the “mandate” to become chancellor.

The changeover marked the end of 16 years of Merkel in the top job in German politics. She announced in October 2018 that she intended to step down after her term ended.

Merkel has remained tight lipped about what she will do next.

Most likely it will involve a bit of rest, possibly some hiking – and cooking.

But what she’ll chose to do with her new-found freedom remains unclear – perhaps even to Merkel herself.

